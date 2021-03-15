Houston County OKs non-district school tuition option for next year

The Houston County Schools Board Monday night approved the non-resident policy that will allow students living outside the school district to pay an annual tuition to attend a county school of their choice.

The policy was presented at February’s board meeting where there was discussion on the proposed tuition price and possible incentives for families with multiple children. The board settled on $2,000 for the first student, $1,500 for the second and $1,000 for each additional student in a family, HCS Superintendent Brandy White said.

“We are going to do our virtual applications first at the start of April,” White said. “Once we see how many students will be doing virtual then we will know how many spots we have available to take at each school.”

The board also discussed the possibility of hiring a commission based grant writer. White said they were looking into other schools that did something similar to decide on the commission percentage the writer would be paid.

“We have a lot of grant opportunities coming up, and we don’t always have the time to sit and research all of the grant details,” White said. “To have someone that could do that would be helpful.”