Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments May 22-June 2 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
ZTEC, 13668 US Highway 84, Newton, 5/26/2023, 79, Food Service Establishment
H&J New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/22/2023, 84, Food Service Establishment
Full Moon Bar-B-Que, 3826 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/25/2023, 86, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers (Wicksburg) 216 S. State Highway 12 Newton 5/26/2023 87 Food Service Establishment
Home2 Suites by Hilton, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/30/2023, 88, Hotel/Motel
KC Kreative Catering, 4640 State Highway 109, Slocomb, 5/30/2023, 89, Mobile Food Commissary
Dobb's Bar-B-Que, 2636 South Oates St., Dothan, 5/25/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Golden Corral #699, 3340 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/22/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/1/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Sam's Club #8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/31/2023, 91, Retail Food Store
Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/25/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Target/Starbucks T-1468, 4601 Montgomery Hwy., Dothan, 5/25/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Towne Place Suites, 201 Retail Dr., Dothan, 5/22/2023, 91, Hotel/Motel
Metro Diner, 2777 West Main St., Dothan, 6/1/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/25/2023, 93, Retail Food Store
Hampton Inn & Suites, 4684 Montgomery Hwy., Dothan, 5/30/2023, 93, Hotel/Motel
Sam's Club #8192 (Café), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/31/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Kinza Japanese Restaurant, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/31/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Goldfinger's (Cottonwood Corners), 1604 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/26/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 119 East Church St., Columbia, 5/25/2023, 94, Retail Food Store
Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 North Oates St., Dothan, 6/2/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Rock 'N Roll Sushi, 103 Apple Ave., Dothan, 5/23/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Breeze-In Mart #1, 2907 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, 5/22/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Broadway Café, 429 North Broadway St., Ashford, 5/26/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center, 700 Cottonwood Rd., Dothan, 5/25/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Raceway #988, 15809 South US 231, Slocomb, 5/31/2023, 95, Limited Food
Big Mike's Sports Grill, 425 North Broadway, Ashford, 5/26/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Bossman's Seafood, 1879 S. Saint Andrews, Dothan, 6/2/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Baymont Inn Kitchen, 2841 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/30/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Westside Terrace Health & Rehab, 501 North Woodburn Dr., Dothan, 5/23/2023, 96, Nursing Home Food Service
Gradic's Dairy Queen, 618 South Alice St., Dothan, 5/26/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews, Dothan, 5/26/2023, 96, Limited Food
Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/25/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Jimmy John's, 4440 West Main St., Dothan, 5/23/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Little Scholars Academy, 642 South Alice St., Dothan, 5/26/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
KBC on Foster, 151 North Foster, Dothan, 6/1/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Kickin Chicken Commissary, 732 North Oates St., Dothan, 5/22/2023, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Kickin Chicken Mobile Unit, 732 North Oates St., Dothan, 5/22/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Simply Cakes, 7985 U.S. Highway 84 West, Dothan, 6/1/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 North Foster St., Dothan, 6/1/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Smith's True Value of Ashford, 20 Ashford Industrial Dr., Ashford, 5/22/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Nanna's Soul Food & BBQ, 451 Canterbury Farms Rd., Midland City, 5/22/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
The Naked Bone, 967 S. College St., Newton, 5/22/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Qualico Steel Café, 7681 East State Highway 52, Webb, 5/23/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3471 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/25/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
The Bean Bro, 6135 Fortner St., Dothan, 5/26/2023, 96, Limited Food
Kickin Chicken 2, 732 North Oates St., Dothan, 5/22/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Cellar Café (The), 2826 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/30/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Sugar Skullz Sweets & Treats, 6303 East US Highway 84, Cowarts, 5/22/2023, 96 Mobile Food Service
Lower Alabama Eatz, 489 Faulk Rd., Dothan, 5/22/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Sugar Skullz, 427 North Broadway St., Ashford, 5/22/2023, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Saucy Vegan, 489 Faulk Rd., Dothan, 5/22/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Heard Elementary School, 201 Daniel Circle, Dothan, 5/25/2023, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Bethlehem Child Development Center, 416 Bethlehem Rd., Midland City, 5/26/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Cowboy's, 4657 South Oates St., Dothan, 5/30/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Calvary Weekday Ministry, 901 Montezuma Ave., Dothan, 6/2/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Charlotte's Restaurant, 279 Fortner St., Dothan, 6/2/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Tush/Toddler Child Development Center, 1750 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/2/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Kiddie Care Learning Center, 218 Graceland Dr., Dothan, 5/25/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Stop N Save, 1826 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 5/23/2023, 97, Limited Food
The Crossing at Big Creek, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 5/31/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Big Creek Brewing Company, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 5/31/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #4743, 619 West Main St., Dothan, 6/2/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Daily Grind Café (The), 33 South Broad Street #3, Cowarts, 5/22/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Fujisan Sushi@Sam's Club, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/31/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Ahi Poke Bar, 4650 West Main St., Dothan, 5/23/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
That Little Donut Shop, 220 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 5/23/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Super Station 3, 1676 East Cottonwood Rd., Dothan, 6/2/2023, 97, Limited Food
Sam's Club #8192 (Bakery), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/31/2023, 98, Retail Food Store
The Crossing at Big Creek, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 5/31/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Winchesters, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 5/31/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Southern Anchor Fresh Market, 105 South Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 5/30/2023, 98, Retail Food Store
Watermark Church CDC, 103 Elmer Rd., Ashford, 5/31/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service
Funshine Play School, 120 North County Rd., Ashford, 5/26/2023, 99,Daycare Food Service
Precious One Day Care Center, 1328 Old Highway 84 Ashford, 5/31/2023, 99, Daycare Food Service
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/30/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Home2 Suites by Hilton Kitchen, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/30/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
West End Market Place, 1829 West Main St., Dothan, 5/30/2023, 100, Food Service Establishment