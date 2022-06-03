Houston County Health Scores, May 16-27

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments May 16-27 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Arby's #5690, 4037 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/24/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Mart, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 5/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc. #2, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/17/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Bella's Fine Dining, 111 W. Troy St., Dothan, 5/18/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Bella's Wine Bar, 107 W. Troy St., Dothan, 5/18/2022, 100, Limited Food
Burger King #3610, 2203 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/25/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Cactus Flower Café, 5412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/25/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Catering Queen, 111 Terrace Drive, Headland, 5/18/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/20/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine Deli (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/20/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #255, 3091 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/25/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Chick-Fil-A, 3418 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/16/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Chili's Grill & Bar, 3083 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/20/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
CiCi's Deli, 102 Montana St., Dothan, 5/18/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Circle K #2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/25/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Country Inn & Suites, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/16/2022, 87, Hotel/Motel
Cracker Barrel #384, 3431 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/24/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Crazy Monkey Bar & Grill (The), 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/18/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Da Kitchen, 106 W. Bluemont Court, Dothan, 5/27/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service
David's Pizza, 427 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 5/17/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dobb's Bar-B-Que, 2636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 5/25/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Courtyard by Marriott Kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/24/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Elks Lodge #1887, 3041 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/26/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Dothan National Golf Club & Hotel, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 5/27/2022, 93, Hotel/Motel
Dothan National Golf Club Kitchen, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 5/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Double Tree, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/16/2022, 93, Hotel/Motel
Double Tree Kitchen, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/16/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Dunkin' Donuts, 2141 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/16/2022, 95, Limited Food
El Sabor de mi Tierra Catracha, 204 Louise St., Dothan, 5/27/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service
Exprezit, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 5/18/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Extendicare Health Center, 950 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 5/26/2022, 100, Nursing Home Food Service
Fairfield Inn, 3038 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/18/2022, 93, Hotel/Motel
Fazoli's, 3421 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/16/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Fish House on Wheels Commissary, 1501 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 5/27/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Frank's Mobile Café, 919 E. Newton, Dothan, 5/18/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Girard Intermediate School, 600 Girard Ave., Dothan, 5/18/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Girard Primary School, 522 Girard Ave., Dothan, 5/18/2022, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Golden Corral #699, 3340 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/24/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Grocery Outlet #7721, 1060 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/17/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/16/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #2, 616 N. Oates St., Dothan, 5/20/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Home2 Suites by Hilton, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/26/2022, 96, Hotel/Motel
Home2 Suites by Hilton Kitchen, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/16/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Hots Deli, 180 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/18/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hunt's Restaurant Lounge & Oyster, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 5/25/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Hunt's Seafood Market, 205 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 5/26/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Johnny B Smokin' Restaurant, 12283 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 5/17/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Joyful Kids Academy, 609 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 5/20/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service
J's Shack #2, 1055 S. Oates St., Dothan, 5/27/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Kids United Child Development Center, 109 Wanda Court, Dothan, 5/23/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Kurbside Snacks, 102 S. Bryant St., Abbeville, 5/27/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 3085 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/18/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4771 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/25/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
La Quinta Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/16/2022, 100, Limited Food
Larry's Bar-B-Que West, 3115 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/18/2022, 85, Food Service Establishment
Longhorn Steakhouse #5069, 3411 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/24/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Metro Diner, 2777 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/24/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Mikata Japanese Steak House, 4600 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/25/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Mike B's Chuckwagon, 102 Montana St., Dothan, 5/18/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Mom's Kitchen, 1545 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/17/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
My Pie, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/24/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
OOKA Sushi, 4863 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/20/2022, 88, Food Service Establishment
Paradise Wellness Nutrition, 2005 Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 5/27/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 119 E. Church St., Columbia, 5/23/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Raceway #988, 15809 U.S. Highway 231 S., Slocomb, 5/27/2022, 93, Limited Food
Rack City, 4636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 5/27/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Red Lobster #0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/19/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Road Ice Café, 2087 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 5/26/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Rollin' Trapp (The) LLC, 1731 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 5/27/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
S&M's Café, 200 E. Powell St., Dothan, 5/27/2022, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
S&M's Mobile Unit, 200 E. Powell St., Dothan, 5/27/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service
Sabores de Mi Tierra, 7990 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 5/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Selma Street Elementary, 1501 W. Selma St., Dothan, 5/16/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Shoney's, 3054 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/17/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Slater X-Press, 635 Sharon Lane, Ozark, 5/27/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service
Smokey Joe's Barbeque, 2031 S. Brannon Stand, Dothan, 5/26/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Stuckey's Diner, 220 E. Powell St., Dothan, 5/25/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Subway #4002, 1557 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/17/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Super Canton, 2200 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/24/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Super Mart, 2409 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/19/2022, 96, Limited Food
Taco Bell #037357, 3927 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/20/2022, 88, Food Service Establishment
Tanda Room (The), 158 S. Foster St., Dothan, 5/19/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
TGI Friday's, 3370 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/25/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
The Bean Press, 411 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 5/17/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
The Dog House, 805 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 5/18/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
The Original Philadelphia Water Ice, 828 County Road 25, Abbeville, 5/27/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service
Tikiz of the Wiregrass, 2400 Helms Road, Rehobeth, 5/18/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Town of Gordon Senior Citizen Center, 708 Tifton Road, Gordon, 5/20/2022, 100, Limited Food
Vibe Nutrition, 3681 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/18/2022, 97, Limited Food
Waffle House #1613, 4091 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/26/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Wendy's Hamburgers #307, 2100 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/17/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Wharf Casual Seafood, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/24/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Wilson & Wilson Grilling, 213 Hollon St., Headland, 5/27/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service
Winn Dixie Bakery #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/17/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Deli #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/17/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/17/2022, 95, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/17/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Wiregrass Community Pharmacy, 430 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 5/18/2022, 99, Limited Food
Zoom In 5, 315 Chevy Drive, Kinsey, 5/19/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment