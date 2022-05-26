Houston County Health Scores, May 2-13

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments May 2-13 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Clarion Inn & Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/10/2022, 83, Hotel/Motel
KFC—F569064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/6/2022, 83, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #4604, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 85, Food Service Establishment
Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/10/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #5, 2808 E. Main St., Dothan, 5/4/2022, 90, Limited Food
Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #335, 1925 E. Main St., Dothan, 5/11/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Subway (Walmart Northside), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/6/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Captain D’s #3555, 3395 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/9/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Panda Chinese Restaurant, 3341 S. Oates St., Dothan, 5/4/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Sweet T’s Food & Gas, 3356 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/10/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
P.A.S.S. Academy, 201 E. Wilson St., Dothan, 5/11/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Southside Kiddie Kollege, 1746 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 5/3/2022, 92, Daycare Food Service
Subs & More, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Sam’s Club #8192 (Café), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/13/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Fast Lane #1, 2154 N. Denton Road, Dothan, 5/9/2022, 92, Limited Food
Denny’s, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Angels Childcare and Academy, 1041 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 5/4/2022, 92, Daycare Food Service
Jack’s Family Restaurant #299, 3401 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/12/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Clarion Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/10/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Domino’s Pizza, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 5/2/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Taj Café, 3102 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/13/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Taqueria Mi Rancho, 2413 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/3/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Flour Sack Bakery (The), 286 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/4/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/6/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Pilot Travel Center #603, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sandhar #2, 1620 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/12/2022, 94, Limited Food
McDonald’s #3267, 2101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/3/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Goldfinger’s (Cottonwood Corners), 1604 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/3/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Oishi Sushi & Grill, 3522 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/9/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Days Inn Kitchen, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/12/2022, 94, Limited Food
92 Go, 3182 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Adventureland Theme Park, 3738 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/3/2022, 95, Limited Food
Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/11/2022, 95, Retail Food Store
7 Star Discount, 1058 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 5/13/2022, 95, Limited Food
Mia’s Italian Restaurant, 2695 S. Oates St., Dothan, 5/4/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
AMC Dothan 6, 209 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 5/12/2022, 95, Limited Food
Subway (Flowers Hospital), 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/11/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Jersey Mikes Subs, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 5/12/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1043, 2442 S. Oates St., Dothan, 5/2/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
McDonald’s #1289, 3520 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/9/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
McDonald’s #10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut #36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1317, 2325 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/11/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/11/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Sandhar #1, 1152 Third Ave., Dothan, 5/9/2022, 96, Limited Food
Panera Bread #1505, 3515 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/9/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Momma Goldberg’s Deli West, 104 Apple Drive, Dothan, 5/11/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3105, 2214 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/4/2022, 96, Limited Food
Sam’s Club #8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/13/2022, 97, Retail Food Store
Walmart #604 (Market), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/6/2022, 97, Retail Food Store
Faine Elementary School (Jerry Lee), 1901 Stringer St., Dothan, 5/13/2022, 97, School Lunchroom—Public
Hidden Lake Primary School, 1475 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 5/10/2022, 97, School Lunchroom—Public
Subway #7289, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 5/2/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Auntie A’s Salsa, 143 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/4/2022, 97, Limited Food
Leola’s Crab Shack, 1911 S. Adams St., Tallahassee, 5/6/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Guthrie’s Original Chicken Fingers, 189 John D. Odom Road, Dothan, 5/11/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Beverlye Intermediate School, 1025 S. Beverlye, Dothan, 5/10/2022, 98, School Lunchroom—Public
Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/9/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 (Deli), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/6/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Sam’s Club #8192 (Bakery), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/13/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Parks Chapel AME Church, 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan, 5/12/2022, 98, Limited Food
Wave Nutrition, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/4/2022, 98, Limited Food
Hangar 38, 3120 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/10/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3139, 1101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/9/2022, 98, Limited Food
Morris Slingluff Elementary School, 4130 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/13/2022, 99, School Lunchroom—Public
Dothan High School, 3209 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/12/2022, 99, School Lunchroom—Public
Bethlehem Child Development Center, 416 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, 5/3/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Dothan Civic Center, 126 N. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 5/4/2022, 99, Limited Food
Martin Drugstore (The), 536 Landmark Drive, Dothan, 5/3/2022, 99, Limited Food
Eve’s Garden, 2323 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/4/2022, 99, Limited Food
Starbucks @ Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/4/2022, 99, Limited Food
Southeast Health—Doctor’s Lounge, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 5/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 (Bakery), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/6/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick @ Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 5/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Nuts To Go, 105 Apple Ave., Dothan, 5/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Bakehouse (The), 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 5/6/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment