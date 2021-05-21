 Skip to main content
Houston County health scores, May 3-14
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments May 3-14 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

A.W. Herndon Marathon #114, 3301 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/5/2021, 96, Limited Food

After School Zone Meal Program, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/10/2021, 96, Limited Food

Axtion Air Park, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/6/2021, 95, Limited Food

Barberitos, 100 Apple Ave., Suite 6, Dothan, 5/12/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Beef O'Brady's, 2743 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/4/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Bourbon Street Candy Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 5/6/2021, 98, Limited Food

Calvary Weekday Ministry, 901 Montezuma Ave., Dothan, 5/5/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service

Chili's Grill & Bar, 3083 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/11/2021, 85, Food Service Establishment

Chuck E. Cheese's #703, 1001 Commons Drive, Dothan, 5/6/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/5/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment

Cold Stone Creamery, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/6/2021, 99, Limited Food

Coleman Center - Troy University, 504 University Drive, Dothan, 5/6/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service

Cottonwood Dragway, 222 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 5/14/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Cowboy's, 4657 S. Oates St., Dothan, 5/7/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 5/10/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2115 E. Main St., Suite 8, Dothan, 5/14/2021, 95, Mobile Food Commissary

Domino's Pizza, 2115 E. Main St., Suite 1, Dothan, 5/5/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Elks Lodge #1887, 3041 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/10/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Motor Speedway, 426 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 5/14/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Econo Lodge of Dothan, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/11/2021, 94, Hotel/Motel

Econo Lodge of Dothan Kitchen, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/11/2021, 98, Limited Food

Fairfield Inn, 3038 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/5/2021, 94, Hotel/Motel

Fortner Street Convenience, 1112 Fortner St., Dothan, 5/12/2021, 96, Limited Food

H&J New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/5/2021, 84, Food Service Establishment

Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/4/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Hamrick's West Main Marathon, 1082 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/12/2021, 98, Limited Food

HOBO Pantry #2, 616 N. Oates St., Dothan, 5/11/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #4, 13306 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 5/14/2021, 94, Limited Food

HOBO Pantry #5, 2808 E. Main St., Dothan, 5/6/2021, 93, Limited Food

HOBO Pantry #6, 735 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 5/4/2021, 91, Limited Food

Hots Deli, 180 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/11/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

L&J Noah's Ark Daycare Center, 119 E. Selma St., Dothan, 5/3/2021, 95, Daycare Food Service

La Quinta Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3593 Ross Clark Circle N., Dothan, 5/11/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Little Caesar's Pizza, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/5/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Long John Silver's, 3488 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/11/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

McDonalds #33094 (84 West), 4740 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/12/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Mel's Hideaway, 3505 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/11/2021, 88, Limited Food

Metro Diner, 2777 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/11/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment

Momma Goldberg's Deli West, 104 Apple Drive, Dothan, 5/3/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Mother Goose Kindergarten, 787 N. Park Ave., Dothan, 5/11/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

Northside Methodist Gym Concession, 2600 Redmond Road, Dothan, 5/11/2021, 93, Limited Food

Pizza Hut #36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/5/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Residence Inn by Marriott Kitchen, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 5/4/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 5/12/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 5/5/2021, 83, Food Service Establishment

Shell #107, 3206 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/11/2021, 75, Limited Food

Sleep Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4654 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/11/2021, 94, Limited Food

Smoothie King, 1368 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/12/2021, 89, Limited Food

Subway #7289, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 5/5/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Subway (Flowers Hospital), 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/10/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Super Canton, 2200 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/5/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Synergy Health & Fitness LLC, 329 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/5/2021, 97, Limited Food

Taj Café, 3102 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/10/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment

Taziki's Mediterranean Café, 4700 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/10/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

TC Petro, 2329 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 5/12/2021, 96, Limited Food

Thai House of Dothan, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/14/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/6/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #1613, 4091 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/5/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Walmart Fuel Kiosk, 3885 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/3/2021, 99, Limited Food

Wave Nutrition, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, S Dothan, 5/5/2021, 99, Limited Food

Wendy's #344 (West), 101 Apple Ave., Dothan, 5/5/2021, 82, Food Service Establishment

West Main Convenience, 1486 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/10/2021, 95, Limited Food

Winn Dixie Bakery #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/5/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Deli #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/5/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/5/2021, 92, Retail Food Store

Winn Dixie Seafood Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/5/2021, 93, Retail Food Store

Zoom In 5, 315 Chevy Drive, Kinsey, 5/10/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment

