Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Cameron N. Ball Investments LLC, S. Mark Andrews Family Investments LLC, 1212 and 1213 S. Bell St., $145,000, 04/10/23
Lorriane R. Tiffault, Altaf Khan and Christine Varanti, 2615 Kristie Road, $35,000, 04/10/23
Timothy Earl Wilkinson, Amy E. Patterson and Corey W. Patterson, 157 Dove Drive, $170,000, 04/10/23
Nancy E. Minnier, Tadeusz Szuba and Urszula Szuba, 1729 Haisten Drive, $200,000, 04/10/23
Jillian Lacey Todd, Ally Nicole Bryan, Brock Keith Matheny, and Darrell Matheny, 205 Bracewell Ave., $159,200, 04/10/23
Christina Wells and Benjamin Wells, Philip Allen Finkelstein and Sandra De Los Angeles Caldera Finkelstein, 110 Needle Pine Drive, $228,000, 04/10/23
Earnestine K. Kelley, Richard A. Wilson Sr. and Roymonia M. Wilson, TBD Eastgate Road, $5,000, 04/10/23
Hien Thi Dieu Nguyen, Pamela C. Nobles, 110 Wellston Court, $225,000, 04/10/23
Light House Investment LLC, Linda D. Moore and Victoria Cheyanne Peeples, 976 E. Cottonwood Road, $130,000, 04/10/23
Linda Sharon Simmons and Dorothy Jeanne Stringfellow, Bonnie C. Whitley, 125 N. Idlewild Path, $205,000, 04/10/23
Townsend Price Industries LLC, Diana Janice Murphy and Prentiss Jeffery Murphy, 3634 Lingo Road, $60,000, 04/10/23
Doris Donnell Mezick, James Welsh and Lindsay Welsh, 507 Riveredge Parkway, $470,000, 04/10/23
Jessica Bradford Pybus, Jerry A. Baker Jr., 155 Sandstone Drive, $85,000, 04/11/23
Richard Dewayne Melton and Chante Lareile Richardson, Natawni Layton, 100 Lombardy Way, $193,000, 04/11/23
Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, Lejeorge O. Tillman and Vanna Tillman, Lot 6 Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $21,000, 04/11/23
Scotty Martin Sr., Randy Roland, 2.2 acres, O Womack Road, Cottonwood, $20,000, 04/11/23
Beverly Diane Lancaster, Luis Angel De Jesus San Miguel, 308 Chandler St., $45,000, 04/11/23
Everett Construction Company Inc., Suronda Yvette Brown and Curtis Taliaferro Brown, 4 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $159,900, 04/11/23
Southern Siding LLC, Lester Ray Marise and Susan Wizera Marise, 1701 Jefferson Court, $215,000, 04/11/23
Bonaventure Properties LLC, Jeremy Shane Rowell and Christal Lynn Rowell, 1644 Baxter Road, Ashford, $400,000, 04/11/23
Kenneth Bedsole and Laura N. Bedsole, Vanessa Ruiz, 107 E. Marion Drive, $150,000, 04/12/23
Kings Crossing LLC, James Hines and Yvonne Hines, Lot 6 of Olaff Road, Cowarts, $20,000, 04/12/23
Jerry O. Morgan, Richard Morgan, 409 Roosevelt Drive A-1, $109,800, 04/12/23
Daniel W. Robbins and Melinda Robbins, Michael McGowan and Patricia McGowan, 205 Arden Court, $234,000, 04/12/23
Shirley G. Hines, Scott Allen Williams and Julienne Dawn Williams, 301 Pinecrest Drive, $260,000, 04/12/23
Everett Construction Company Inc., Ryan Jones, 235 Mikado Drive, Kinsey, $154,000, 04/12/23
Rosemary Del Rio and Andrew Scarborough, Administrator of The Estate of Alan J. Del Rio, Ingrid Lopez Rosario, 642 Knob Hill Circle, $55,000, 04/12/23
Stacy Sanders and Tracy Sanders, Delbert Neal Sanders and Carolyn Renee Sanders, 3.6 acres, Hilltop Road, Newton, $425,000, 04/13/23
Bradley J. Cumbie, James Rollins Benefield and Pamala Ann Benefield, 15.66 acres off Sandbed Road, Newton, $135,000, 04/13/23
Norma Faye McKnight, Individually and as Personal Representative of Estate of Wister E. Taylor a/k/a Wister Eugene Taylor and Kenneth Eugene Taylor, Individually of Estate of Wister E. Taylor a/k/a Wister Eugene Taylor, Felix Jasper Riley and Marcia Riley, 102 Dallas Drive, $100,000, 04/13/23
Freedom Ebikake, Margarite Valera Alvarez and Dorian Miguel Bustamente Valera and Jhonatan Ismael Perez Valera, 344 E. Burdeshaw St., $15,000, 04/13/23
Hai Quynh Anh Duong, Abner Josue Rios Blas and Zaidaenit Feliciano, 134 Paul Revere Run, $325,000, 04/13/23
Aubrey Jordan Park and Chelsea Marie Park, Theodore Paige III and Rita Faye Brown, 219 Belhaven Drive, $266,000, 04/13/23
Estate of Jeannie Daniel Early, Joshua Kennedy, 7009 S. Park Ave., Taylor, $160,000, 04/13/23
Joshua A. Robertson and Valerie M. Robertson, Earl Daiquan Hill, 304 Brushfire Drive, $210,000, 04/13/23
Antonio D’Shae Benford and April Swinton-Benford, Aubrey Park and Chelsea Park, 123 Waterford Place, $423,000, 04/13/23
Alan J. Parker and Marylynn W. Parker, John Kenneth Thompson Jr. and Suzanne Weller Thompson, 1608 Osceola St., $267,500, 04/13/23
Dustin Wyatt Fortson and Kayla Brooke Fortson, Trimekeia V. Culver, 231 Lace Drive, $228,000, 04/13/23