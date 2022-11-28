Houston County hopes marketing firm will help with hiring employees

Houston County commissioners hope a marketing campaign will help attract quality job candidates to work for the local county government.

“We have a tremendously difficult time hiring people at the county level,” Chairman Brandon Shoupe said. “ … In this day and age, I think you’ve got to do a little bit more to try to recruit those employees and hopefully these marketing efforts will do that.”

The challenge is across all departments, but Shoupe said the county has particular trouble hiring for the county jail and for equipment operators.

So during their regular meeting Monday, commissioners approved a 12-month contract with Like Mind Marketing for $30,000.

Shoupe said he approached Melody Lee with Like Mind Marketing several months ago to see if a marketing campaign could help the county. While there are bigger issues such as county salaries not being as high as other local employers, Shoupe said the marketing campaign is intended to show Houston County can still be a good employer.

Lee said her company has received more clients in the last few years because of hiring problems.

“One of the big things that Houston County has going for you as an employer is the four-day work week,” Lee said. “That is huge right now because people are getting out of wanting to work 70 hours a week and they really – I think COVID might have introduced this – they want to enjoy their life outside of work as well.”

Not every county department or division works a four-day work week, but the “Houston County Growing” campaign will initially focus on the perks of being employed by Houston County, such as the four-day work week, the paid holidays, and the benefits, Lee said. A social media campaign will start in January with a storytelling video featuring interviews with current county employees about why they love working for Houston County.

“It’s a great place to work – that’s the message we want to spread,” Lee said.

Lee said social media platforms that will be used include Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. The campaign, she said, is fluid and can evolve to be used even when there’s an economic development announcement for Houston County.

In other business, Monday:

- County commissioners authorized the issuance of a $2 million general obligation warrant to secure a loan from Synovus Bank for use by the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA). The local Area Agency on Aging plans to use the funds to construct a new facility next to its current building on Brannon Stand Road. SARCOA will pay the funds back to Houston County.

SARCOA serves Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties in Southeast Alabama.

- The commission approved funds for a City of Taylor sewer infrastructure project. The funds are from the $20.6 million received by Houston County through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. Taylor will be a sub-recipient of Houston County.

Earlier this year, Houston County commissioners approved allocating $500,000 each for the towns of Taylor, Kinsey, and Cowarts to go toward building sewer treatment plants and laying sewer lines. The county also committed money to Rehobeth to help it lay sewer lines and connect to Dothan’s sewer system.

Taylor has already broken ground on its sewer treatment plant.

- Commissioners approved a budget amendment to reflect the receipt of $100,000 in federal funds from the ARPA Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund. The money will be split over two years with Houston County receiving $50,000 this year and another $50,000 next fiscal year.

- The county commission approved a request from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to award a bid for seven Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicles and approved a budget amendment to cover higher costs.

Originally, the Sheriff’s Office had $280,000 budgeted for eight vehicles, Maj. Bill Rafferty said. However, the Alabama dealership that handles the state bids has had difficulty actually producing vehicles when needed, so the Sheriff’s Office went with a Georgia dealership. Because that price per vehicle was higher, the bid was adjusted to seven vehicles at $43,900 each, or $307,300 total.

Rafferty said the sheriff’s department will reimburse the county for the difference in the budgeted amount and the actual cost, which comes to $27,300.