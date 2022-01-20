Houston County in holding pattern on farm center

Instead of a quitclaim deed, the Dothan City Commission voted to make an offer on the property.

Culver said he believes Brightwork is still interested in the property.

“It may be they end up dealing with the city rather than with us,” Culver said. “That just remains to be seen.”

City Manager Kevin Cowper has said he expects to have an offer finalized in one to two weeks.

Whoever buys it, Culver said there will be a long process to relocate the entities out there.

“If (the City of Dothan) can get the farm center property and turn it into something productive for the community or develop it into something, then that’s what we need to do,” Culver said. “Whatever enhances the community is what we’re interested in. We just don’t feel like it’s beneficial to us, representing the citizens of the county, as a fiscal drain nor do we have the ability to turn it into something that’s beneficial to the citizens.”

The farm center has been considered a financial drain on the county due to ongoing maintenance costs, and the curved arena is not considered safe for the public. For years the arena building has been used for storage.