Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Lars Eric Langlo as co-trustee, Lars H. Langlo and Marion L. Langlo revocable living trust; Kevin Majors and Marilyn Majors; 204 Hidden Creek, Dothan; $236,327; 08/21/2023

Kathleen Frazier and William A. Frazier Jr.; Millard Frazier; 3.84 acres, Choice Adams Road, Houston County; $30,000; 08/21/2023

DJ Moving Services, Inc.; CCH&T Properties LLC; two lots in Morning View subdivision; $20,000; 08/21/2023

Larry W. Neiman; Jason Howard Elmore, Judith Elmore, and Ladon Elmore; 101 Saint Ives Ct., Dothan; $372,000; 08/21/2023

Appletree Investments LLC; Willie Williams; 301 N. College St., Dothan; $72,500; 08/21/2023

Dan Bailey and Sonja Bailey; Charles Dana Schaule Jr.; 1673 J.B. Mixon Road, Cottonwood; $75,000; 08/21/2023

TB&D Investments LLC; Wise Oakes Investments LLC; 2177 S. Oates St., Dothan; $235,000; 08/21/2023

Lower Alabama Homes LLC; Hilda M. Wills and William Francis Wills; 402 Audubon Dr.; $279,900; 08/21/2023

Angela Rimes Hayden; Richard Mar Fernandez; 134 Cove Lane, Dothan; $139,500; 08/21/2023

Anthony Tippins Segrest as deceased, Ben Segrest, Jacquelin B. Segrest, and Seth Segrest; Elizabeth Kirkland; 208 W. Roxbury Rd., Dothan; $212,000; 08/21/2023

Michael Chambers; Mistel L. Carter; new parcel, back portion of 105 Lily Trace, Dothan; $1,500; 08/21/2023

Stephen Myers and Justin Thomas; Matthew C. Shumate; 30 acres, U.S. Highway 52, Dothan; $120,000; 08/22/2023

Lucas James Hughes and William Cory Hughes; Bobby Ray Ward; 81 Granger Alley, Cottonwood; $10,000; 08/22/2023

Charles William Bootle; Christopher Allen Pouncey; 76 acres, Pansey; $235,000; 08/22/2023

Brenda Eubanks and Harry Eubanks; Christopher Allen Pouncey; 7 acres, Pansey; $21,591.04; 08/22/2023

D&D Reid LLC, D and D Reid LLC; Jeffrey Chad Roberts and Nicoel Roberts; 1118 Normandale Dr., Dothan; $58,000; 08/22/2023

Robert Matthew Bennett as deceased, Wyatt Bennett as personal representative, Estate of Robert Matthew Bennett; Sheila A. Dean and William Chad Dean; 262 Bob Hall Rd., Dothan; $164,400; 08/22/2023

Benjamin Saliba; Caitlin Nicole Moore and John Pierce Moore III; 503 Kirkwood Dr., Dothan; $85,500; 08/22/2023

Margie Smith Haynes; Leslie H. Cude and Brooke H. Floyd; 740 Oppert Rd. and 174 Oppert Rd., Dothan; $482,850; 08/22/2023

Joseph N. Garrett; Barry Michael Shiver; 0 East County Road 8, Ashford; $1,000; 08/22/2023

Steven Baxley, Laurie Hughes and Joe Bob Loftin; Joshua R. Hughes and Kaylee E. Hughes; Bruner Road, Dothan; $8,542; 08/22/2023

Rachael Bradley Pfalzgraff and William James Pfalzgraff Jr.; Mayte Gonzalez Alfaro, Melissa Garcia Gonzalez and Medardo Garcia Perez; 311 Courtland Dr., Dothan; $275,000; 08/22/2023

Jeffrey Thomas Eugene Ramsey, personal representative of the estate of Lessie Marie Ramsey; Maria Coyt; 300 Reid Dr., Dothan; $150,000; 08/22/2023

Ernest Goodman; Phillip L. Hubbard; 1306 Fleetwood Rd., Dothan; $140,500; 08/23/2023

Jerry C. Snellgrove, Jerry Carl Snellgrove as POA, Starla K. Snellgrove; Hilyard Dewayne Deese and Pamela Andrews Deese; 0 Nobles Rd., Cottonwood; $11,000; 08/23/2023

Kyle Simon Jonathan Scott; Vicente Espinoza Espina; 302 W. Washington St., Dothan; $26,000; 08/23/2023

Anthony S. Kenward; Joyful Properties LLC; 210 Creek Ridge Rd., Dothan; $259,100; 08/23/2023

The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority; Kay Wayso LLC; 128 and 144 S. Oates St., Dothan; $15,000; 08/23/2023

Patrick Davenport as probate judge, William Griggs; Guardian Tax AL LLC; 100 Mulberry Court, Dothan; $35,000; 08/24/2023

Sherri Gilmer, Sherri Taylor; Charles Newman; 1077 Gus Love Rd., Ashford; $300,000; 08/24/2023

Patrick Davenport as probate judge, Sue Pinckley Gauthe; Guardian Tax AL LLC; 108 Thrush Lane, Dothan; $21,000; 08/24/2023

Daven E. Cobb; Alison Elizabeth Watford and Kyle Robert Watford; Lot 3 Cedar Springs Rd. Ashford; $43,500; 08/24/2023

Patrick H. Davenport as probate judge, John W. Gallman and Johnnie L. Gallman; Guardian Tax AL LLC; 810 Wimbledon Dr., Dothan; $17,000; 08/24/2023

Brian D. Formel and Claudia Luisa Zapata Formel; Daniel Curl and Felisha McGriff; 1112 Normandale Dr., Dothan; $139,000; 08/24/2023

Aubrey Maddox and Jeremy Maddox; Amy Carroll; 58 Miller St., Cowarts; $183,500; 08/24/2023

Patrick H. Davenport as probate judge, Danny V. Lee; Guardian Tax AL LLC; 432 Hartzog Rd., Slocomb; $4,000; 08/24/2023

Cecelia C. Suggs; 3G Construction LLC, R&R Backhoe Dozier and Septic Services, Ronnie Roland LLC; 250 Bump Road, Webb; $25,000; 08/24/2023

Maxine Williams Wheeler, Kimberly Fay Alirez and Robert Clarence Wines; 700 St. Paul Ave., Dothan; $155,000; 08/24/2023

Aubrey Davis Jr. and Debra J. Davis; Helen Lorraine Cook; 140 Hidden Creek Circle, Dothan; $300,000; 08/24/2023

Janice Elaine Eberly; Neporah Bowers III; 1761 Headland Ave., Dothan; $4,000; 08/24/2023

Neil A. Holloway; Rosemary Barge and Shantay L. Barge; 904 Agutha Dr.; $139,500; 08/24/2023

Bonnie Faye Shelley, Michael W. Shelley; Legacy Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC; Lots 1 and 8, North Broadway, Ashford; $40,000; 08/24/2023

Caitlin Smith Register and Jeffrey Mark Register; Zhi Yuan Jones; 101 Burlington Ct., Dothan; $190,000; 08/24/2023

Wanda R. Faulk; Keith Jackson and Mary F. Walker; 0 Benton Store Rd., Columbia; $150,000; 08/24/2023

Alpha Woodworks LLC; Chad Dean Construction Inc.; Lots 4, 5, and 6, Hadden Road, Dothan; $135,000; 08/24/2023

Georgia F. Warren; Christopher Warren McKeel; acreage on Roney Road, Dothan; $1,000; 08/24/2023

Christopher Warren McKeel; Jason Scott Strickland; acreage on Roney Road, Dothan; $100,000; 08/24/2023

Agustus C. Renfroe and Kelli Renfroe; Evan Harris Gardner and Sandra M. Gardner; 210 Belhaven Dr., Dothan; $250,000; 08/24/2023

Kaylee Michelle Hatcher; Gregory C. Bess and Mitchell H. Bess; 112 Eufaula Dr., Dothan; $230,000; 08/24/2023

Gary S. Christensen and Marcia Christensen; Dana Marie Register; 115 Arcadia Dr., Dothan; $239,900; 08/24/2023

Hannah Rebekah Tharp, Rebel Levi Tharp; Leslie S. Shoemake; 405 Pepperidge Rd., Dothan; $269,000; 08/24/2023

Leigh Bryan, Leigh Ann Bryan, Leigh Cameron Bryan, Lori Jordan, Lori Cameron Jordan, Lori Ganice Jordan; Jesslyn H. Smith, Matthew H.B. Smith; 7521 Cottonwood Rd.; $193,000; 08/24/2023