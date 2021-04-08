Houston County man arrested for sexually abusing child, sodomy

A Newton man has been arrested for sex crimes against a child.

Stephen Tyler Herring, 26, is being charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and two counts of first-degree sodomy, according to arrest records.

Three of the charges stem from offenses that allegedly occurred in 2014 while the latest offense allegedly occurred in March of this year, according to law enforcement documents.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Herring on Monday.

He was still in the Houston County Jail on Thursday with bonds totaling $180,000.

HCSO Maj. Bill Rafferty said the case is still under investigation and no other details have been released at this time.

