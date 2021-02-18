Houston County man arrested after scamming lenders, buying two cars

A Houston County man was arrested after police say he fraudulently obtained car loans from two Dothan credit lenders.

Timothy Jaquan Dawsey, 21, of Cowarts, is being charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property, one count of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, and one count of third-degree theft of property, according to police.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Dawsey obtained a car loan from a Dothan lender by signing documents with his name, but another person’s Social Security number, and presenting fraudulent pay stubs.

He allegedly went to an established car dealership in Dothan and purchased a 2016 Jeep Cherokee with the loan.

The next day, it is alleged he committed the same deceptive practice at a different financing company to obtain a second car loan and later purchased a 2019 Honda Civic.

A few weeks later, Owens said he went back to one of the lenders and obtained a line-of-credit for $1,000 using the same fraudulent information.

Dawsey was arrested on Tuesday and his bonds totaled $120,000.

