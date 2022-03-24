 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County Health Scores, March 7-18

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments March 7-18 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

AFC Sushi @ Publix #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Ahi Poke Bar, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/14/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

AMC Dothan Pavilion, 12 4843 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

American Inn, 3118 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/8/2022, 84, Hotel/Motel

Annie Pearl's Home Cooking, 4930 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 3/10/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Barberitos, 100 Apple Ave., Suite 6, Dothan, 3/14/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Big Mike's Sports Grill, 425 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 3/10/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Blue Moon Café, 153 Mary Lou Lane #2, Dothan, 3/10/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Bojangles' Restaurant, 2794 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

Calvary Weekday Ministry, 901 Montezuma Ave., Dothan, 3/17/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Cannon Oil #7, 140 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 95, Limited Food

Captain D's Seafood #3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Carver Ninth Grade Academy, 1001 Webb Road, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Carver School of Math, Science & Technology, 303 Rollins Ave., Dothan, 3/16/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine Deli (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment

Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 98, Retail Food Store

Circle K #2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Coleman Center-Troy University, 504 University Drive, Dothan, 3/17/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Cottonwood Dragway, 222 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 3/10/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Dakota Coffee Works, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment

Dawgz-R-Us, 800 W. Powell St., Dothan, 3/17/2022, 94, Mobile Food Service

D&B Home Style Cooking, 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/7/2022, 95, Mobile Food Commissary

Dillard Country Store, 4541 S. County Road 75, Pansey, 3/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Domino's Pizza, 4388 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/7/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Christian Development Center, 3077 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 3/14/2022, 95, Daycare Food Service

Dothan Motor Speedway, 426 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 3/10/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Farley Nuclear Plant, 7388 N. State Highway 95, Columbia, 3/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Firehouse Subs, 3255 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/7/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Flour House Bakery, 4701 S. State Highway 109, Slocomb, 3/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Fly By Night Grill, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Dothan, 3/10/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Hampton Inn & Suites, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 94, Hotel/Motel

Hardee's of Dothan #6, 4624 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/14/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Highlands Elementary, 1400 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 3/9/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Highway 52 Café, 121 E. Church St., Columbia, 3/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #26, 2520 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/11/2022, 90, Limited Food

HOBO Pantry #29, 20718 U.S. Highway 84 E., Gordon, 3/7/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Honest Seafood Company (The), 1461 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 99, Retail Food Store

Honey's Hot Dogs, 4554 Fortner St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary

Honey's Hot Dogs Mobile Unit, 4554 Fortner St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service

Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 3/10/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

KBC on Foster, 151 N. Foster St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Kelly Springs Elementary, 1124 Kelly Springs Road, Dothan, 3/17/2022, 95, School Lunchroom - Public

Larry's Bar-B-Que East, 1036 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/8/2022, 88, Food Service Establishment

Little Angels Childcare 205 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 3/17/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service

Mama T's Mobile Unit, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service

Mama T's Mini Mart, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary

Mildred's Restaurant & Tea Room 401 N. Alice St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Mr. Everythangz Grill, 608 Whatley Drive, Dothan, 3/10/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service

Ms. Stella's Kitchen, 112 S. Main St., Columbia, 3/18/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

New Beginning Ivy League Academy, 1000 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/17/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service

New Beginning/Mitchell Wellness Center, 800 W. Powell St., Dothan, 3/17/2022, 94, Mobile Food Commissary

New Light, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/8/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment

Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 3/7/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #169, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/18/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

On the Rise Academy, 1133 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/7/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/17/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Papa John's Pizza #1399, 3312 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/14/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Philly City, 983 N. Range St., Dothan, 3/16/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service

Pho Saigon, 4887 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen #12971, 2231 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Publix Bakery #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Publix Deli #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Publix Produce Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2022, 98, Retail Food Store

Publix Seafood Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2022, 99, Retail Food Store

Publix Supermarket #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2022, 99, Retail Food Store

QuikEatz, 414 Gwaltney Drive, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service

Raceway #6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/8/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Red Roof Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3285 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/7/2022, 94, Limited Food

Richie B's, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 220 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 3/7/2022, 83, Food Service Establishment

Schlotzsky's, 3456 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/18/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Shute Pecan Company, 1475 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/16/2022, 97, Limited Food

Smoothie King, 1368 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/18/2022, 98, Limited Food

Southern Traders #3116, 2940 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 3/14/2022, 92, Limited Food

Stop N Save, 1826 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 3/7/2022, 94, Limited Food

Subway #17864, 2336 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Subway #21390, 2004 Reeves St., Dothan, 3/8/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Subway #40271, 4930 State Highway 52 W., Dothan, 3/14/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Things & Wings #4, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Uptown (The), 160 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Walker's Deluxe Motel, 3212 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/16/2022, 86, Hotel/Motel

Zaxby's, 3205 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/7/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Z Beans Coffee, 4370 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/9/2022, 97, Limited Food

