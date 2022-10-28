 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County Health Scores, Oct. 10-21

  • Updated
  • 0
Houston County health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Oct. 10-21 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Southern Traders #3115, 3376 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/11/2022, 88, Food Service Establishment

Murphy USA #7691, 4454 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/17/2022, 89, Limited Food

Walmart #2534 Market, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/18/2022, 90, Retail Food Store

Firehouse Subs, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

Sonic #5124, 3371 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #32, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 90, Limited Food

Little Caesar's Pizza #7, 100 Apple Ave., Dothan, 10/11/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Hadley's Kitchen, 212 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 10/19/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Adam's Inn, 3145 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 92, Hotel/Motel

Cottonwood Dragway, 222 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 10/11/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Fast Stop, 2799 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Sun Stop #637, 2437 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 10/17/2022, 92, Limited Food

Chick-Fil-A East #3946, 1905 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Motor Speedway, 426 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 10/11/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Southern Traders #3107, 3206 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 93, Limited Food

Southern Traders #3108, 812 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/21/2022, 93, Limited Food

Waffle House #1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Sonic #5742, 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/17/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Dunkin Donuts South, 4185 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 94, Limited Food

HOBO Pantry #29, 20718 U.S. Highway 84 E., Gordon, 10/19/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Wild Honey, 102 Central Park Ave., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Grocery Outlet #7701, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 10/18/2022, 94, Retail Food Store

Grocery Outlet #7701 Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 10/18/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Ave., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 95, Daycare Food Service

Tropical Smoothie Café West, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

KFC - F569064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Zaxby's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Fatback's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 10/13/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Cellar Café (The), 2826 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

O'Charley's #276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Papa John's Pizza #1399, 3312 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/11/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231, Dothan, 10/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Checkers #1123, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Pizza Hut #36058, 4412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/17/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Houston County Adult Day Care Center, 407 Houston St., Dothan, 10/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Fortner Street Convenience, 1112 Fortner St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 96, Limited Food

Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 96, Retail Food Store

Publix Deli #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Publix Bakery #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Chicken Salad Chick, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Barberitos,100 Apple Ave., Dothan, 10/11/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Hardee's of Dothan #6, 4624 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Smith's True Value of Ashford, 20 Ashford Industrial Drive, Ashford, 10/14/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Taco Bell #036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 220 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 10/19/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Toasted Yolk (The), 3070 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

J.Y. Tea, 2767 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 96, Limited Food

Crumbl Cookie, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 96, Limited Food

A.W. Herndon Marathon #125, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 10/18/2022, 97, Limited Food

Cowboy's, 4657 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/18/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

West Main Convenience, 1486 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/21/2022, 97, Limited Food

Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #33094, 4740 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/11/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Raceway #758, 2585 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/14/2022, 97, Limited Food

Comfort Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/13/2022, 97, Limited Food

Raceway #6960, 3605 Reeves St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Axtion Air Park, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 97, Limited Food

Mel's Hideaway, 3505 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Marco's Pizza East, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Murphy USA #7779, 3370 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/18/2022, 97, Limited Food

Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service

Walmart #2534 Deli, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/18/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Taco Bell #036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/21/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Wiregrass Elks Lodge #810, 862 E. Burdeshaw St, Dothan, 10/19/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Sun Stop #618, 2747 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 98, Limited Food

Hamrick's West Main Marathon, 1082 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/21/2022, 98, Limited Food

Tush/Toddler Child Development Center, 1750 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/17/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service

Arby's #5689, 3430 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Subway #40271, 4930 State Highway 52 W., Dothan, 10/12/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/11/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Publix Deli #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/17/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

L&J Noah's Ark Daycare Center, 119 E. Selma St., Dothan, 10/12/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service

Quick Stop, 2984 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 98, Limited Food

Panda Express #2774, 3777 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/13/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Ave., Dothan, 10/12/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service

Parks Chapel AME Church, 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan, 10/11/2022, 98, Limited Food

Subway #38207 (Southside Walmart), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Bean Bro Coffee Shop, 2627 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 98, Limited Food

Funshine Play School, 120 N. County Road 33, Ashford, 10/14/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Walmart #2534 Bakery, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/18/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Subway (Northside Walmart), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Holiday Inn Express - Kitchen, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Dunkin' Donuts, 2141 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/11/2022, 99, Limited Food

Econo Lodge of Dothan – Kitchen, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 99, Limited Food

Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/17/2022, 99, Retail Food Store

Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/17/2022, 99, Retail Food Store

AFC Sushi @ Publix #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/20/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Publix Supermarket #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 99, Retail Food Store

Publix Seafood Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 99, Retail Food Store

Publix Produce Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/12/2022, 99, Retail Food Store

David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/21/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Watermark Church CDC, 103 Elmer Road, Ashford, 10/17/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 10/20/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service

Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/17/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/17/2022, 100, Retail Food Store

AFC Sushi @ Publix #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/20/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Recovery Room Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Boiler Room, 1391 Headland Ave., Dothan, 10/13/2022, 100, Limited Food

Roosevelt Room, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 10/13/2022, 100, Limited Food

Joyful Kids Academy, 609 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 10/11/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service

