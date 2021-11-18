Houston County Health Scores, Nov. 1-12

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Nov. 1-12 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/8/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/10/2021, 96, Retail Food Store
Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/10/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Bourbon Street Candy Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/8/2021, 98, Limited Food
Checkers #255, 3091 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/9/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick at Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 11/2/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Chick-Fil-A at Wiregrass Commons, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/8/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/5/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Clarion Inn & Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/8/2021, 87, Hotel/Motel
Clarion Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/8/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
D&B Home Style Cooking, 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/8/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
D&B Mobile Unit, 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/8/2021, 97, Mobile Food Service
David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/5/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Dobb's Bar-B-Que, 2636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/5/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Christian Development Center, 3077 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 11/12/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Dothan Elks Lodge #1887, 3041 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/2/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Livestock Restaurant, 9711 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 11/8/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Double Tree, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2021, 96, Hotel/Motel
Double Tree Kitchen, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Fairfield Inn, 3038 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2021, 95, Hotel/Motel
Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 3038 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2021, 98, Limited Food
Fish House on Wheels Commissary, 1501 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 11/10/2021, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Flour Sack Bakery (The), 286 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/5/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Food Depot Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 11/5/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Food Depot Market, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 11/5/2021, 94, Retail Food Store
Goat Wingz, 233 Spyglass Road, Dothan, 11/9/2021, 95, Mobile Food Service
Goldfinger's at Cottonwood Corners, 1604 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/8/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Hardy's Family Restaurant, 14750 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 11/9/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
High Wired Coffee Roasters Mobile, 4516 Fortner St. #3, Dothan, 11/2/2021, 99, Mobile Food Service
HOBO Pantry #25, 204 E. Church St., Columbia, 11/12/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Holiday Inn Express Kitchen, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Honey's Hot Dogs, 4554 Fortner St., Dothan, 11/9/2021, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Honey's Hot Dogs Mobile Unit, 4554 Fortner St., Dothan, 11/9/2021, 99, Mobile Food Service
Hongry Houzz Commissary, 920 Blackshear St., Dothan, 11/10/2021, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Hongry Houzz Mobile Unit, 105 Montana St., Dothan, 11/10/2021, 96, Mobile Food Service
Hots Deli, 180 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/5/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Houston County High School, 200 W. Church St., Columbia, 11/12/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Jack's Family Restaurant #299, 3401 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/10/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
J's Shack #2, 1055 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/2/2021, 96, Mobile Food Service
Kids United Child Development Center, 109 Wanda Court, Dothan, 11/5/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Kinza Japanese Restaurant, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/5/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Kurbside Snacks, 102 S. Bryant St., Abbeville, 11/10/2021, 98, Mobile Food Service
La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 3085 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/5/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Labamba Mexican Café #1, 3039 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Longhorn Steakhouse #5069, 3411 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Marco's Pizza, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/12/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #18941, 2251 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/9/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Mom's Kitchen, 1545 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/5/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Mother Goose Kindergarten, 787 N. Park Ave., Dothan, 11/5/2021, 100, Daycare Food Service
Ms. Stella's Kitchen, 112 S. Main St., Columbia, 11/12/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
My Pie, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/12/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
On the Rise Academy, 1133 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/10/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/10/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/9/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Raceway #6960, 3605 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/9/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Rollin' Trapp (The), 1731 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 11/10/2021, 98, Mobile Food Service
Southeast Health Doctor's Lounge, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 11/2/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Southern Spoon Dothan at The Kitchen 105 S. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 11/9/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3116, 2940 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 11/9/2021, 90, Limited Food
Stuckey's Diner, 220 E. Powell St., Dothan, 11/9/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Subs & More, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/8/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Subway #40271, 4930 State Highway 52 W., Dothan, 11/9/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Sweet T's Food & Gas, 3356 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/8/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Teasers, 14634 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 11/9/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
TGI Friday's, 3370 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/3/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Top Thai Restaurant, 105 S. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 11/12/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Tropical Smoothie Café, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/8/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1317, 2325 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/9/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #335, 1925 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/12/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Wharf Casual Seafood, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/8/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Wicksburg Café, 14625 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 11/9/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Wok N Soul, 3301 Dena Drive, Dothan, 11/9/2021, 95, Mobile Food Service
ZTEC, 13668 U.S. Highway 84, Newton, 11/9/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment