Houston County Health Scores, Sept. 26-Oct. 7

Houston County health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 26-Oct. 7 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

A&B's Hit N Run, 2345 Omussee Road, Dothan, 9/28/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service

ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Blvd., Dothan, 10/5/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Ahi Poke Bar, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland St., Ashford, 10/4/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Beef O'Brady's, 2743 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/28/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Blue Plate (The), 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/30/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Blue Plate (The) South, 1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/30/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Broadway Café, 429 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 10/4/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Carver 9th Grade Academy, 1001 Webb Road, Dothan, 9/26/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Carver School of Math, Science & Technology, 303 Rollins Ave., Dothan, 9/26/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/6/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

China Wok, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/30/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3471 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/26/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Choice Inn, 314 N. Foster St., Dothan, 10/6/2022, 91, Hotel/Motel

Cold Stone Creamery, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/6/2022, 100, Limited Food

Conestoga Steak House, 3549 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/27/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/5/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

David's Pizza Bar & Grill, 417 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 10/3/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Dixie Curb Market, 312 E. Powell St., Dothan, 9/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Quick Mart #1, 146 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/27/2022, 96, Limited Food

Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 E. Washington, Dothan, 10/5/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, 141 Kelley Drive, Dothan, 10/5/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Firehouse Subs, 3255 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/30/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/29/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Gradic's Dairy Queen, 618 S. Alice St., Dothan, 9/27/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Hardee's of Dothan #5, 2727 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/26/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #25, 204 E. Church St., Columbia, 9/26/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Hungry Howie's #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/6/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

IHOP #4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/5/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Jack's Family Restaurant #313, 102 First Ave., Ashford, 10/6/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Johnny B Smokin' Restaurant, 12283 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 9/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Labamba Mexican Café #1, 3039 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/28/2022, 96, Mobile Food Commissary

Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/5/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Mary's Sandwich Shop, 309 Midland St., Ashford, 10/4/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

McAlister's Deli, 3106 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/26/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's 231 North, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/6/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/6/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #169, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/26/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/26/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Pantry (The), 895 Hooper Cherry Road, Dothan, 9/28/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/30/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Rain, 145 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 9/29/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary

Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/26/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

7 Star Discount, 1058 E. Cottonwood, Dothan, 9/28/2022, 95, Limited Food

Shute Pecan Company, 1475 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/27/2022, 97, Limited Food

Sonic #4824, 4177 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Sonic #4604, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/5/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Southeast Health Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/6/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Southern Traders #3139, 1101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/26/2022, 96, Limited Food

Sun Stop #625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 10/4/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Super Mart, 2409 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/30/2022, 94, Limited Food

Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Thai House of Dothan, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

That Little Donut Shop, 220 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 10/4/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Things & Wings #4, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 80, Dothan, 9/27/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment

Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Walmart Fuel Kiosk, 3885 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/29/2022, 99, Limited Food

Walmart #604 Bakery, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #604 Deli, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #604 Market, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/3/2022, 94, Retail Food Store

Westway China Wok, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/27/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Wharf Casual Seafood, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/29/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Wicksburg Nutrition, 14750-B U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 9/30/2022, 96, Limited Food

Zaxby's, 3205 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/26/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

