 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County man dies in one-vehicle crash
0 comments
alert top story

Houston County man dies in one-vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic police light background generic.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

A single-vehicle crash Wednesday night has claimed the life of a Houston County man.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

State Troopers report that Randall Bruce Tomlin, 57, of Newton, was killed when the 2001 Mazda pick-up he was operating left the roadway and overturned around 6:30 p.m., on Hubbard Road, approximately five miles west of Dothan.

Tomlin was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

No additional information is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert