Houston County man dies in one-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash Wednesday night has claimed the life of a Houston County man.

State Troopers report that Randall Bruce Tomlin, 57, of Newton, was killed when the 2001 Mazda pick-up he was operating left the roadway and overturned around 6:30 p.m., on Hubbard Road, approximately five miles west of Dothan.

Tomlin was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

No additional information is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.