Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sep. 5-8 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Juicy Seafood (The), 3240 South Oates Street, Dothan, 9/7/2023, 80, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 220 N. Broadway Street, Ashford, 9/7/2023, 88, Food Service Establishment
Domino's Pizza, 2115 East Main Street, Dothan, 9/5/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231, Dothan, 9/6/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut #36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/5/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
People are also reading…
Selma Street Market, 1351 East Selma Street, Dothan, 9/6/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Broadway Café, 429 North Broadway Street, Ashford, 9/7/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Breeze-In Mart #3, 2552 South State Highway, Dothan, 9/6/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Funshine Play School, 120 North County Road, Ashford, 9/7/2023, 95, Daycare Food Service
Big Mike's Sports Grill, 425 North Broadway Street, Ashford, 9/8/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Mildred's Restaurant & Tea Room, 401 North Alice Street, Dothan, 9/6/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Precious One Day Care Center, 1328 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 9/7/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Subway #21390, 2004 Reeves Street, Dothan, 9/5/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Daily Grind Café (The), 33 South Broad Street, Cowarts, 9/8/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Mary's Sandwich Shop, 309 Midland Street, Ashford, 9/8/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #1122, 2204 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/6/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Watermark Church CDC, 103 Elmer Road, Ashford, 9/7/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/5/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
That Little Donut Shop, 220 N. Broadway Street, Ashford, 9/7/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Northside Methodist Gym Concession, 2600 Redmond Road, Dothan, 9/5/2023, 99, Limited Food
Farm Stores AL1001, 301 Haven Drive, Dothan, 9/6/2023, 99, Limited Food