Houston County OKs non-district school tuition option for next year

The Houston County Schools Board Monday night approved the non-resident policy that will allow students living outside the school district to pay an annual tuition to attend a county school of their choice.
The policy was presented at February’s board meeting where there was discussion on the proposed tuition price and possible incentives for families with multiple children. The board settled on $2,000 for the first student, $1,500 for the second and $1,000 for each additional student in a family, HCS Superintendent Brandy White said.
“We are going to do our virtual applications first at the start of April,” White said. “Once we see how many students will be doing virtual then we will know how many spots we have available to take at each school.”
The board also discussed the possibility of hiring a commission based grant writer. White said they were looking into other schools that did something similar to decide on the commission percentage the writer would be paid.
“We have a lot of grant opportunities coming up, and we don’t always have the time to sit and research all of the grant details,” White said. “To have someone that could do that would be helpful.”
White said it would prove no risk to HCS because the writer would only be paid for the grants that they received.
White also mentioned since the second vaccination date the school system now has over 500 employees who have either been fully vaccinated or already had COVID-19.
He said after the state mask mandate is lifted on April 9, students and staff will have the choice to continue wearing a mask.
“We started looking at our data and we want to give our students and staff the choice,” White said. “If they are still uncomfortable, they are more than welcome to continue wearing them.”
White said other COVID safety guidelines will continue, like cleaning and air purification.
The board also approved multiple other agenda items, including:
A sign-on bonus for new special education teachers hired in the amount of $6,000, to equal $2,000 per year for three years.
A social media policy.
Purchase of 4,300 chairs and 2,150 tables from Interior Elements in the amount of $683,700.
Purchase of changing stations with Howard Technology Solutions in the amount of $125,200.
Contract with Glenwood, Inc. to provide services that will include autism assessments and full comprehensive assessments.
Approved J. Michael Lee Associates/ Polyengineering to begin the process for upgrading athletic facilities at Ashford High School and building/upgrading restroom facilities at Houston County High School.
Purchase of five copying systems with a 36-month lease in the amount of $699 per month with Muller Communication for Wicksburg High School.
Purchase of scoreboard for Cottonwood baseball field with funds provided from State Sen. Donnie Chesteen and State Rep. Paul Lee in the amount of $11,384.
Approved Rehobeth Elementary School to purchase a John Deere Gator for CNP and custodial use; $5,000 to be paid by PTO and the remaining $1,215.16 to be paid by general funds.
