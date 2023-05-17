Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments May 1-12 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza #7, 100 Apple Avenue, Dothan, 5/12/2023, 88, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza #5, 2090 South Oates Street, Dothan, 5/4/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Wendy's #344 (West), 101 Apple Avenue, Dothan, 5/12/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Barbecue King LLC, 2201 South Oates Street, Dothan, 5/11/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Hop-In #3, 3260 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 5/8/2023, 90, Limited Food
People are also reading…
Jack's Family Restaurant #298, 915 West Main Street, Dothan, 5/4/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Taylor Grocery, 1525 State Highway 605, Taylor, 5/8/2023 91 Food Service Establishment
Domino's Pizza, 2115 East Main Street, Dothan, 5/2/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Subway #7289, 2115 East Main Street, Dothan, 5/2/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Subway #40271, 4930 State Highway 52 West, Dothan, 5/8/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Country Inn & Suites, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/1/2023, 91, Hotel/Motel
Choice Inn, 314 North Foster, Dothan, 5/1/2023, 92, Hotel/Motel
Super Mart, 2409 Reeves Street, Dothan, 5/1/2023, 92, Limited Food
Taqueria el Torito, 1451 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/11/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
S & T Dothan 1, 812 West Main Street, Dothan, 5/2/2023, 92, Limited Food
Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/1/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/1/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Comfort Inn & Suites (84 East), 2227 East Main Street, Dothan, 5/2/2023, 93, Hotel/Motel
Cottonwood Drugs, 12890 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 5/3/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Los Amigos #2, 13308 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 5/3/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Hop-In #2, 2931 West Main Street, Dothan, 5/4/2023, 93, Limited Food
Dante's Pizza, 4177 Montgomery Hwy., Dothan, 5/3/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Denny's, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/10/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Mom's Kitchen, 1545 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/5/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Wild Honey, 102 Central Park Avenue, Dothan, 5/12/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/12/2023, 95, Retail Food Store
Beverlye Intermediate School, 1025 South Beverlye Road, Dothan, 5/8/2023, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Faine Elementary School (Jerry Lee), 1901 Stringer Street, Dothan, 5/12/2023, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Selma Street Elementary, 1501 West Selma St., Dothan, 5/12/2023, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves Street, Dothan, 5/11/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1317, 2325 Reeves Street, Dothan, 5/11/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Kyoto Sushi, 4177 Montgomery Hwy., Dothan, 5/3/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Firehouse Subs, 3255 South Oates Street, Dothan, 5/9/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 5/2/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #18941, 2251 Reeves Street, Dothan, 5/11/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Barberitos, 100 Apple Avenue, Ste. 6, Dothan, 5/9/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Juicy Seafood (The), 3240 South Oates Street, Dothan, 5/9/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3105, 2214 Reeves Street, Dothan, 5/8/2023, 95, Limited Food
Super Station 2, 1814 South Oates Street, Dothan, 5/9/2023, 95, Limited Food
Waldo's Chicken and Beer, 4700 West Main Street, Dothan, 5/12/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 4224 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/11/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/12/2023, 96, Retail Food Store
Ashford Elementary School, 100 Barfield Street, Ashford, 5/10/2023, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Ashford High School, 607 Church Street, Ashford, 5/10/2023, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Hidden Lake Primary School, 1475 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 5/8/2023, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Morris Slingluff Elementary School, 4130 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/12/2023, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Dothan High School, 3209 Reeves Street, Dothan, 5/11/2023, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Winn Dixie Deli #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/12/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/12/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cannon Oil #7, 140 East Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 5/3/2023, 96, Limited Food
HOBO Pantry #26, 2520 South Oates Street, Dothan, 5/1/2023, 96, Limited Food
Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 5/8/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #169, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/1/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Thai House of Dothan, 4177 Montgomery Hwy., Dothan, 5/3/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #637, 2437 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 5/1/2023, 96, Limited Food
Waffle House #335, 1925 East Main Street, Dothan, 5/3/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
American Deli, 386 North Oates Street, Dothan, 5/2/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
GiGi Mini Mart, 1307 East Newton St., Dothan, 5/2/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood High School, 663 Houston Street, Cottonwood, 5/3/2023, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2115 East Main Street, Dothan, 5/3/2023, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Avenue, Dothan, 5/1/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Stuckey's Diner, 220 E. Powell Street, Dothan, 5/12/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Mobile Unit, 2115 East Main Street, Dothan, 5/3/2023, 97, Mobile Food Service
Cottonwood Mart, 13306 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 5/2/2023, 97, Limited Food
P.S. Taco Company, 105 Apple Avenue, Dothan, 5/12/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Encompass Health Rehab – Dothan, 1736 East Main Street, Dothan, 5/4/2023, 98, Nursing Home Food Service
Honeysuckle Convenience, 653 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 5/4/2023, 98 Limited Food
Pilot Travel Center #603, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/10/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Synergy Health & Fitness LLC, 329 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/11/2023, 98, Limited Food
Nuts To Go, 105 Apple Avenue, Dothan, 5/12/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Jersey Mike's Subs, 1865 East Main Street, Dothan, 5/2/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Extendicare Health Center, 950 S. St Andrews St., Dothan, 5/3/2023, 99, Nursing Home Food Service
Martin Drugstore (The), 536 Landmark Drive, Dothan, 5/5/2023, 99, Limited Food
The Sugar Shack, 605 Webb Road, Dothan, 5/4/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
A & B's Hit N Run, 1555 South State Highway 605, Taylor, 5/8/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment