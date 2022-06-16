 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County Health Scores, May 30-June 10

Houston County health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments May 30-June 10 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Ahi Poke Bar, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/3/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

A.W. Herndon Marathon #114, 3301 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/10/2022, 96, Limited Food

Axtion Air Park, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2022, 94, Limited Food

Barberitos, 100 Apple Ave., Suite 6, Dothan, 6/8/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/3/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment

Bean Bro Coffee Shop, 2627 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/3/2022, 98, Limited Food

Bean Bro (The), 6135 Fortner St., Dothan, 6/2/2022, 96, Limited Food

Beeline #505, 1421 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/1/2022, 97, Limited Food

Beeline #643, 1378 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 6/9/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Best Western Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/7/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Bojangles' Restaurant, 2794 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Brannon Stand Christian Academy, 2487 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 6/7/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Brenda's Preparatory School, 1792 Headland Ave., Dothan, 6/3/2022, 92, Daycare Food Service

Byrd Feeder (The), 1971 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 6/7/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Captain D's Seafood #3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Carver School of Math, Science & Technology, 303 Rollins Ave., Dothan, 6/7/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Carver 9th Grade Academy, 1001 Webb Road, Dothan, 6/7/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Checkers #1122, 2204 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/2/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3471 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Comfort Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 6/8/2022, 98, Limited Food

Cookie's Café, 201 Sixth Ave., Dothan, 5/31/2022, 96, Mobile Food Commissary

Crumbl Cookie, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/3/2022, 96, Limited Food

Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 6/2/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Dakota Coffee Works, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/3/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Dawgz N Thangs, 5765 County Road 203, Dothan, 5/31/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service

Days Inn, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2022, 92, Hotel/Motel

Econo Lodge of Dothan Kitchen, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/3/2022, 99, Limited Food

Fortner Street Convenience, 1112 Fortner St., Dothan, 6/10/2022, 94, Limited Food

From Betty's Kitchen, 103 Marianna Drive, Abbeville, 6/2/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service

Funshine Play School, 120 N. County Road 33, Ashford, 6/10/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Goat Wingz, 233 Spyglass Road, Dothan, 6/1/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service

Goldfingers 84 West, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/2/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Gourmet, 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 6/7/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Guesthouse International Inn, 1075 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2022, 91, Hotel/Motel

Hardee's of Dothan #6, 4624 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/2/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Haven Academy, 1062 Hadden Road, Rehobeth, 6/7/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

HOBO Pantry #32, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/3/2022, 92, Limited Food

HOBO Pantry #27, 3731 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 6/10/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Hop-In #1, 1804 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2022, 95, Limited Food

Jimmy John's, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/3/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

J.Y. Tea, 2767 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/7/2022, 98, Limited Food

Kiddie Garden Too, 172 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 6/7/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Kinza Japanese Restaurant, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/31/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

KFC - F569065, 1801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2022, 85, Food Service Establishment

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 3095 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

La Quinta Inn & Suites, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2022, 97, Hotel/Motel

L&J Noah's Ark Daycare Center, 119 E. Selma St., Dothan, 6/9/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Little Caesar's Pizza #5, 2090 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/9/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #33094, 4740 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/8/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Mildred's Restaurant & Tea Room, 401 N. Alice St., Dothan, 6/8/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Mo' Smokin BBQ, 13016 S. State Highway 605, Slocomb 5/31/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service

Mount Olive Christian Fellowship Church, 701 S. Appletree St., Dothan, 6/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Newk's Eatery, 3468 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Pantry (The), 895 Hooper Cherry Road, Dothan, 6/1/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen #12971, 2231 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2022, 83, Food Service Establishment

Precious One Day Care Center, 1328 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 6/10/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Qualico Steel Café, 7681 E. State Highway 52, Webb, 6/10/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Quick Stop, 2984 E. Main St., Dothan, 6/7/2022, 94, Limited Food

Raceway #758, 2585 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/3/2022, 99, Limited Food

Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/7/2022, 88, Food Service Establishment

SayIt Hotdogs & More, 184 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/2/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

SayIt Hotdogs & More Mobile Unit, 184 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/2/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service

Schlotzsky's, 3456 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment

Shute Pecan Company, 1475 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2022, 97, Limited Food

Sonic #4824, 4177 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/2/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Southeast Health Child Development, 302 Haven Drive, Dothan, 6/3/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service

Southern Spoon Dothan @ The Kitchen, 105 S. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 6/1/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

Subway #17864, 2336 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/3/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Subway #4367, 224 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 6/8/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Subway #21390, 2004 Reeves St., Dothan, 6/2/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Sun Stop #637, 2437 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 6/7/2022, 97, Limited Food

Synergy Health & Fitness LLC, 329 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/1/2022, 97, Limited Food

Taste of Texas Tamales, 231 Knowles Drive, Webb, 6/2/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service

TC Petro, 2329 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 6/1/2022, 96, Limited Food

Towne Place Suites Kitchen, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 5/31/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Towne Place Suites, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 5/31/2022, 93, Hotel/Motel

Uptown (The), 160 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 6/1/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #407, 3591 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Watermark Church Child Development Center, 103 Elmer Road, Ashford, 6/2/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Webb Café, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 6/10/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Westside Nutrition, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/3/2022, 95, Limited Food

Westway China Wok, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 804, Dothan, 6/8/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Wok N Soul, 3301 Dena Drive, Dothan, 6/1/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service

