Houston County Health Scores, Nov. 7-18

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Nov. 7-18 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Wendy's Hamburgers #307, 2100 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2022, 88, Food Service Establishment
LoLo's Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 11/9/2022, 89, Limited Food
Oishi Sushi & Grill, 3522 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/16/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/14/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Larry's Bar-B-Que West, 3115 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/9/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Hampton Inn & Suites, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/15/2022, 90, Hotel/Motel
Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/16/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
H&J New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/9/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Hop-In #3, 3260 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 11/18/2022, 91, Limited Food
Jack's Family Restaurant #299, 3401 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/8/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Sam's Club #8192 (Bakery), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2022, 92, Retail Food Store
Denny's, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 3251 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/15/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood Mart, 13306 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 11/17/2022, 92, Limited Food
Chick-Fil-A, 3418 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/16/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Home2 Suites by Hilton, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/17/2022, 93, Hotel/Motel
Los Amigos #2, 13308 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 11/17/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Hop-In #2, 2931 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/18/2022, 93, Limited Food
Fujisan Sushi @ Sam's Club, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Celebrations, 560 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/7/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #1289, 3520 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/16/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Pal-A-Roos Day Care, 1310 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 11/15/2022, 94, Daycare Food Service
Pilot Travel Center #603, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
The Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine Deli, 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/9/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dillard Country Store, 4541 S. County Road 75, Pansey, 11/16/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Ashford High School, 607 Church St., Ashford, 11/17/2022, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Cracker Barrel #384 3431 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Livestock Restaurant, 9711 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 11/7/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Red Lobster #0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/15/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Clarion Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Subway #4002, 1557 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/7/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Captain D's #3555, 3395 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/14/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #3267, 2101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/8/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sandhar #1, 1152 Third Ave., Dothan, 11/9/2022, 95, Limited Food
Mom's Kitchen, 1545 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/7/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Days Inn Kitchen, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/7/2022, 95, Limited Food
Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field Road, Dothan, 11/17/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #040113, 3168 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/8/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
GiGi Mini Mart, 1307 E. Newton St., Dothan, 11/8/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sam's Club #8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Hots Deli, 180 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/9/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Panera Bread # 1505, 3515 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/14/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Uncle Bob's, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/8/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cactus Flower Café, 5412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Farley Nuclear Plant, 7388 N. State Highway 95, Columbia, 11/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
The Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine, 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/9/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Smoothie King, 1368 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/7/2022, 96, Limited Food
Walmart #5769 (Deli), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/9/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Fazoli's, 3421 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/14/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Home2 Suites by Hilton Kitchen, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/17/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #037357, 3927 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/17/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Super Station 2 LLC, 1814 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/15/2022, 96, Limited Food
Heard Elementary School, 201 Daniel Circle, Dothan, 11/16/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Cottonwood High School, 663 Houston St., Cottonwood, 11/17/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Morris Slingluff Elementary School, 4130 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/15/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Selma Street Elementary School, 1501 W. Selma St., Dothan, 11/15/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
P.A.S.S. Academy, 201 E. Wilson St., Dothan, 11/8/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut #36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/8/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Raceway #988, 15809 U.S. Highway 231 S., Slocomb, 11/17/2022, 97, Limited Food
Sam's Club #8192 (Café), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Faith Deliverance Ministries of Berachah, 1310 W. Carroll St., Dothan, 11/18/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Earnie's Food Truck, 3104 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/9/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 11/9/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
The Thirsty Pig Mobile Unit, 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 11/9/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Subway #20623, 1932 Old Ashford Highway, Ashford, 11/16/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Kids United Child Development Center, 109 Wanda Court, Dothan, 11/15/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Chicken Salad Chick @ Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 11/15/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
The Flour Sack Bakery, 286 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/10/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Big Mike's Sports Grill, 425 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 11/16/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Stuckey's Diner, 220 E. Powell St., Dothan, 11/17/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Elementary School, 100 Barfield St., Ashford, 11/17/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Breeze-In Mart #1, 2907 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, 11/18/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Webb Elementary School, 178 Depot St., Webb, 11/17/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Extendicare Health Center, 950 S. St Andrews, Dothan, 11/8/2022, 98, Nursing Home Food Service
Encompass Health Rehab – Dothan, 1736 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/9/2022, 98, Nursing Home Food Service
Honeysuckle Convenience, 653 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 11/18/2022, 98, Limited Food
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/15/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
La Quinta Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/7/2022, 98, Limited Food
Circle K #2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/17/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
The Daily Grind Café, 33 S. Broad St. #3, Cowarts, 11/18/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #5769 (Market), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/9/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Towne Place Suites, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 11/15/2022, 98, Hotel/Motel
M.Y. Cakes and Pastries, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Mr. Coffee Bean, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/14/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
The Crazy Monkey Bar & Grill, 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/16/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
The Bean Bro, 6135 Fortner St., Dothan, 11/18/2022, 98, Limited Food
Walmart #5769 (Bakery), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/9/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Synergy Health & Fitness LLC, 329 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/7/2022, 99, Limited Food
Towne Place Suites Kitchen, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 11/15/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Southern Anchor Fresh Market, 105 S. Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 11/9/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
SEAYS Diversion Center, 2850 Horace Shepard Drive, Dothan, 11/17/2022, 100, School Lunchroom - Public
Southeast Health - Doctor's Lounge, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 11/15/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
India's Tiny Tots, 404 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 11/17/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service
The Bakehouse, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 11/7/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment