Houston County Health Scores, Oct. 24-Nov. 4

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Oct. 24-Nov. 4 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2022, 86, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #6, 735 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/25/2022, 89, Limited Food
Country Inn & Suites, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2022, 89, Hotel/Motel
Papa John's #1906, 2004 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/25/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/26/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Beeline Motel, 733 N. Oates St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 91, Hotel/Motel
TC Petro, 2329 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 10/26/2022, 91, Limited Food
Hilton Garden Inn Kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 10/25/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
ABC Academy, 216 Montana St., Dothan, 10/25/2022, 93, Daycare Food Service
Beeline #505, 1421 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/25/2022, 93, Limited Food
Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Subway #16066, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Basketcase, 228 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/26/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Ray's Restaurant, 1740 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Hogan's Diner, 771 N. Range St., Dothan, 11/4/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Top Thai Restaurant, 105 S. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 10/26/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/24/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant #298, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Grocery Outlet #7702, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/28/2022, 94, Retail Food Store
Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/26/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #12279, 1165 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/24/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #3345, 3092 Ross Clark Circle W., Dothan, 10/26/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 10/26/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 10/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/1/2022, 95, Retail Food Store
Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/1/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 767 W. Selma St., Dothan, 10/26/2022, 95, Retail Food Store
Waffle House #335, 1925 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/2/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Raceway #6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/1/2022, 95, Limited Food
Hop-In #1, 1804 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 95, Limited Food
Dothan City School Headstart Center, 900 W. Powell, Dothan, 11/2/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Houston County High School 200 W. Church St., Columbia, 10/26/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Charlotte's Restaurant, 279 Fortner St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1317, 2325 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/1/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/24/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
A.W. Herndon Marathon #114, 3301 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 96, Limited Food
Bishop's Home Style Cooking, 4143-4 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 96, Limited Food
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2240 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Bella's Fine Dining, 111 W. Troy St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Buffalo Wild Wings #421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/26/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #18941, 2251 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/1/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #4743, 619 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #650, 2357 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/1/2022, 96, Limited Food
Dunkin Donuts West #358742, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 96, Limited Food
Southern Traders #3143, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/3/2022, 97, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #426 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/3/2022, 97, Retail Food Store
Providence Early Childhood, 3012 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/26/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Flowers Hospital, 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Bakery #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/3/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Domino's Pizza, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/4/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #26, 2520 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/24/2022, 97, Limited Food
Checkers #3115, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Arby's #5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Playland Academy Child Care, 1836 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/26/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 97, Retail Food Store
Cottonwood Drugs, 12890 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 10/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Hangar 38, 3120 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dickey's Barbecue Pit West, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves St., Dothan, 11/1/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 N. Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 11/4/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center, 700 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 10/28/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Deli #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/3/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Deli #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 10/28/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Residence Inn by Marriott Kitchen, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 98, Limited Food
Southside Baptist Child Development Center, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 10/28/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Desserts by Jolando, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Rob & Dave's, 182 S. Foster St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Qualico Steel Café, 7681 E. State Highway 52, Webb, 10/25/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Dakota Coffee Works, 2191 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/2/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Jersey Mike's Subs, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/4/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Bossman's Seafood, 1879 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
Early Head Start, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/28/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Subway #7289, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/2/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
ALCAZAR Kitchen Snack Bar, 6007 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/25/2022, 99, Limited Food
KT's Pizza, 168 S. Foster St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/24/2022, 100, Retail Food Store
Bible Way Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 2848 Denton Road, Dothan, 10/24/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Bella's Wine Bar, 107 W. Troy St., Dothan, 10/27/2022, 100, Limited Food