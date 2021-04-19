Houston County High School teacher put on suspension after discussion over emotional care dog

Community members came out Monday evening in support of Daphine Hamm, a Houston County High School agriscience teacher and volleyball coach who was recently placed on administrative leave due to her use of an emotional support animal without proper documentation and insubordination, according to HCS Superintendent Brandy White.

However, the county school board voted unanimously at Monday’s meeting to approve White’s recommendation of 10 days suspension with no pay effective immediately for Hamm.

The Houston County Board of Education placed Hamm on leave on March 19 after White said Hamm refused to provide the proper documentation to him, which as her employer is allowed under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

White also said that Hamm had been insubordinate and had lied to him when questioned about having students in the back of her truck while driving it, as well as some past observances of her classroom and the ag shop which were not up to standard.

“Tonight’s decision was based around all of those incidents, not just the use of a service animal,” White said. “We have no issues with employees needing a service dog, but they have to provide documentation of their disability for us to determine if a service animal or an emotional support animal would be reasonable for that disability.”