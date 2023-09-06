Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Estate of Dorothy J. Hood, Dennis W. Hood as personal representative; Kaylie P. York and Ryan R. York; 1509 Shrewsbury Dr., Dothan, $118,000; 8/28/2023.
Bluebird Hill LLC; Brittany Dawn Shepard; 1200 Magnolia Ave., Dothan; $220,000; 8/28/2023.
Ruthffy Ventura Delacruz; Ritesh Mohan; 1 Woodmere Dr., Dothan; $530,000; 8/28/2023.
Benjaman Allan Chambers, James Mitchell Chambers, James Mitchell Chambers as personal representative, Estate of Barbara Faye Skipper, Estate of Barbara Posey Skipper, Barbara Faye Skipper as deceased, Barbara Posey Skipper as deceased; Charles J. Posey and Michele P. Posey; 1005 N. County Road 55, Ashford; $67,790.08; 8/28/2023.
M4 Development LLC; David J. Cope and Rattana C. Cope; 129 McCallister Road, Slocomb; $234,900; 8/28/2023.
YB Dothan LLC; Watson & Downs Investments II LLC; Lot 1A, Block B of a replat of Brannan Park Subdivision; $1,300,000; 8/28/2023.
James Bradley Larson and Steve Myles Larson; Eric M. Wagoner and Shelly L. Barbour-Wagoner; 307 5th Ave., Ashford; $177,000; 8/28/2023.
Jerrel J. Wynn; Suleyma Alejandra Gonzales Castillo and Jose Raul Hernandez Organista; 209 Donnie Mae Dr., Dothan; $55,000; 8/28/2023.
John B. Thompson, John B. Thompson as POA, Olivia Preston Thompson; Timothy George Mitchell; 802 San Juan Court, Dothan; $285,000; 8/28/2023.
John Lemuel Johnson and Leah Perry Johnson; Donald Earl Smith and Joyce Smith; 209 Ridgecrest Loop, Dothan; $295,817; 8/28/2023.
Clayburn Edward Pace; Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC; Lot 35 Block A, Glen Haven subdivision, Dothan; $9,800; 8/28/2023.
Stone Martin Builders LLC; Kristopher Dean Peters and Madeline Ashley Peters; 469 Lantana Ct., Rehobeth; $291,599; 8/28/2023.
Stone Martin Builders LLC; Mindy Neubauer and Ronald A. Neubauer Jr.; 426 Paxton Loop, Dothan; $405,643; 8/28/2023.
Alfred Saliba Corp.; Michele Ann Cyr and Norman Cyr Jr.; 564 Ridgeland Rd., Dothan; $264,770; 8/28/2023.
Susan L. Sauls and Trenton A. Sauls; Donna Carol Turner and James Scott Turner; 1320 National Road, Dothan; $169,000; 8/28/2023.
Merlene Rowe Potter, Ted Rivers as POA; Michael D. Jordan and Rene L. Jordan; 382 Friendship Rd., Gordon; $25,000; 8/28/2023.
David Adam Bouillon, Mary Singletary Bouillon, Mary Cathryn Singletary; Caitlin Register and Jeffrey Mark Register; 3403 Wellington Rd., Dothan; $230,000; 8/28/2023.
Shaun B. Jones; Jeffrey Chad Roberts and Nicoel Roberts; 1626 National Rd., Dothan; $135,000; 8/28/2023.
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC; Lower Alabama Homes LLC; Lots 1, 2, and 3, Geiger Road Development; $22,000; 8/28/2023.
Douglas C. Johnson and Heidi M. Johnson; Anthony Cook; 3400 Candlewood Dr., Dothan; $191,000; 8/28/2023.
Christopher Daniel Ferreira and Mary Beth Ferreira; Kinley B. Curtis; 203 Creek Ridge Rd., Dothan; $55,000; 8/28/2023.
Houston County Healthcare Authority; City of Dothan; Lot 2, Block B replat Lot 1 Block B, SAMC 231 N. Subdivision, Dothan; $350,000; 8/28/2023.
Integrity Investments Inc.; Anthony Rashawn Goodwin; State Line Road, Cottonwood; $10,500; 8/29/2023.
Daniel Thomas, Deborah L. Thomas, and Wendi Tice; David S. Cole; 2218 Omussee Rd., Dothan; $305,000; 8/29/2023.
