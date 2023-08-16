Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Ted A. Clark; Kosik Properties LLC; 807 Haven Dr., Dothan; $37,576.18; 08/07/2023

Anna Smith, Patrick Smith, Anna L. Tindell; Sheila McBride; 2664 Jordan Ave., Cowarts; $190,000; 08/07/2023

Hope Homes LLC; C Smith Holdings LLC; 907 State Ave., Dothan; $60,000; 08/07/2023

Norman Williamson, Theresa Williamson; Michael Nance; 5720 Highway 605, Rehobeth; $40,000; 08/07/2023

The Alabama West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church Inc., The United Methodist Church Inc.; Cloverdale Methodist Church Inc.; 103 Rollins Ave., Dothan; $896,700; 08/07/2023

Joyce A. Pollard; Lenny Peiffer; 1109 Garden Lane, Dothan; $71,700; 08/07/2023

Annette Chynoweth; Sheila Braswell; .35 acres, Jordan Dr., Cowarts; $3,500; 08/07/2023

Melinda Sykes; Sykes Consulting Group LLC; 2048 W. Main St., Dothan; $191,000; 08/07/2023

Alfred Saliba Corporation; William Travis Gosa; 124 Beckett Lane, Newton; $286,500; 08/07/2023

RUC Dothan LLC; Summer Path LLC; 3071 S. Oates St.; $1,870,576; 08/07/2023

Janet L. Thomas and Robert W. Thomas; Ladonice D. Freeney; 215 Veritas Dr., Dothan; $249,900; 08/08/2023

Joshua Barton, Morgan Dean Barton, Kala Morgan Dean; Elizabeth L. Carr; 117 Waxmyrtle Rd., Dothan; $218,000; 08/08/2023

Melody L. Logan; Joy Whitlow and Mark Whitlow; 219 Spyglass Rd., Dothan; $165,500; 08/08/2023

Rhonda Lynn Carpenter, Ladon Driskell; Geralyn Sue McSween; Carolyn Renee Sanders, Delbert Neal Sanders; 618 Windmill Rd., Newton; $200,000; 08/08/2023

Deborah Hendrickson; Nathan Rudnik; 406 Landview Dr., Taylor; $167,000; 08/08/2023

Heather Dawn Carpenter, Kevin Shaun Carpenter; Rainer Homes and Development LLC; Parcel 3 on Judge Logue Road, Newton; $10,000; 08/08/2023

Heather Dawn Carpenter, Kevin Shaun Carpenter; Rainer Homes and Development LLC; Parcels 4 and 5 on Judge Logue Road, Newton; $20,000; 08/08/2023

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; 53 Nova St., Dothan; $73,000; 08/08/2023

W&C Holdings LLC; D&D Reid LLC; 1118 Normandale Dr., Dothan; $42,000; 08/08/2023

Mikata of Dothan LLC; Joeurt Puk LLC; 4600 Montgomery Highway; $1,000,000; 08/08/2023

Midsouth Properties LLC; Smith Brothers Real Estate Investment LLC; 412-3 North Range St., Dothan; $57,000; 08/08/2023

Shawn A. Nichols Sr.; Smith Brothers Real Estate Investments LLC; 412-2 North Range St., Dothan; $59,000; 08/08/2023

Sylvia M. Schmitt as trustee; Sylvia M. Schmitt Trust; Light House Investment LLC; 1704 Choctaw St., Dothan; $97,500; 08/08/2023

Stephanie M. Thornbrough; Bill Dowding; 227 Primrose Dr., Dothan; $159,400; 08/08/2023

T. Coleman, Tinaiya Coleman, Tinaiya Kyaria Coleman; Craig Manley; 141 Beauville Dr., Kinsey; $160,000; 08/08/2023

Eric Daniel Mullins, Kristi Marie Hardin Mullins; John Matthew Kempton, Kristy Lynn Kempton; 10 acres on Patterson Road, Dothan; $100,000; 08/09/2023

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity; Rose McGuire; TBD Floyd St., Dothan; $4,000; 08/09/2023

Alyssa Dyer and Christopher Leigh Dyer; Gail Johnson Corbitt and Jeremiah Corbitt; 107 Waxmyrtle Rd. Dothan; $191,000; 08/09/2023

Sylvia Stevens Collins; Roger Dale Stevens; 0.875 acres on Gilmore Road, Dothan; $20,200; 08/09/2023

Brooke J. Brown, Stephen B. Brown; D&M Limited LLC; 302 Morgan St., Dothan; $30,000; 08/09/2023

