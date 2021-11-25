Houston County Health Scores, Nov. 15-19

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Nov. 15-19 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
7 Star Discount, 1058 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 11/18/2021, 97, Limited Food
Angels Childcare and Academy, 1041 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 11/17/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Bakehouse (The), 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 11/17/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Bella’s Fine Dining, 111 W. Troy St., Dothan, 11/19/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Beverlye Intermediate School, 1025 S. Beverlye Road, Dothan, 11/18/2021, 97, School Lunchroom—Public
Boiler Room, 1391 Headland Ave., Dothan, 11/17/2021, 100, Limited Food
Bossman’s Seafood, 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/16/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #3610, 2203 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/19/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cannon Oil #7, 140 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 11/18/2021, 96, Limited Food
Captain D’s #3555, 3395 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Chick-Fil-A, 3418 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/15/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
CiCi’s Deli, 102 Montana St., Dothan, 11/19/2021, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Country Inn & Suites, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/17/2021, 93, Hotel/Motel
Cracker Barrel #384, 3431 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Crazy Monkey Bar & Grill (The), 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/16/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Denny’s, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/19/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Domino’s Pizza, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/16/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan High School, 3209 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/19/2021, 98, School Lunchroom—Public
Dothan National Golf Club & Hotel, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 11/19/2021, 94, Hotel/Motel
Dothan National Golf Club Kitchen, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 11/19/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Faine Elementary School (Jerry Lee), 1901 Stringer St., Dothan, 11/18/2021, 98, School Lunchroom—Public
Fast Stop, 2799 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Frank’s Mobile Café, 919 E. Newton, Dothan, 11/19/2021, 95, Mobile Food Service
Girard Intermediate School, 600 Girard Ave., Dothan, 11/18/2021, 97, School Lunchroom—Public
Girard Primary School, 522 Girard Ave., Dothan, 11/18/2021, 97, School Lunchroom—Public
Golden Corral #699, 3340 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hidden Lake Primary School, 1475 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 11/18/2021, 96, School Lunchroom—Public
HOBO Pantry #2, 616 N. Oates St., Dothan, 11/16/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #26, 2520 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/17/2021, 98, Limited Food
Hogan’s Diner, 771 N. Range St., Dothan, 11/18/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Linden Street Grocery, 803 Linden St., Dothan, 11/17/2021, 95, Limited Food
Loyless Donuts Circle West, 3148 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
McDonald’s #1289, 3520 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Metro Diner, 2777 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/15/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Morris Slingluff Elementary School, 4130 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/19/2021, 98, School Lunchroom—Public
OOKA Sushi, 4863 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/16/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
P.A.S.S. Academy, 201 E. Wilson St., Dothan, 11/16/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Pantry (The), 895 Hooper Cherry Road, Dothan, 11/19/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Papa John’s #1906, 2004 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/17/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 767 W. Selma St., Dothan, 11/19/2021, 97, Retail Food Store
Pilot Travel Center #603, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/19/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut #36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/15/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 11/17/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Roosevelt Room, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 11/17/2021, 100, Limited Food
Sam’s Club #8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/15/2021, 92, Retail Food Store
Sam’s Club Bakery #8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/15/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sam’s Club Cafe #8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/15/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Selma Street Elementary, 1501 W. Selma, Dothan, 11/18/2021, 96, School Lunchroom—Public
Shoney’s, 3054 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Shute Pecan Company, 1475 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2021, 98, Limited Food
Siddity Dogs, 305 Mill Creek Circle, Dothan, 11/19/2021, 95, Mobile Food Service
Southside Kiddie Kollege, 1746 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 11/17/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Subway #4002, 1557 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/16/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Subway #7289, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/16/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Subway (Northside Walmart), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/16/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Super Canton, 2200 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/19/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #037357, 3927 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/19/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
The Dog House, 805 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 11/19/2021, 95, Mobile Food Service
Tikiz of the Wiregrass, 2400 Helms Road, Rehobeth, 11/19/2021, 95, Mobile Food Service
Waffle House #1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/16/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Walmart Bakery #604, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/16/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Walmart Deli #604, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/16/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Walmart Market #604, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/16/2021, 93, Retail Food Store
Westgate Christian School & Childcare, 617 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/17/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Winn Dixie Bakery #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/17/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Deli #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/17/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/17/2021, 95, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/17/2021, 99, Retail Food Store