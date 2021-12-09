Houston County health scores, Nov. 22-Dec. 3

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Nov. 22-Dec. 3 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
A Taste of Louisiana, 123 Tree Crest Road, Dothan, 11/29/2021, 98, Mobile Food Service
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/2/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Ahi Poke Bar, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/3/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
AMC Dothan 6, 209 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 11/22/2021, 84, Limited Food
AMC Dothan Pavilion 12, 4843 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/1/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Arby's #5690, 4037 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/23/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/29/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Auntie A's Salsa, 143 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/29/2021, 97, Limited Food
Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc. #2, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/22/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Bethlehem Child Development Center, 416 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, 11/29/2021, 95, Daycare Food Service
Big Mike's Sports Grill, 425 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 11/24/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Bojangles Restaurant, 1074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/3/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Bojangles Restaurant, 2794 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/3/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Cactus Flower Café, 5412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/29/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Chili's Grill & Bar, 3083 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/30/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/30/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2721552, 302 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/1/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/2/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Conestoga Steak House, 3549 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/2/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cookie's Café, 201 Sixth Ave., Dothan, 11/29/2021, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Da Kitchen, 106 W. Bluemont Court, Dothan, 11/30/2021, 98, Mobile Food Service
Dillard Country Store, 4541 S. County Road 75, Pansey, 11/23/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/3/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott Kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/24/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Preparatory Academy, 1236 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/3/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, 141 Kelley Drive, Dothan, 11/22/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Farley Nuclear Plant, 7388 N. State Highway 95, Columbia, 11/23/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Firehouse Subs, 3255 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/2/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Gradic's Dairy Queen, 618 S. Alice St., Dothan, 12/2/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
H&J New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/24/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/22/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Hangar 38, 3120 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/30/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan #4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/3/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Heard Elementary School, 201 Daniel Circle, Dothan, 12/2/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
HOBO Pantry #20, 3090 Denton Road, Dothan, 12/3/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #29, 20718 U.S. Highway 84 E., Gordon, 11/23/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Home2 Suites by Hilton Kitchen, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/22/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Hookah Palace Lounge, 3803 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/22/2021, 98, Limited Food
Hop-In #2, 2931 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/23/2021, 93, Limited Food
Howard Johnson Kitchen, 2244 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/3/2021, 100, Limited Food
Hungry Howie's #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/1/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Hunt's Restaurant Lounge & Oyster Bar, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 11/30/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Hunt's Seafood Market, 205 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 11/30/2021, 98, Retail Food Store
Highway 52 Café, 121 E. Church St., Columbia, 11/23/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 12/2/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Jersey Mikes Subs, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 11/22/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
KFC - F569064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/1/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Kiddie Garden Too, 172 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 11/22/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service
Kyoto Sushi, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/2/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
L&J Noah's Ark Daycare Center, 119 E. Selma St., Dothan, 11/22/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4771 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/30/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Larry's Bar-B-Que East, 1036 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/1/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Larry's Bar-B-Que West, 3115 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/23/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Little Angels Childcare, 205 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 11/30/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service
Little Caesar's Pizza, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/3/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #3267, 2101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/23/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #33094, 4740 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/3/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Mia's Italian Restaurant, 2695 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/30/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Mike B's Chuckwagon, 184 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/29/2021, 99, Mobile Food Service
Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/22/2021, 84, Food Service Establishment
Momma Goldberg's Deli West, 104 Apple Drive, Suite 5, Dothan, 11/24/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
New Light, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 12/3/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Nuts To Go, 105 Apple Ave., Dothan, 11/24/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Oishi Sushi & Grill, 3522 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/29/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Panda Chinese Restaurant, 3341 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/30/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Panera Bread #1505, 3515 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/23/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Pansey Grocery, 13076 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 11/24/2021, 96, Limited Food
Providence Christian School, 4847 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 12/1/2021, 99, School Lunchroom - Private
Publix Bakery #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/2/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/2/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/2/2021, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/2/2021, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/2/2021, 100, Retail Food Store
Raceway #6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/2/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Red Lobster #0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/29/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Red Roof Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3285 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/30/2021, 96, Limited Food
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 220 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 11/24/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
S&M's Café, 200 E. Powell St., Dothan, 11/30/2021, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
S&M's Mobile Unit, 200 E. Powell St., Dothan, 11/30/2021, 98, Mobile Food Service
SayIt Hotdogs & More, 184 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/29/2021, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
SayIt Hotdogs & More Mobile Unit, 184 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/29/2021, 98, Mobile Food Service
Smoothie King, 1368 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/29/2021, 98, Limited Food
Smoothie King #1576 (84 West), 103 Apple Ave., Suite 3, Dothan, 12/3/2021, 98, Limited Food
Southern Traders #3115, 3376 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/3/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Starbucks #56873, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 12/2/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Stop N Save, 1826 Old Highway 84, Ashford 11/23/2021, 97, Limited Food
Subway #21390, 2004 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/3/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Subway (Flowers), 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/24/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Taj Café, 3102 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/30/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Taqueria Mi Rancho, 2413 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/24/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Taziki's Mediterranean Café, 4700 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/3/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Thai House of Dothan, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/1/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
The Juice Shack, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/29/2021, 98, Limited Food
The Yard, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/24/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment
Towne Place Suites, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 12/1/2021, 93, Hotel/Motel
Towne Place Suites Kitchen, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 12/1/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1043, 2442 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/23/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1613, 4091 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/23/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Wendy's Hamburgers #307, 2100 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/23/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment