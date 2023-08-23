Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

James T. Smith Revocable Trust, James T. Smith as trustee; Lydia Smith Miller; 105 Foxmore Dr., Dothan; $100,000; 08/14/23

Patrice Gallaher; Patrice Gallaher, Michele Proch, and Rebecca Savanna Gallaher; 106 Bridgewater Court and 1641 George Road, Dothan; $205,300; 08/14/23

Christopher Alan Mock and Meri Benford Mock; Daniel Patrick Gorton and Theresa Gorton; 610 Glen Lawrence Rd., Ashford; $290,000; 08/14/23

Jerry Brown and Mildred Brown; Rita Anne Combs; 103 Thrush Lane, Dothan; $260,000; 08/14/23

Alfonso Perez Moreno; Jeffery Bigham; 351 Lookout Lane, Kinsey; $11,800; 08/14/23

Robert D. Huddleston and Virginia Lenee Clements Huddleston; Jazden T. Bivens Delaine; 174 Radford Circle, Dothan; $165,000; 08/14/23

Stephen Myers and Justin Thomas; Justin Curtis Porter and Makayla Porter, 0 Hudson Road, Columbia; $95,000; 08/14/23

Lisa A. Ennis, Andrea N. Mitchell as POA; Kasandra Hunsaker and Kevin Hunsaker; 11 Hattiesburg Court, Dothan; $286,725; 08/14/23

Lorraine Steban and Stanley J. Steban; Janette L. Watson and Keith E. Watson; 102 Serenity Court, Dothan; $260,000; 08/14/23

Nellie Lou Moore and Samuel Todd Moore; Hibiscus LLC; 757 South Park Ave., Dothan; $55,000; 08/14/23

Lloyd Byrd and Ramona Byrd; Jeffrey L. Abercrombie and Lacey Ledesma; 000 Dover Rd., Kinsey; $43,000; 08/14/23

Harpreet Kaur and Kamaldeep Singh; Keys to Legacy Investments LLC; 2609 and 2611 Basin Ave., Dothan; $16,000; 08/14/23

Rainer Homes and Development LLC; Diana Lynn Tucker and Jonathan Tucker; 1108 W. Cook Rd.; $299,213; 08/14/23

Clare Marie Sutton; Carlo Deshun Lampley and Lashawn Denice Lampley; Lot #4, Gin Road, Cottonwood; $32,900; 08/14/23

Jessica McCardle Barnes, Jessica McCardle Capps, Jennifer McCardle Kelley, and Ritta F. McCardle; Ritta F. McCardle; 4185 Eddins Road, Dothan, and 55 Sowell Road, Dothan; $193,100; 08/14/23

David H. Johnson Sr.; Jennifer Daanee Logsdon; $103 Village Lane, Dothan; $216,900; 08/14/23

Rosemary Haynes Faust and Phillip Murphy Haynes; Phillip Lanier Haynes; 5375 Old Webb Road, Webb; $245,000; 08/14/23

Eddie Lee Farris and Lynn Dell Farris; Jennifer McElwain and Stephen D. McElwain; 1907 Charton Dr., Dothan; $225,000; 08/14/23

Jan Arthur as trustee, The Arthur Family Trust; Amanda S. Grant and Michael S. Grant; 945 Fountain St., Dothan; $45,000; 08/14/23

Scotty Deese; Willie Russell; 2301 Glen Haven Dr., Dothan; $179,600; 08/14/23

Cyrille Mangin and Izabela Agnieszka Mangin; Charles R. Davis and Sandra J. Davis; 1010 Irwin St., Dothan; $123,500; 08/14/23

Kasey Helder and Nolan Kane Helder; Chelsie Jordan and Jeremy Jordan; 512 Rosemont Dr.; $349,000; 08/14/23

Alfred Saliba Corporation; Yogesh Gujrati and Darshika Jauhari; 635 Ridgeland Rd., Dothan; $244,810; 08/14/23

Gregory Scott Turvin and Tonja Turvin; Tangela M. Crocker and Victor Crocker; 103 Alcan Way, Dothan; $395,000; 08/14/23

Lamonica L. Crutchfield, James Michael Hand, and Lamonica Hand; Mano Properties LLC; property at State Highway 605 and 1720 Liberty Road, Houston County, Alabama; $235,200; 08/14/23

Carole McNair Cobb as co-trustee; Marella McNair Collins as co-trustee, Marital Trust of Charles C. McNair Sr.; Mano Properties LLC; 26.6 acres on S. State Highway 605, Houston County, Alabama; $159,612; 08/14/23

Rheta M. Miedema; Moye Properties LLC; 106 Petersburg Court, Dothan; $228,000; 08/14/23

David Asbill Jr. and David Asbill Sr.; David Asbill Jr. and Tabitha R. Asbill; 0 Sandbed Road, Newton; $25,000; 08/15/23

Barry Hasenkamper, Barry Hassen Kamper; Misty Gamble and Misty Johnson; 2824 Omussee Rd., Dothan; $78,400; 08/15/23

Rebekah Christine Daniels and Vic Lugury Daniels II; Vic Lugury Daniels II; $503 Santolina Rd.; $201,700; 08/15/23

Keys to Legacy Investment LLC; Jesus Hernandez; 2609 and 2611 Basin St., Dothan; $23,000; 08/15/23

Dorothy Brunson, Benita S. Oakley, and Tony Michael Oakley; Teresa Ann Chance; 102 Rickey Court, Taylor; $160,000; 08/15/23

Angelique Solomon and Marcus T. Solomon; Steven Brent Churchwell; 514 Hedstrom Dr., Dothan; $125,000; 08/15/23

Steven Alan Boutwell; Debra Shawn Junghans; 104 Arvie Dr., Dothan; $78,700; 08/15/23

Jimmy L. Holt and Sonya R. Holt; Sierra Daralene Carter and Braydon C. Hatcher; 1570 McDaniel Rd., Ashford; $135,000; 08/16/23

Hayley A. Hodnett, Stephen T. Hodnett, Hayley A. Turnbull; Amiree Saffold and Anthony Saffold; 1806 Haisten Dr., Dothan; $173,000; 08/16/23

Stephen Baxley and Laurie Hughes; Joshua R. Hughes and Kaylee E. Hughes; parcel on Bruner Road, Dothan; $8,542; 08/16/23

Michael D. Brock; P. Scott Childers; 178 Hubbard Rd., Newton; $175,000; 08/16/23

James H. Hill; Jonathan Womack; 900 Ben Ivey Rd., Webb; $24,000; 08/16/23

Patricia E. Reynolds and Randy D. Reynolds; Joshua E. Gregory and Clayton A. Reynolds; 76 Sizemore Rd., Dothan; $213,800; 08/16/23

River Bottom Timber LLC; Gerald Henderson Sr. and Debra L. Henderson; acreage in Columbia; $102,900; 08/17/23

Jerry Merritt; Victoria Reynolds; 0 Grant St., Dothan; $2,700; 08/17/23

Robert G. and Shan Jones; Hannah Nicole Jones; 1005 Yorktown Rd., Dothan; $165,000; 08/17/23

Brad Folkes and Dedra Folkes; Natalie JoLynn Lyles and Robert Brandon Lyles; 4717 State Line Rd., Cottonwood; $102,500; 08/17/23

Angela R. Forant and Richard Stephen Forant III; Cynthia Denise Adams and Larry Tyrone Adams; 902 Richmond Rd., Dothan; $340,000; 08/17/23

Ashley Boatwright, William Boatwright, Regina Bowman as POA; Allen Rancel Bell Jr. and Sarah Irene Bell; 717 Price St., Dothan; $43,500; 08/17/23

Joy Lynn Gray; Tonya Marie Smith; 601 S. College St., Dothan; $42,000; 08/17/23

William Travis Gosa; Naomi Davis; 209 Cotton Ridge Rd., Dothan; $385,000; 08/17/23

Ashley Boatwright, William Boatwright, Regina Bowman as POA; Allen Rancel Bell Jr. and Sarah Irene Bell; 719 Price St., Dothan; $45,000; 08/17/23

Jonathan Ragsdale and Peggy Ragsdale; Chase James Paul Locke and Jordan Elizabeth Locke; 0 State Line Rd., Cottonwood; $110,000; 08/17/23

Edith Jean McKenzie and Marion McKenzie; Rivera Thomas Inc.; 0 Stough St., Dothan; $35,000; 08/17/23

Brenda H. Jackson and Ronnie L. Jackson; Randy Roland; 4879 Wallace Buie Rd., Webb; $25,000; 08/17/23

Brad Merritt Motors LLC, Eiland Marine and Motors LLC; Ashford Christian Development Center LLC; 3095 Hartford Highway, Dothan; $173,000; 08/17/23

Laura Maddox Everett, Rebecca G. Gregory, Vicki Maddox Martin, Charla Maddox McKoy, Tallulah G. Snell, Melissa Maddox Thornell; Abby Robers and Zach Rogers; 164 Geiger Rd., Headland; $124,000; 08/17/23

Randy Roland, Sarah Jinks; Lot 2 Womack Rd., Cottonwood; $18,000; 08/17/23

Mary Lois Carter as personal representative, estate of Jimmy Griggs; AD Investment Properties LLC; 96 Sussie St., Webb; $38,000; 08/17/23

Mary Hammond; Ryan L. Hammond and Hannah D. Hammond; 600 Highland St., Dothan; $150,000; 08/17/23

Scott Thomley as POA, Joseph A. Trenticosta; Jimmy W. Tindell; 1404 Dakota St., Dothan; $127,500; 08/17/23

Robert H. Slater; Tammy Marie Creamer, James A. Johnson, and Tarry N. Johnson; 105 Cottage Ct., Dothan; $259,900; 08/17/23

Deborah Sue Johnson as POA and Willa C. Storey; Kelly H. Mierkowski and Richard A. Mierkowski; 318 Darlington Circle, Dothan; $137,000; 08/17/23

CB and JE Properties LLC; Mary Byrd and Virgil Byrd; 819 Meridian St., Dothan; $61,000; 08/17/23

Jim D. and Catherine A. Reed Living Trust, Catherine A. Reed as trustee; Deborah Jane Shipes and Skylar Jade Shipes; 704 Orchard Circle, Dothan; $300,000; 08/17/23