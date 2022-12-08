Houston County makes more seizures in effort to stop gun violence

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office continued its efforts to address gun violence and illegal firearms in the community with two additional arrests and the seizure of weapons and drugs during a Wednesday search at a home in Dothan.

“As we said earlier, last week, we were going to work the streets and try to cut down on a lot of this gun violence and, naturally, the drug activity,” Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said during a Thursday press conference streamed by WTVY. “… The individuals that are illegally possessing firearms are the ones that are our main focus right now.”

When sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant at 506 Chinook St., they found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine ice, marijuana packaged for sale, and Xanax pills, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office. They also seized six firearms and $16,000 in cash.

Willie Gilmore II and Robert Bailey, both of Chinook Street in Dothan, were arrested during the search.

The investigation is ongoing with possible federal charges pending, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Chinook Street runs parallel to North Park Avenue and North Herring Street, and the address that was searched is located between Chickasaw and Osceola streets.

Gilmore and Bailey both face two charges for drug trafficking for the fentanyl and cocaine, each charge with a $1.5 million bond. They also face charges for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance for the methamphetamine ($30,000 bond) and the Xanax ($10,000 bond) as well as a charge for the unlawful possession of marijuana first degree ($10,000 bond).

During the press conference, Valenza stood behind a table full of guns, money, drugs, and three clown-like masks. In a response to questions, Valenza said investigators found the masks in the proximity of the other items seized and are investigating whether the masks were worn during a robbery or drive-by shooting.

Valenza said his deputies as well as vice and criminal investigators will be continuing their efforts and working with other law enforcement including the Dothan Police Department, adding that another shooting into a dwelling occurred recently.

“We’re going to work on this, like I said, heavy and hard,” Valenza said. “And I want to make it clear – we are going after the ones that are illegally possessing these firearms not the legal owners. These are random shootings that we’re experiencing in Dothan right now, and we’re going after them.”