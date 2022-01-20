Houston County in holding pattern on farm center

Houston County is in a holding pattern when it comes to selling the Houston County Farm Center.
The county hasn’t received a formal offer from the City of Dothan and can’t move forward with its first offer from a Florida company.
So, for now, the farm center arena will continue to be used as storage and it's business as usual at the agencies and groups housed on the grounds.
“We can’t move forward with any sale of it to any other party without either the city agreeing to sign the purchase agreement or doing a quitclaim deed to us so that we have 100% control,” County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said.
The county began quietly seeking offers back in 2020 after the idea to sell the property was brought up during budget hearings. When the county considered its first formal offer during a December meeting, it took many people by surprise because they didn’t realize the property was even for sale.
Houston County has been asking $2.5 million for the property. A purchase and sale agreement with Brightwork Real Estate Acquisitions was approved by commissioners in December. Because the City of Dothan owns 16.8% of the farm center property, the county needed a quitclaim deed from the city to move the sale forward.
Instead of a quitclaim deed, the Dothan City Commission voted to make an offer on the property.
Culver said he believes Brightwork is still interested in the property.
“It may be they end up dealing with the city rather than with us,” Culver said. “That just remains to be seen.”
City Manager Kevin Cowper has said he expects to have an offer finalized in one to two weeks.
Whoever buys it, Culver said there will be a long process to relocate the entities out there.
“If (the City of Dothan) can get the farm center property and turn it into something productive for the community or develop it into something, then that’s what we need to do,” Culver said. “Whatever enhances the community is what we’re interested in. We just don’t feel like it’s beneficial to us, representing the citizens of the county, as a fiscal drain nor do we have the ability to turn it into something that’s beneficial to the citizens.”
The farm center has been considered a financial drain on the county due to ongoing maintenance costs, and the curved arena is not considered safe for the public. For years the arena building has been used for storage.
The farm center property is a total of 40 acres and includes the Houston County Water Authority, the local Extension System office, a metal building rented for events, and the Veterans Affairs building. A large open field on the back side of the property once served as the midway for the National Peanut Festival.
The farm center property also houses the Department of Human Resources and the Houston County Health Department, although neither of those buildings are part of the sale.
