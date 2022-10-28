Houston County Health Scores, Oct. 10-21

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Oct. 10-21 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Southern Traders #3115, 3376 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/11/2022, 88, Food Service Establishment
Murphy USA #7691, 4454 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/17/2022, 89, Limited Food
Walmart #2534 Market, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/18/2022, 90, Retail Food Store
Firehouse Subs, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #5124, 3371 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
People are also reading…
HOBO Pantry #32, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 90, Limited Food
Little Caesar's Pizza #7, 100 Apple Ave., Dothan, 10/11/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Hadley's Kitchen, 212 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 10/19/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Adam's Inn, 3145 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 92, Hotel/Motel
Cottonwood Dragway, 222 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 10/11/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Fast Stop, 2799 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #637, 2437 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 10/17/2022, 92, Limited Food
Chick-Fil-A East #3946, 1905 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Motor Speedway, 426 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 10/11/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3107, 3206 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 93, Limited Food
Southern Traders #3108, 812 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/21/2022, 93, Limited Food
Waffle House #1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #5742, 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/17/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dunkin Donuts South, 4185 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 94, Limited Food
HOBO Pantry #29, 20718 U.S. Highway 84 E., Gordon, 10/19/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Wild Honey, 102 Central Park Ave., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Grocery Outlet #7701, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 10/18/2022, 94, Retail Food Store
Grocery Outlet #7701 Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 10/18/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Ave., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 95, Daycare Food Service
Tropical Smoothie Café West, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
KFC - F569064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Fatback's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 10/13/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cellar Café (The), 2826 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
O'Charley's #276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Papa John's Pizza #1399, 3312 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/11/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231, Dothan, 10/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #1123, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut #36058, 4412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/17/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Houston County Adult Day Care Center, 407 Houston St., Dothan, 10/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Fortner Street Convenience, 1112 Fortner St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 96, Limited Food
Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Publix Deli #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Publix Bakery #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Barberitos,100 Apple Ave., Dothan, 10/11/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan #6, 4624 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Smith's True Value of Ashford, 20 Ashford Industrial Drive, Ashford, 10/14/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 220 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 10/19/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Toasted Yolk (The), 3070 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
J.Y. Tea, 2767 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 96, Limited Food
Crumbl Cookie, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 96, Limited Food
A.W. Herndon Marathon #125, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 10/18/2022, 97, Limited Food
Cowboy's, 4657 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/18/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
West Main Convenience, 1486 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/21/2022, 97, Limited Food
Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #33094, 4740 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/11/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Raceway #758, 2585 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/14/2022, 97, Limited Food
Comfort Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/13/2022, 97, Limited Food
Raceway #6960, 3605 Reeves St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Axtion Air Park, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 97, Limited Food
Mel's Hideaway, 3505 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Marco's Pizza East, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Murphy USA #7779, 3370 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/18/2022, 97, Limited Food
Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Walmart #2534 Deli, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/18/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/21/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Wiregrass Elks Lodge #810, 862 E. Burdeshaw St, Dothan, 10/19/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #618, 2747 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 98, Limited Food
Hamrick's West Main Marathon, 1082 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/21/2022, 98, Limited Food
Tush/Toddler Child Development Center, 1750 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/17/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Arby's #5689, 3430 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Subway #40271, 4930 State Highway 52 W., Dothan, 10/12/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/11/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/17/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
L&J Noah's Ark Daycare Center, 119 E. Selma St., Dothan, 10/12/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Quick Stop, 2984 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 98, Limited Food
Panda Express #2774, 3777 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Ave., Dothan, 10/12/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Parks Chapel AME Church, 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan, 10/11/2022, 98, Limited Food
Subway #38207 (Southside Walmart), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Bean Bro Coffee Shop, 2627 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 98, Limited Food
Funshine Play School, 120 N. County Road 33, Ashford, 10/14/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Walmart #2534 Bakery, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/18/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Subway (Northside Walmart), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Holiday Inn Express - Kitchen, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Dunkin' Donuts, 2141 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/11/2022, 99, Limited Food
Econo Lodge of Dothan – Kitchen, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 99, Limited Food
Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/17/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/17/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Publix Supermarket #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
Publix Produce Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Watermark Church CDC, 103 Elmer Road, Ashford, 10/17/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 10/20/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service
Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/17/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/17/2022, 100, Retail Food Store
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/20/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Recovery Room Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Boiler Room, 1391 Headland Ave., Dothan, 10/13/2022, 100, Limited Food
Roosevelt Room, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 10/13/2022, 100, Limited Food
Joyful Kids Academy, 609 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 10/11/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service