Houston County real estate transfers April 11-14, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Zachary C. Sasser and Britany D. Sasser, Linda Jane Lueck, 605 Chapelwood Drive, $170,100, 04/11/22

David M. Chase and Sandra M. Chase, Tammy Lynn Hopkins, 1172 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $369,500, 04/11/22

Kinkaid Knight, Eric Brown, 2166 Bluffsprings Road, Ashford, $148,000, 04/11/22

Brentwood Equity Partners LLC, Suzan E. Sweeney, 1006 Tate Drive, $174,500, 04/11/22

Kriser Homes South Inc., Marvin Lee Young, 101 Meadowview Drive, Midland City, $508,155, 04/11/22

Lynne B. Lewis, Glenn E. Hubbard, 2.09 acres, more or less, Newton, $2,400, 04/11/22

3G Construction LLC, Natalie McInnish and Jeremy McInnish, 144 Christmas Road, Avon, $247,725, 04/11/22

Tammy Lynn Windham, Timothy Miller and Courtney Miller, 3248 N. County Road 55, Ashford, $48,000, 04/11/22

Brian Kirkham, John T. Baker, 603 Barnard, $12,000, 04/11/22

Kimberly J. Stanley, Personal Representative of Estate of Jane E. Gilley, Tracy Adams, 10.25 acres +/- on Rocky Creek Road, Ashford, $45,000, 04/11/22

David L. Bowers, REC Investments LLC, 4769 Alabama 52, $52,500, 04/11/22

Ann Davis, as Administrator of Estate of John Francis Davis III, Donald R. Bynum and Paula D. Bynum, 9686 South County Road 33, $315,000, 04/11/22

Linda Bates, Raymond Allen Bates III and Brandi Rae Purvis, 2900 Prevatt Road, $255,000, 04/11/22

Beacon Properties LLC, Gilbert Holding LLC, 1408 Galaxie Drive, $57,000, 04/11/22

Blissett Builders LLC, Lisa Harbin Brazell and Gregory Scott Brazell, 217 Wynnfield Way, $298,125, 04/11/22

Nancy J. McLester, Curtis W. Stephens and Colleen E. Stephens, 1044 Old Highway 84, Ashford, $307,000, 04/11/22

John Matthew Baxter and Savannah Paige Baxter, Luisa Rangel Amorocho, 114 Trunbury Drive, $156,500, 04/11/22

Miller Rental & Real Estate LLC, Ahmed A. Anderson, 502 Reid Drive, $87,250, 04/11/22

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corp. 106 Clarksdale Court, $74,500, 04/11/22

Cynthia Robinson, Christopher R. Robinson, 2505 Scott Road, $90,000, 04/11/22

Kristie E. Whatley, Luis Nieves, 700 Crimson Court, $191,750, 04/11/22

Register Holdings Inc. f/k/a Register Realty Corporation Inc., City of Dothan, 0.02 acres on Honeysuckle Road Expansion, $7,500, 04/11/22

Register Holdings Inc. f/k/a Register Realty Corporation Inc., City of Dothan, 0.01 acres on Honeysuckle Road Expansion, $500, 04/11/22

Register Holdings Inc. f/k/a Register Realty Corporation Inc., City of Dothan, 0.01 acres on Honeysuckle Road Expansion, $500, 04/11/22

Register Holdings Inc. f/k/a Register Realty Corporation Inc., City of Dothan, 0.01 acres on Honeysuckle Road Expansion, $500, 04/11/22

Register Holdings Inc., City of Dothan, 0.02 acres on Honeysuckle Road Expansion, $25,000, 04/11/22

Register Holdings Inc., City of Dothan, 0.07 acres on Honeysuckle Road Expansion, $500, 04/11/22

Register Holdings Inc., City of Dothan, 0.01 acres on Honeysuckle Road Expansion, $500, 04/11/22

William D. Hogan and Suzanna C. Hogan, WGA Holdings LLC, 1109 Agutha Drive, $60,000, 04/12/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Stephen Kraig Peterson and Staci Renea Peterson, 399 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $291,084, 04/12/22

Mykle C. Williams and Dianne D. Williams, Willie Thomas and Fatima Batie, 2950 Harrison Road, $712,500, 04/12/22