Tracy Adams; Carol Kaye Schott; 9201 South Rocky Creek Rd.$74,000; 08/09/2023

Alfred Saliba Corporation; Eric McElroy and Reagan McElroy; 123 Beckett Lane, Newton; $265,500; 08/09/2023

Alaina Jones and Andrew Jones; P5 LLC; 0 Doyle Road, Dothan; $65,000; 08/09/2023

Sharoi Porchia Powell and Stephen J. Powell; Brantley Keith Hall and Mallory Amanda Hall; 601 Mill Creek Circle, Dothan; $180,000; 08/09/2023

The Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan; Florida Certified Sign Erectors LLC; 0 Horace Shepard Rd., Dothan; $6,120; 08/09/2023

Jerry Best; Robert Michael Best; 100 +/- acres on Bazemoore Mill Road, Pansey; $123,400; 08/09/2023

Pollard Investments and Construction LLC; Jenny Ann Pearsall and Katlyn Carol Pearsall; 294 Sandbed Rd., Newton; $328,000; 08/09/2023

Oona Adkins; Taylor W. Duvall; 5580 State Highway 52, Webb; $5,700; 08/09/2023

Linda Cheryle Kelly Sherer; Kimberly Kelly Dudley; 1116 Alpine Lane, Dothan; $86,600; 08/09/2023

Jerry Best; Kerri Melinda Best; 3.156 acres and 10.204622 acres on South County Road 75, Pansey; $210,700; 08/09/2023

Jerry Best; Robyn Best; 100 +/- acres on Dock Lamb Road, Pansey; $130,900; 08/09/2023

Alexis Hitchcock, Chris Hitchcock, and Chelsea Petrey as POA; Michael Craig Dempsey and Sarah Elizabeth Dempsey; 165 Puent Dr., Dothan; $314,000; 08/09/2023

Sherry Ann Baker as deceased, Estate of Sherry Ann Baker, George Walter Rice; Courtney Olson and Jonathan Olson; 2503 Scott Rd., Dothan; $128,500; 08/09/2023

HEM Properties LLC; Charles William Hart III; 105 Hughes Dr., Dothan; $100,000; 08/09/2023

Norma Faye Taylor McKnight, Norma Faye Taylor McKnight as POA, Kenneth Eugene Taylor; Denise Hauenstein; 101 Brighton Court, Dothan; $175,000; 08/09/2023

Grove Park Community Association Inc.; Alicia D. Bailey and Kenneth Bailey; 332 Red Bud Circle; $1,000; 08/10/2023

Mary L. King; Judith Louise King; 237 Lighthouse Dr., Dothan; $218,600, 08/10/2023

James Brian Tyson, Margaret Ann Michele Straughn Tyson; Lawrence A. Keiper and Patricia C. Kieper Living Trust; 227 Folsom Rd., Dothan; $305,000; 08/10/2023

Curtis Cavanaugh and Melanie Cavanaugh; Brittney Edge and Drew A. Patchett; 113 Camellia Dr., Dothan; $630,000; 08/10/2023

Estate of Hannelore Louise Philippona, Sheila Philippona Kelley as personal representative, Sheila Philippona Kelley; Hannelore Luise Philippona as deceased; David Andrew Brewer and Lindsey Kelley Brewer; 845 Old U.S. 84, Gordon; $30,000, 08/10/2023

Barnmac Investments LLC, Chase Merritt; Sebastian Tyler Jeter; 144 Candlebrook Dr., Dothan; $159,900; 08/10/2023

David T. Dennis, Glenda H. Dennis; The House of Ruth; 214 W. Troy St., Dothan; $345,600; 08/10/2023

Blumberg Properties LLC; Michael D. Brock and Gary W. Stout; TBD Ross Clark Circle, Dothan; $85,000; 08/10/2023

James A. Wright and Julia A. Wright; Jonathan C. Jones and Martha E. Jones; 304 Marquis Dr., Dothan; $80,000; 08/10/2023

Brandi N. Lee, Daniel G. Lee, Doris O. Lee; Denise G. Hundley and Kristin D. Kruger; 143 Mayberry Lane, Dothan; $180,000; 08/10/2023

Estate of Walter H. Caldwell, Miranda C. Jones as personal representative; Mary F. Walker; 359 Sunrise Dr., Dothan; $29,800; 08/10/2023

Pollard Investments and Construction LLC; Joanne Marie Shei; 272 Sandbed Rd., Newton; $327,895; 08/10/2023