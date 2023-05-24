Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments May 15-19 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Exprezit, 7729 Hwy 52 East, Webb, 5/15/2023, 88, Food Service Establishment
J's Crazy Bones Seafood, Soulfood, 900 Commons Drive St. 4, Dothan, 5/19/2023, 88, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #5, 2808 East Main Street, Dothan, 5/19/2023, 90, Limited Food
Oishi Sushi & Grill, 3522 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/19/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Clarion Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/19/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
People are also reading…
IHOP #4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/18/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #27, 3731 S. Park Avenue, Dothan, 5/15/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Selma Street Market, 1351 East Selma Street, Dothan, 5/18/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Blue Plate (The) South, 1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/18/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Vaughn Blumberg Center, 2902 Redmond Road, Dothan, 5/19/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Sandhar #2, 1620 Reeves Street, Dothan, 5/19/2023, 93, Limited Food
Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 5/17/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Pansey Grocery, 13076 US Highway 84 East, Ashford, 5/15/2023, 94, Limited Food
Checkers #3115, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/18/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Oriental Express, 1774 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/17/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Avenue, Dothan, 5/17/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Hongry Houzz – Commissary, 920 Blackshear Street, Dothan, 5/17/2023, 94, Mobile Food Commissary
Hongry Houzz Mobile Unit 105, Montana Street, Dothan, 5/17/2023, 94, Mobile Food Service
Labamba Mexican Café #1, 3039 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/17/2023, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Longhorn Steakhouse #5069, 3411 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/18/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 5/16/2023, 95, Daycare Food Service
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4650 W. Main Street, Dothan, 5/16/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
A & B's Hit N Run, 1555 South State Highway 605, Taylor, 5/17/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Webb Elementary School, 178 Depot Street, Webb, 5/15/2023, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 5/16/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Frank's Mobile Café, 919 East Newton, Dothan, 5/18/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
CiCi's Deli, 102 Montana Street, Dothan, 5/18/2023, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Tikiz of the Wiregrass, 2400 Helms Road, Rehobeth, 5/18/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Rain, 145 South St. Andrews St., Dothan, 5/18/2023, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Catering Queen, 111 Terrace Drive, Headland, 5/18/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Deb's Dog House, 1177 Denton Street, Dothan, 5/18/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Marathon Wings, 1304 Galaxie Drive, Dothan, 5/18/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Houston County High School, 200 West Church Street, Columbia, 5/15/2023, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Kelly Springs Elementary, 1124 Kelly Springs Road, Dothan, 5/19/2023, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
McAlister's Deli, 3106 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/19/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Tropical Smoothie Café West, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/19/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231, Dothan, 5/15/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 5/15/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1377, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 5/15/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Smoothie King, 1368 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/17/2023, 97, Limited Food
Checkers #1122, 2204 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/19/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
D & S Tobacco Shop, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/18/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Kefa Café, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 5/19/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dothan City School Headstart Center, 900 West Powell, Dothan, 5/19/2023, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 5/15/2023, 98, Retail Food Store
Starbucks @South East Health, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/18/2023, 99, Limited Food
Dawgz-R-Us, 1281 W. Selma Street, Dothan, 5/16/2023, 99, Mobile Food Service
Bread for Life, Inc., 213 West Crawford Street, Dothan, 5/16/2023, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Bread for Life Inc. Mobile Unit, 213 West Crawford Street, Dothan, 5/16/2023, 99, Mobile Food Service
The Sloppy Dog LLC, 100 Middlebury Court, Dothan, 5/16/2023, 99, Mobile Food Service
Dothan Civic Center, 126 North St. Andrews Street, Dothan, 5/18/2023, 100, Limited Food
Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 5/15/2023, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 5/15/2023, 100, Retail Food Store
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1377, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 5/15/2023, 100, Food Service Establishment