Arely M. Garcia, Rafael Morales, Rafael DeJesus Morales Rodriguez; June Grimes and Terilynn Kay Watson; 308 Paxton Loop, Dothan; $400,000; 8/29/2023.
Christopher Watson and Michael D. Watson; Rodney Jenkins and Carmen Jenkins; 2539 Eddins Rd., Dothan; $330,000; 8/29/2023.
Katherine Susan Buchanan, Kathrine Susan Buchanan, Katherine Janie Johnson; Glenn L. Clark and Mary Elizabeth P. Clark; 103 Chantilly Place, Dothan; $550,000; 8/29/2023.
Patricia Ann Hagan; Miriam Marie Knight and Trevor Darrin Knight; 804 San Juan Ct., Dothan; $247,000; 8/29/2023.
Estate of Sherril White; City of Dothan; 327 and 339 E. Burdeshaw St.; $30,000; 8/29/2023.
Cheryl A. Thomson, Sheryl A. Thomson; Alexander J. Lao and Susanne R. Lao; 108 Rochelle Ct., Dothan; $210,000; 8/29/2023.
Christine Overstreet; Jimmy Monk; Parcel 2, Hwy. 33, Ashford; $28,500; 8/29/2023.
Chang Xiong; K Vang LLC; 167 Dusty Lane, Ashford; $800,000; 8/30/2023.
Leota F. Tew; Linda Patricia Garner, Tammy Anna Garner, and Allen Skipper; 113 Halls Creek Lane, Dothan; $297,000; 8/30/2023.
Stone Martin Builders LLC; Tehmina Zafar; 633 Ridgeland Rd., Dothan; $280,599; 8/30/2023.
Stone Martin Builders LLC; Qamar Gulzar; 631 Ridgeland Rd., Dothan; $268,599; 8/30/2023.
Brandy White as POA, Shirley White; Keyurkumar Patel, Hetalkumar Shah, Rahul Arvind Shah; 3 +/- acres, Houston County; $750,000; 8/30/2023.
Teresa Wadley; Carol Ann Poitevint and Wandell Poitevint Jr.; 6774 Old Webb Rd., Webb; $125,000; 8/31/2023.
Christopher Van Granger; Chadwick R. Barrentine; County Road 81, Gordon; $100,000; 8/31/2023.
G5 LLC; Patricia Ann Thomas and Willie James Thomas; 1303 Woodland Dr.; $116,000; 8/31/2023.
Sheila Ann Dean; Roger B. Dean and Justin A. Dean; 1517 Battles Rd., Ashford; $88,000; 8/31/2023.
Estate of Larry Eugene Sanderson, George W. Hughes as personal representative; Barry Smith and Pamela Smith; 1345 Hunter Rd., Columbia; $90,000; 8/31/2023.
Boyd I. McCann, Doris B. McCann; Charles R. Smith and Shelley D. Smith; 1900 Westover Dr., Dothan; $150,000; 8/31/2023.
Jason L. Spann, Tracie L. Spann; Renate B. Marshall; 204 Redbud Circle, Dothan; $360,000; 8/31/2023.
Estate of Avis Forehand, Amanda Peters as administrator; Daniel Weathers and Meredith Weathers; 2922 Willie Varnum Rd., Dothan; $90,000; 8/31/2023.
Alfred Saliba Corp.; Richard Dunholter and Donna Dunholter; 531 Ridgeland Dr., Dothan; $247,900; 8/31/2023.
Bruce Wozow and Carolyn Grady Wozow; Eliu Cepero; 873 Metcalf St., Cottonwood; $65,000; 8/31/2023.
Linda P. Duren; Carolyn Crenshaw, Sandra L. Crenshaw, and Tommy R. Crenshaw; 210 Morning Glory Lane, Dothan; $265,000; 8/31/2023.
Michael Chad Hammack; Audree K. Miller and Edde G. Somma; 211 Dahlia Dr., Taylor; $155,000; 8/31/2023.
Taylor Living Trust, Rosie M. Taylor, Rosie M. Taylor as trustee; Cesar Alexander Lopez Barrios; vacant lot on Sherwood Drive, Dothan; $28,000; 8/31/2023.
James P. King, Kathryn S. King; Jesse Olmstead and Naomi Olmstead; 1006 Brookstone Ct., Dothan; $850,000; 8/31/2023.