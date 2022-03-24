Houston County Health Scores, March 7-18

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments March 7-18 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Ahi Poke Bar, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/14/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
AMC Dothan Pavilion, 12 4843 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
American Inn, 3118 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/8/2022, 84, Hotel/Motel
Annie Pearl's Home Cooking, 4930 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 3/10/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Barberitos, 100 Apple Ave., Suite 6, Dothan, 3/14/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Big Mike's Sports Grill, 425 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 3/10/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Blue Moon Café, 153 Mary Lou Lane #2, Dothan, 3/10/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Bojangles' Restaurant, 2794 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Calvary Weekday Ministry, 901 Montezuma Ave., Dothan, 3/17/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Cannon Oil #7, 140 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 95, Limited Food
Captain D's Seafood #3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Carver Ninth Grade Academy, 1001 Webb Road, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Carver School of Math, Science & Technology, 303 Rollins Ave., Dothan, 3/16/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine Deli (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment
Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Circle K #2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Coleman Center-Troy University, 504 University Drive, Dothan, 3/17/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Cottonwood Dragway, 222 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 3/10/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dakota Coffee Works, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment
Dawgz-R-Us, 800 W. Powell St., Dothan, 3/17/2022, 94, Mobile Food Service
D&B Home Style Cooking, 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/7/2022, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Dillard Country Store, 4541 S. County Road 75, Pansey, 3/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Domino's Pizza, 4388 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/7/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Christian Development Center, 3077 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 3/14/2022, 95, Daycare Food Service
Dothan Motor Speedway, 426 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 3/10/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Farley Nuclear Plant, 7388 N. State Highway 95, Columbia, 3/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Firehouse Subs, 3255 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/7/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Flour House Bakery, 4701 S. State Highway 109, Slocomb, 3/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Fly By Night Grill, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Dothan, 3/10/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Hampton Inn & Suites, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 94, Hotel/Motel
Hardee's of Dothan #6, 4624 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/14/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Highlands Elementary, 1400 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 3/9/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Highway 52 Café, 121 E. Church St., Columbia, 3/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #26, 2520 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/11/2022, 90, Limited Food
HOBO Pantry #29, 20718 U.S. Highway 84 E., Gordon, 3/7/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Honest Seafood Company (The), 1461 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
Honey's Hot Dogs, 4554 Fortner St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Honey's Hot Dogs Mobile Unit, 4554 Fortner St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service
Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 3/10/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
KBC on Foster, 151 N. Foster St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Kelly Springs Elementary, 1124 Kelly Springs Road, Dothan, 3/17/2022, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Larry's Bar-B-Que East, 1036 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/8/2022, 88, Food Service Establishment
Little Angels Childcare 205 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 3/17/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Mama T's Mobile Unit, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service
Mama T's Mini Mart, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Mildred's Restaurant & Tea Room 401 N. Alice St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Mr. Everythangz Grill, 608 Whatley Drive, Dothan, 3/10/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
Ms. Stella's Kitchen, 112 S. Main St., Columbia, 3/18/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
New Beginning Ivy League Academy, 1000 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/17/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
New Beginning/Mitchell Wellness Center, 800 W. Powell St., Dothan, 3/17/2022, 94, Mobile Food Commissary
New Light, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/8/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment
Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 3/7/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #169, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/18/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
On the Rise Academy, 1133 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/7/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/17/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Papa John's Pizza #1399, 3312 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/14/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Philly City, 983 N. Range St., Dothan, 3/16/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service
Pho Saigon, 4887 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen #12971, 2231 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Publix Bakery #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
QuikEatz, 414 Gwaltney Drive, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service
Raceway #6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/8/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Red Roof Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3285 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/7/2022, 94, Limited Food
Richie B's, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 220 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 3/7/2022, 83, Food Service Establishment
Schlotzsky's, 3456 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/18/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Shute Pecan Company, 1475 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 97, Limited Food
Smoothie King, 1368 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/18/2022, 98, Limited Food
Southern Traders #3116, 2940 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 3/14/2022, 92, Limited Food
Stop N Save, 1826 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 3/7/2022, 94, Limited Food
Subway #17864, 2336 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Subway #21390, 2004 Reeves St., Dothan, 3/8/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Subway #40271, 4930 State Highway 52 W., Dothan, 3/14/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Things & Wings #4, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Uptown (The), 160 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Walker's Deluxe Motel, 3212 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/16/2022, 86, Hotel/Motel
Zaxby's, 3205 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/7/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Z Beans Coffee, 4370 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 97, Limited Food