Houston County Health Scores,

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Oct. 18-29 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
A.W. Herndon Marathon #114, 3301 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/28/2021, 97, Limited Food
ABC Academy, 216 Montana St., Dothan, 10/19/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/29/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/21/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
ALCAZAR Kitchen Snack Bar, 6007 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/28/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/29/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Arby's #5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 10/20/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Christian Development Center, 500 Adams St., Ashford, 10/22/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland St., Ashford, 10/25/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Axtion Air Park, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/29/2021, 99, Limited Food
Barbecue King LLC, 2201 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/27/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Beeline #505, 1421 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/25/2021, 92, Limited Food
Bishop's Home Style Cooking, 4143-4 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/28/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Breakfast at Tammie's, 401 Railroad Ave., Dothan, 10/26/2021, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Broadway Café, 429 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 10/25/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Buffalo Wild Wings, #421 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/20/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #12279, 1165 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/19/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #3345, 3092 Ross Clark Circle W., Dothan, 10/20/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment
Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 10/18/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Charlotte's Restaurant, 279 Fortner St., Dothan, 10/27/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #1122, 2204 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/27/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Cheddar's Casual Café #2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/26/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/27/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/19/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Choice Inn, 314 N. Foster St., Dothan, 10/21/2021, 91, Hotel/Motel
Cold Stone Creamery, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/27/2021, 92, Limited Food
Da Kitchen, 106 W. Bluemont Court, Dothan, 10/18/2021, 97, Mobile Food Service
Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/25/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/26/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Civic Center, 126 N. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 10/19/2021, 100, Limited Food
Dothan Montessori School, 205 Holly Lane, Dothan, 10/25/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 E. Washington, Dothan, 10/18/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dunkin' Donuts, 2141 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/27/2021, 94, Limited Food
Dunkin Donuts South, 4185 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/27/2021, 95, Limited Food
Dunkin Donuts West #358742, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/28/2021, 93, Limited Food
Early Head Start, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/25/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service
Earnie's Food Truck, 3104 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/26/2021, 97, Mobile Food Service
Econo Lodge of Dothan, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/26/2021, 94, Hotel/Motel
Econo Lodge of Dothan Kitchen, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/26/2021, 98, Limited Food
Fast Lane #1, 2154 N. Denton Road, Dothan, 10/20/2021, 95, Limited Food
Fatback's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/19/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/26/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Firehouse Subs, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/19/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
First United Methodist Children’s Ministry, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/27/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Flowers Hospital, 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/28/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Fortner Street Convenience, 1112 Fortner St., Dothan, 10/26/2021, 97, Limited Food
Freeman's Shur-Valu Foods, 1060 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/25/2021, 93, Retail Food Store
Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/20/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Funshine Play School, 120 N. County Road 33, Ashford, 10/22/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 10/27/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Hamrick's West Main Marathon, 1082 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/28/2021, 98, Limited Food
Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 10/28/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hilton Garden Inn Kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 10/26/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #32, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/28/2021, 98, Limited Food
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/22/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant, 102 First Ave., Ashford, 10/25/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
KFC - F569065, 1801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/20/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
KFC/Taco Bell - F569063, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/28/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Kiddie Care Learning Center, 218 Graceland Drive, Dothan, 10/21/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/29/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/27/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Martin Drugstore (The), 536 Landmark Drive, Dothan, 10/20/2021, 100, Limited Food
Mary's Sandwich Shop, 309 Midland St., Ashford, 10/25/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/18/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/26/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Murphy USA #7691, 4454 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/26/2021, 93, Limited Food
NeNe' s Kitchen, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 10/22/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
NeNe's Kitchen, 212-B N. Broadway St., Ashford, 10/22/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Panda Express #2774, 3777 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/25/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Parks Chapel AME Church, 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan, 10/28/2021, 98, Limited Food
Pizza Hut #36058, 4412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/18/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Playland Academy Child Care, 1836 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/21/2021, 94, Daycare Food Service
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen #13476, 107 Apple Ave., Dothan, 10/19/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Precious One Day Care Center, 1328 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 10/22/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service
Providence Early Childhood, 3012 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/21/2021, 95, Daycare Food Service
Publix Bakery #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/29/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/21/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/29/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/21/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/29/2021, 99, Retail Food Store
Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/21/2021, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/29/2021, 99, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/21/2021, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/29/2021, 99, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/21/2021, 99, Retail Food Store
Qualico Steel Café, 7681 E. State Highway 52, Webb, 10/27/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Rack City, 4636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/28/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Rainbow Christian Learning Center, 104 N. Herring St., Dothan, 10/21/2021, 92, Daycare Food Service
Ray's Restaurant, 1740 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/27/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Residence Inn by Marriott Kitchen, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 10/26/2021, 98, Limited Food
Rev's New York Style Famous Hotdogs, 211 Lincoln St., Dothan, 10/26/2021, 97, Mobile Food Service
Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 10/26/2021, 100, Daycare Food Service
Rob & Dave's, 182 S. Foster St., Dothan, 10/29/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Rock ‘N’ Roll Sushi, 103 Apple Ave., Dothan, 10/28/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/28/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 3251 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/20/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Sandhar #1, 1152 Third Ave., Dothan, 10/20/2021, 87, Limited Food
Sandhar #2, 1620 Reeves St., Dothan, 10/20/2021, 90, Limited Food
SEAYS Diversion Center, 2850 Horace Shepard Drive, Dothan, 10/26/2021, 100, School Lunchroom - Public
Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 10/18/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field Road, Dothan, 10/27/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Smith's True Value of Ashford, 20 Ashford Industrial Drive, Ashford, 10/25/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #5742, 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/27/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Starbucks @ Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/19/2021, 99, Limited Food
Subway #38207 @ 231 South Walmart, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/21/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 10/25/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/21/2021, 96, Retail Food Store
Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/21/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Synergy Health & Fitness LLC, 329 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/25/2021, 99, Limited Food
Taco Bell #036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/29/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/18/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Target/Starbucks T-1468, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/18/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/18/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment
Things & Wings #4, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 80, Dothan, 10/22/2021, 81, Food Service Establishment
Thirsty Pig (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 10/26/2021, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Thirsty Pig Mobile Unit (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 10/26/2021, 97, Mobile Food Service
Uncle Bob's, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/27/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 Bakery, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/21/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 Deli, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/21/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 Market, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/21/2021, 97, Retail Food Store
Webb Café, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 10/27/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Wild Honey, 102 Central Park Ave., Dothan, 10/28/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Wiregrass Elks Lodge #810, 862 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, 10/28/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/25/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment