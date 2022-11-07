 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County Health Scores, Oct. 24-Nov. 4

  • Updated
Houston County health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Oct. 24-Nov. 4 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2022, 86, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #6, 735 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/25/2022, 89, Limited Food

Country Inn & Suites, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2022, 89, Hotel/Motel

Papa John's #1906, 2004 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/25/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/26/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

Beeline Motel, 733 N. Oates St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 91, Hotel/Motel

TC Petro, 2329 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 10/26/2022, 91, Limited Food

Hilton Garden Inn Kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Sun Stop #635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 10/25/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

ABC Academy, 216 Montana St., Dothan, 10/25/2022, 93, Daycare Food Service

Beeline #505, 1421 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/25/2022, 93, Limited Food

Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Subway #16066, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Basketcase, 228 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/26/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Ray's Restaurant, 1740 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Hogan's Diner, 771 N. Range St., Dothan, 11/4/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Top Thai Restaurant, 105 S. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 10/26/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/24/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Jack's Family Restaurant #298, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Grocery Outlet #7702, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/28/2022, 94, Retail Food Store

Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/26/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Burger King #12279, 1165 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/24/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Burger King #3345, 3092 Ross Clark Circle W., Dothan, 10/26/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 10/26/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 10/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/1/2022, 95, Retail Food Store

Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/1/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Piggly Wiggly, 767 W. Selma St., Dothan, 10/26/2022, 95, Retail Food Store

Waffle House #335, 1925 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/2/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Raceway #6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/1/2022, 95, Limited Food

Hop-In #1, 1804 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 95, Limited Food

Dothan City School Headstart Center, 900 W. Powell, Dothan, 11/2/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Houston County High School 200 W. Church St., Columbia, 10/26/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Charlotte's Restaurant, 279 Fortner St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #1317, 2325 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/1/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/24/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

A.W. Herndon Marathon #114, 3301 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 96, Limited Food

Bishop's Home Style Cooking, 4143-4 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 96, Limited Food

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2240 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Bella's Fine Dining, 111 W. Troy St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Buffalo Wild Wings #421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/26/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #18941, 2251 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/1/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #4743, 619 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Sun Stop #650, 2357 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/1/2022, 96, Limited Food

Dunkin Donuts West #358742, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 96, Limited Food

Southern Traders #3143, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/3/2022, 97, Retail Food Store

Winn Dixie Seafood Market #426 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/3/2022, 97, Retail Food Store

Providence Early Childhood, 3012 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/26/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Flowers Hospital, 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Bakery #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/3/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Domino's Pizza, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/4/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #26, 2520 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/24/2022, 97, Limited Food

Checkers #3115, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Arby's #5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Playland Academy Child Care, 1836 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/26/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 97, Retail Food Store

Cottonwood Drugs, 12890 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 10/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Hangar 38, 3120 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Dickey's Barbecue Pit West, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/1/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 N. Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 11/4/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service

Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center, 700 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 10/28/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Deli #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/3/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Deli #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 10/28/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Residence Inn by Marriott Kitchen, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 98, Limited Food

Southside Baptist Child Development Center, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 10/28/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service

Desserts by Jolando, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Rob & Dave's, 182 S. Foster St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Qualico Steel Café, 7681 E. State Highway 52, Webb, 10/25/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Dakota Coffee Works, 2191 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/2/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Jersey Mike's Subs, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/4/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Bossman's Seafood, 1879 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 99, Retail Food Store

Early Head Start, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Subway #7289, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/2/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

ALCAZAR Kitchen Snack Bar, 6007 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/25/2022, 99, Limited Food

KT's Pizza, 168 S. Foster St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Seafood Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/24/2022, 100, Retail Food Store

Bible Way Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 2848 Denton Road, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Bella's Wine Bar, 107 W. Troy St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 100, Limited Food

