Houston County Health Scores, Sept. 26-Oct. 7

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 26-Oct. 7 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
A&B's Hit N Run, 2345 Omussee Road, Dothan, 9/28/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Blvd., Dothan, 10/5/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Ahi Poke Bar, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland St., Ashford, 10/4/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Beef O'Brady's, 2743 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/28/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Blue Plate (The), 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/30/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Blue Plate (The) South, 1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/30/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Broadway Café, 429 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 10/4/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Carver 9th Grade Academy, 1001 Webb Road, Dothan, 9/26/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Carver School of Math, Science & Technology, 303 Rollins Ave., Dothan, 9/26/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/6/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
China Wok, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/30/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3471 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/26/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Choice Inn, 314 N. Foster St., Dothan, 10/6/2022, 91, Hotel/Motel
Cold Stone Creamery, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/6/2022, 100, Limited Food
Conestoga Steak House, 3549 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/27/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/5/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
David's Pizza Bar & Grill, 417 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 10/3/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Dixie Curb Market, 312 E. Powell St., Dothan, 9/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Quick Mart #1, 146 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/27/2022, 96, Limited Food
Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 E. Washington, Dothan, 10/5/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, 141 Kelley Drive, Dothan, 10/5/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Firehouse Subs, 3255 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/30/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/29/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Gradic's Dairy Queen, 618 S. Alice St., Dothan, 9/27/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan #5, 2727 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/26/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #25, 204 E. Church St., Columbia, 9/26/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Hungry Howie's #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/6/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
IHOP #4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/5/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant #313, 102 First Ave., Ashford, 10/6/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Johnny B Smokin' Restaurant, 12283 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 9/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Labamba Mexican Café #1, 3039 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/28/2022, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/5/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Mary's Sandwich Shop, 309 Midland St., Ashford, 10/4/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
McAlister's Deli, 3106 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/26/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's 231 North, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/6/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/6/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #169, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/26/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/26/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Pantry (The), 895 Hooper Cherry Road, Dothan, 9/28/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/30/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Rain, 145 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 9/29/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/26/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
7 Star Discount, 1058 E. Cottonwood, Dothan, 9/28/2022, 95, Limited Food
Shute Pecan Company, 1475 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/27/2022, 97, Limited Food
Sonic #4824, 4177 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #4604, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/5/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/6/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3139, 1101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/26/2022, 96, Limited Food
Sun Stop #625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 10/4/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Super Mart, 2409 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/30/2022, 94, Limited Food
Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Thai House of Dothan, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
That Little Donut Shop, 220 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 10/4/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Things & Wings #4, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 80, Dothan, 9/27/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment
Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Walmart Fuel Kiosk, 3885 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/29/2022, 99, Limited Food
Walmart #604 Bakery, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 Deli, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 Market, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/3/2022, 94, Retail Food Store
Westway China Wok, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/27/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Wharf Casual Seafood, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/29/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Wicksburg Nutrition, 14750-B U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 9/30/2022, 96, Limited Food
Zaxby's, 3205 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/26/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment