Houston County queens recognized during commission meeting

  • Updated
Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver talks to Little Miss Houston County Lucy Akos during Monday's commission meeting.

 PEGGY USSERY, DOTHAN EAGLE

The seven queens representing Houston County received a little recognition during Monday's Houston County Commission meeting.

Chairman Mark Culver introduced each queen, getting them each to talk about what they did this summer, passing out Houston County pins to each one.

Representing Houston County are:

- Future Little Miss Kathryn Clark, a first-grader at Rehobeth Elementary.

- Little Miss Houston County Lucy Akos, a second-grader at Wicksburg Elementary, who will compete for Little Miss National Peanut Festival.

- Young Jr. Miss Houston County Camille Thompson, a fifth-grader at Northside Methodist Academy.

- Junior Miss Houston County Erin Devine, a sixth-grader at Slocomb Elementary School.

- PreTeen Miss Houston County Addison Witherspoon, an eighth-grader at Northside Methodist Academy.

- Teen Miss Houston County Emma Claire Hinson, an 11th-grader at Providence Christian School.

- Miss Houston County Taylor Jones, a 12th-grader at Rehobeth High School, who will compete for Miss National Peanut Festival.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

