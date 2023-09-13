Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Joe Earl White; Kasim Robert Telo; 605 Price St., Dothan; $3,500; 09/05/2023.
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association; Priority Title & Escrow LLC as POA; Molly Giles, Joseph Langley III; 1304 Sussex Ct., Dothan; $237,000; 09/05/2023.
Jeffrey Arnold; John Tyler Sims and Lauren Marie Sims; 20 Katie Dr., Cowarts; $150,000; 09/05/2023.
Estate of Conrad Lee Wilson; Adam Zeh; 405 S. Washington St., Columbia; $25,000; 09/05/2023.
Rachel Victoria Hogan, Scott Hogan; Jacob Metcalf, Sydney Metcalf; 255 Lizzy Ct., Cowarts; $276,000; 09/05/2023.
Gloria Jean Filkins; Charmaine Marie Watkins; 2115Headland Ave., Dothan; $57,100; 09/05/2023.
People are also reading…
Alicia Patrick, Tucker Lee Patrick; Lenore Marshall, Matthew Marshall; 226 Magnolia Lane, Newton; $305,000; 09/05/2023.
Alfred Saliba Corp.; Emily Breezee, Ryan A. Breezee; 143 Magnolia Lane, Newton; $358,585; 09/05/2023.
Brittany Geiger; Triad Restoration Inc.; 14306 W. U.S. 84, Newton; $18,000; 09/05/2023.
P5 LLC; MXWL LLC; 0 East U.S. 84, Dothan; $65,000; 09/05/2023.
Anne R. Graham, Donald R. Graham, Laura G. Graham; Keaton Ryan Lawrence, Mark Edgar Lawrence; 1740 Johnny Murphy Rd., Dothan; $185,000; 09/05/2023.
SMB Land LLC; Stone Martin Builders LLC; 130 Asbury Park Dr., Dothan; $52,000; 09/05/2023.
Deborah Kirkman Dillender as personal representative, Estate of Kathryn Dianne Wells; Katherine Ann Hosmun; 2155 Ben Ivey Rd., Webb ; $135,000; 09/05/2023.
Katherine Elizabeth Strickland, Seth Strickland; Melanie M. Murphy, Andrew Tillery; 7480 South County Road 55, Cottonwood; $258,000; 09/05/2023.
Lewis C. Deanhardt Jr, Rhonda P. Deanhardt; William Wagaluka Muganzo and Diamond Muganzo; 706 Evert Dr., Dothan; $231,000; 09/05/2023.
Alfred Saliba Corp.; Rupinder Kaur, Sachdeep Singh; 519 Ridgeland Rd., Dothan; $259,130; 09/05/2023.
Cody A. Barlow, Cody A. Barlow Williams, Kyle R. Williams, Kyle R. Barlow Williams; Angela Faye Johnson, Joseph Michael Johnson; 930 Woodland Dr., Dothan; $219,900; 09/05/2023.
Betty S. Watford, John M. Watford; Joseph Benjamin Meyers; 151 Heyward Dr., Dothan; $40,000; 09/05/2023.
Williams B. Matthews Jr; Dorothea C. Dobson, Wayne E. Dobson; 110 Orchard Circle, Dothan; $285,000; 09/05/2023.
John L. Christian, June A. Christian; Charles Dolan, Deborah Dolan; 109 Village Lane, Dothan; $350,000; 09/05/2023.
LBJ Investments LLC, Mary F. Walker; Samiyah Renae Craddock; 55 Bennett Court, Rehobeth; $210,000; 09/05/2023.
Wendy Lizardo; Farouq Mohamed Saleh Hasan; 1890 Montgomery Highway, Dothan; $375,000; 09/05/2023.
Citibank NA as trustee, New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust; Faith Home Care LLC; 107 McArthur St., Ashford; $34,900; 09/06/2023.
Stone Martin Builders LLC; Kerri King, Stanley G. Mieth Jr.; 117 Daffodil Ct., Rehobeth; $259,599; 09/06/2023.
Holly W. Taylor, Tony Keith Taylor; Paradigm Investments LLC; 90 Glen Lawrence Rd., Cowarts; $850,000; 09/06/2023.
John Lester Bulger; Allen Therone Ray, Shana Wynette Ray; 0 St. Mary, Gordon; $4,000; 09/06/2023.
Alexis Johnson; WH Cash Offers AL LLC; 1706 Landau Ct., Dothan; $70,000; 09/07/2023.
PMT Holdings LLC; Crystal L. Way, Dale H. Way; 2902 Tarboro St., Dothan ; $245,900; 09/07/2023.
Annie Hayes, Preston Hayes; Margery Sue Barrett; 123 Greenview Circle, Dothan; $288,000; 09/07/2023.
Robert Joseph Reynolds, Wendy Drake Reynolds, Rachel Tate as POA; Michael Ingram; 104 Bougainvillea Cir., Dothan; $222,000; 09/07/2023.
L&K Holdings LLC; Sandlot of the Wiregrass LLC; 0 U.S. Highway 84 West, Newton; $169,750; 09/07/2023.
Rebecca K. White; Kyndal Louise Prescott; 4897 and 4929 East U.S. 84, Dothan; $503,700; 09/07/2023.
Mary N. Slater; Benny Brock and Patsy Broome; 909 S. Lena St.; $93,000; 09/07/2023.
Dwayne Bowman as POA, Claude Williams Pratt, Dorothy Louise Pratt; LAF Investments LLP; 0 Prevatt Rd., Dothan; $30,000; 09/07/2023.
Lower Alabama Homes LLC; Daniel Michael Johnson; 738 Geiger Rd., Headland; $254,000; 09/07/2023.