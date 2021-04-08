 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County man arrested for sexually abusing child, sodomy
0 comments
alert top story

Houston County man arrested for sexually abusing child, sodomy

{{featured_button_text}}

A Newton man has been arrested for sex crimes against a child.

Stephen Tyler Herring, 26, is being charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and two counts of first-degree sodomy, according to arrest records.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Three of the charges stem from offenses that allegedly occurred in 2014 while the latest offense allegedly occurred in March of this year, according to law enforcement documents.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Herring on Monday.

He was still in the Houston County Jail on Thursday with bonds totaling $180,000.

HCSO Maj. Bill Rafferty said the case is still under investigation and no other details have been released at this time.

Stephen Tyler Herring

Stephen Tyler Herring, 26, of Newton

 Sable Riley
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Powell: 'We're not going back to the same economy'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert