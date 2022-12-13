Houston County Health Scores, Nov. 21-Dec. 2

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Nov. 21-Dec. 2 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Super Station 1 LLC, 2154 Denton Road, Dothan, 12/2/2022, 89, Limited Food
McDonald's #10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/2/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Wendy's #344, 101 Apple Ave., Dothan, 11/30/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Momma Goldberg's Deli, 104 Apple Drive, Dothan, 11/30/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Namaste Indian Cuisine, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/30/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
People are also reading…
Mikata Japanese Steak House, 4600 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/29/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #3610, 2203 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/21/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Hardy's Family Restaurant, 14750 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 11/28/2022, 93, Mobile Food Commissary
Weiner Wagon #1, 101 Eton Drive, Dothan, 11/28/2022, 93, Mobile Food Service
Weiner Wagon #3, 101 Eton Drive, Dothan, 11/28/2022, 93, Mobile Food Service
Fairfield Inn, 3038 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/1/2022, 94, Hotel/Motel
Goldfinger's (Cottonwood Corners), 1604 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/22/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Wicksburg Café, 14625 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 11/28/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Super Canton, 2200 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/21/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
KFC - F569065, 1801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/22/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Chili's Grill & Bar, 3083 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Mia's Italian Restaurant, 2695 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/22/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cheddar's Casual Café #2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen #12971, 2231 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/21/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3116, 2940 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 12/1/2022, 95, Limited Food
Waffle House #1043, 2442 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/21/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Southside Kiddie Kollege, 1746 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 11/23/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service
Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 3038 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/1/2022, 96, Limited Food
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/30/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/30/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
S&M's Café, 200 E. Powell St., Dothan, 11/29/2022, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Cookie's Café, 201 Sixth Ave., Dothan, 11/21/2022, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Fish House on Wheels Commissary, 1501 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 11/28/2022, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
The Rollin' Trapp LLC, 1731 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 11/28/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
D Fish House On Wheels, 2608 Ronald Lane, Dothan, 11/28/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
S&M's Mobile Unit, 200 E. Powell St., Dothan, 11/29/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
Dawgz N Thangs, 5765 County Road 203, Dothan, 11/21/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
J's Shack #2, 1055 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/28/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
D&B Mobile Unit, 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/22/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
Kurbside Snacks, 102 S. Bryant St., Abbeville, 11/28/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
Taste of Texas Tamales, 231 Knowles Drive, Webb, 11/28/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
Mo' Smokin BBQ, 13016 S. State Highway 605, Slocomb, 11/21/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
Aw Shucks & More LLC, 3400 Vista Grande Drive, Dothan, 11/21/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
D&B Homestyle Cooking, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Beverlye Intermediate School, 1025 S. Beverlye Road, Dothan, 11/29/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School, 1901 Stringer St., Dothan, 11/29/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Dothan High School, 3209 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/30/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Wicksburg High School, 1172 State Highway 123, Newton, 11/28/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Rev's New York Style Famous Hotdogs, 2709 Rocky Branch Road, Dothan, 11/30/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Breakfast at Tammie's, 401 Railroad Ave., Dothan, 11/30/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
On the Rise Academy, 1133 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/1/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Providence Christian School, 4847 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 11/28/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Private
Highly Flavored LLC, 107 Lindsey Lane, Dothan, 11/30/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Hidden Lake Primary School, 1475 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 11/29/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Wiregrass Community Pharmacy, 430 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 11/22/2022, 98, Limited Food
The Tanda Room, 158 S. Foster St., Dothan, 12/1/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment