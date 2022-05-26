 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Houston County Health Scores, May 2-13

  • Updated
  • 0
Houston County health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments May 2-13 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Clarion Inn & Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/10/2022, 83, Hotel/Motel

KFC—F569064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/6/2022, 83, Food Service Establishment

Sonic #4604, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 85, Food Service Establishment

Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/10/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #5, 2808 E. Main St., Dothan, 5/4/2022, 90, Limited Food

Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

People are also reading…

Waffle House #335, 1925 E. Main St., Dothan, 5/11/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

Subway (Walmart Northside), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/6/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Captain D’s #3555, 3395 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/9/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Panda Chinese Restaurant, 3341 S. Oates St., Dothan, 5/4/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Sweet T’s Food & Gas, 3356 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/10/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

P.A.S.S. Academy, 201 E. Wilson St., Dothan, 5/11/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Southside Kiddie Kollege, 1746 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 5/3/2022, 92, Daycare Food Service

Subs & More, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Sam’s Club #8192 (Café), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/13/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Fast Lane #1, 2154 N. Denton Road, Dothan, 5/9/2022, 92, Limited Food

Denny’s, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Angels Childcare and Academy, 1041 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 5/4/2022, 92, Daycare Food Service

Jack’s Family Restaurant #299, 3401 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/12/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Clarion Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/10/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Domino’s Pizza, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 5/2/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Taj Café, 3102 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/13/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Taqueria Mi Rancho, 2413 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/3/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Flour Sack Bakery (The), 286 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/4/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/6/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Pilot Travel Center #603, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Sandhar #2, 1620 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/12/2022, 94, Limited Food

McDonald’s #3267, 2101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/3/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Goldfinger’s (Cottonwood Corners), 1604 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/3/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Oishi Sushi & Grill, 3522 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/9/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Days Inn Kitchen, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/12/2022, 94, Limited Food

92 Go, 3182 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Adventureland Theme Park, 3738 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/3/2022, 95, Limited Food

Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/11/2022, 95, Retail Food Store

7 Star Discount, 1058 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 5/13/2022, 95, Limited Food

Mia’s Italian Restaurant, 2695 S. Oates St., Dothan, 5/4/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

AMC Dothan 6, 209 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 5/12/2022, 95, Limited Food

Subway (Flowers Hospital), 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/11/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Jersey Mikes Subs, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 5/12/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #1043, 2442 S. Oates St., Dothan, 5/2/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

McDonald’s #1289, 3520 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/9/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

McDonald’s #10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Pizza Hut #36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/2/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #1317, 2325 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/11/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/11/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Sandhar #1, 1152 Third Ave., Dothan, 5/9/2022, 96, Limited Food

Panera Bread #1505, 3515 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/9/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Momma Goldberg’s Deli West, 104 Apple Drive, Dothan, 5/11/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Southern Traders #3105, 2214 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/4/2022, 96, Limited Food

Sam’s Club #8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/13/2022, 97, Retail Food Store

Walmart #604 (Market), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/6/2022, 97, Retail Food Store

Faine Elementary School (Jerry Lee), 1901 Stringer St., Dothan, 5/13/2022, 97, School Lunchroom—Public

Hidden Lake Primary School, 1475 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 5/10/2022, 97, School Lunchroom—Public

Subway #7289, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 5/2/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Auntie A’s Salsa, 143 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/4/2022, 97, Limited Food

Leola’s Crab Shack, 1911 S. Adams St., Tallahassee, 5/6/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service

Guthrie’s Original Chicken Fingers, 189 John D. Odom Road, Dothan, 5/11/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Beverlye Intermediate School, 1025 S. Beverlye, Dothan, 5/10/2022, 98, School Lunchroom—Public

Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/9/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #604 (Deli), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/6/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Sam’s Club #8192 (Bakery), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/13/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Parks Chapel AME Church, 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan, 5/12/2022, 98, Limited Food

Wave Nutrition, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/4/2022, 98, Limited Food

Hangar 38, 3120 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/10/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Southern Traders #3139, 1101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/9/2022, 98, Limited Food

Morris Slingluff Elementary School, 4130 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/13/2022, 99, School Lunchroom—Public

Dothan High School, 3209 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/12/2022, 99, School Lunchroom—Public

Bethlehem Child Development Center, 416 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, 5/3/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Dothan Civic Center, 126 N. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 5/4/2022, 99, Limited Food

Martin Drugstore (The), 536 Landmark Drive, Dothan, 5/3/2022, 99, Limited Food

Eve’s Garden, 2323 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/4/2022, 99, Limited Food

Starbucks @ Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/4/2022, 99, Limited Food

Southeast Health—Doctor’s Lounge, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 5/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #604 (Bakery), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/6/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Chicken Salad Chick @ Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 5/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Nuts To Go, 105 Apple Ave., Dothan, 5/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Bakehouse (The), 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 5/6/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Houston County Election Results

Houston County Election Results

Here are the unofficial election results from Houston County Tuesday night. These vote totals are unofficial and will be canvassed. The outsta…

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant mural of armed saint painted on Kyiv building

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert