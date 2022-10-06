Houston County may start pickup of small trash piles

Under an updated Houston County sanitation policy, residential garbage customers should start seeing timelier pick-up of roadside trash piles.

A $5 garbage fee increase goes into effect Nov. 1 for both residential and commercial customers. The county’s residential customers will see their monthly garbage bill jump from $15 to $20.

The Houston County Commission approved the fee increase in September to cover rising operating costs as well as higher landfill fees and equipment costs. A new sanitation crew was added at the same time to specifically run a trash route in the county.

Commissioners, who will vote on the updated policy during their Tuesday meeting, have fielded complaints for years from residents tired of piles of trash and debris sitting on county roadsides for long stretches.

If approved Tuesday, the county will mail information on the updated policy to customers.

Currently, customers are supposed to call the county, have a trash pile assessed, and then pay to have the trash or debris removed by the county. Many people don’t bother to call or don’t know to call, however, and debris piles just end up sitting on county rights of way.

Under the updated sanitation policy, a crew running a regular route will pick up piles no larger than 10 feet by 10 feet, County Engineer Barkley Kirkland said.

“If trash is put out there by a property owner and it meets those requirements, we’re going to have it on a route and they’re just going to start grabbing it, picking it up and going,” Kirkland said. “So, hopefully, that’s going to speed up (removal of) these piles, some of these piles that sit out there in the county.”

As long as the pile is in a 10-by-10 area, residents won’t have to call the county, which should streamline the process.

Residents will still have to pay for piles larger than a 10-by-10 area. The minimum charge for larger piles is $50 with a half truck load priced at $75 and a full truck load $150.

While a sanitation crew will run a regular route, Kirkland said it won’t be a weekly pick-up like in the City of Dothan. It could take a crew two to three weeks to run a route throughout the unincorporated areas of the county, he said.

Kirkland said once a route starts, the crew will hopefully develop a regular schedule so residents can know when to expect them in their area.

Under the sanitation policy, trash is defined as large cardboard boxes, toys, household furnishings and appliances that are placed on the roadside by the homeowner rather than a contractor. Trash does not include yard debris and limbs.

The sanitation policy also allows for construction and remodeling debris produced by a homeowner and not a contractor. Examples of such debris are wood, metal, sheetrock, doors, cabinetry, windows, tile and insulation.

There will be a $300 minimum charge for debris determined to be from a contractor.

There will still be a charge for limbs and yard debris – the same fee schedule as larger trash piles. The county will not pick up tires, batteries, or propane tanks nor will crews pick up tree stumps or debris from land or lot clearing.

“Overall, I think it’ll be better for our citizens,” Commission Chairman Mark Culver said. “We’re asking them pay a little more, I think we should provide better service or additional services.”