Joseph Sikora and Anna Schmidtke, Brandon C. Allen and Janie Boyd Allen, 306 N. Englewood Ave., $325,000, 04/12/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Carol Ann Laramore, 106 Clarksdale Court, $70,775, 04/12/22

Rex D. Granberry, Beronica Bello Vilela Powell, 1705 Jefferson Court, $85,000, 04/12/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 320 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 04/12/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 268 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 04/12/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 330 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 04/12/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 195 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 04/12/22

Keith Thomas Onorato, Brendan Edward Squire and Melanie A. Squire, 604 Rosemont Drive, $244,000, 04/12/22

Estate of Edna L. Rudd, Bradley C. Wright, 814 Hayes Drive, $130,000, 04/12/22

Cat Properties LTD, Coyt Rental Properties LLC, 700 Dexter St., $136,000, 04/12/22

Charlanna White Skaggs, Personal Representative of Estate of Charles E. White, Coyt Rental Properties LLC, 601 Florence St., $152,500, 04/12/22

Anthony L. Barfield and Ann S. Barfield, Coyt Rental Properties LLC, 205 Hill St., $105,500, 04/12/22

Jonathan Brad Wood and Christi Elaine Wood, Alberto Gomez and Mandy Gomez, 3125 S. County Road 55, Ashford, $270,000, 04/12/22

Nathan W. Hamilton and Heidi L. Hamilton, David Saliba and Jane Elizabeth C. Saliba, 207 Hedgerose Lane, $465,000, 04/12/22

Jean A. Jones, Suzanne H. Heath, 148 Crawford Creek Drive, $241,000, 04/12/22

Michael Tammaro, Dakota Lee Conroy, 519 Santolina Road, $265,000, 04/12/22

Deborah P. Pilcher, Montana Pilcher, 110 Arcadia Drive, $200,000, 04/12/22

Steven Neil McDaniel and Anna B. McDaniel, Jonnie Jo Cox, 202 Meadowbrook Drive, $240,000, 04/12/22

Gerene Faulk, Jorge David Castellanos and Sonia Amanda Benitez Rojas, 522 E. Cottonwood Road, $50,000, 04/12/22

Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, Abigail Closson and Dakota Morris, 326 Sandbed Road, Newton, $298,000, 04/12/22

Courtney D. Blumthal and Karl A. Blumthal, Linh Tran Truc Nghiem and Hung Xuan Nghiem, 206 Melrose Lane, $167,000, 04/12/22

Joe Pippin Collins and the Estate of June P. Collins, James Harrell and Kathy Harrell, 55.021 acres, Hadden Road, $275,105, 04/13/22

Uprite Properties LLC, Leah White and James White, 7.55 acres on Highway 84, Wicksburg, $45,000, 04/13/22

Mary Elizabeth Watkins, Ann Eller, 12.9 +/- acres, Firetower Road, Pansey, $50,000, 04/13/22

Charles Kindberg Jr., Robert Alan Paseka, 101 McKemie St., Columbia, $65,000, 04/13/22

David A. Tice et al, Bob the Builder LLC, 6904 S. Country Road, Cottonwood, $79,000, 04/13/22

Clayton R. Hicks, Ashley Nichole Wood Wright and Dakota James Andries, 925 Skipper Road, $294,000, 04/13/22

BLRCC Investments LLC, Gilbert Holding LLC, 504 Explorer Circle, $58,000, 04/13/22

Hye Ok Braden, Illana N. Freeman, 110 Lily Trace, $175,000, 04/14/22

Joshua Seth Spooner and Eva Sanders Spooner, T. Powell Grisham and Amy Lindsay Grisham, 1506 Oak Drive, $219,900, 04/14/22

Joseph D. Boswell and Kathy W. Boswell, Thomas Green and Margaret Green, 403 Eaton Drive, $285,000, 04/14/22

Raven Properties LLC, Mary A. Brinkley, 1238 W. Selma St., $145,000, 04/14/22

Southland Enterprises LLC, E. Ann McKinney, 1127 Benton Store Road, Ashford, $80,000, 04/14/22

E. Ann McKinney and Jennifer Mauldin, Stephen Croft, 1325 JD Love Road, Ashford, $184,000, 04/14/22

Zachary P. Smith, Shelby L. Smith and Patrick H. Davenport, Cole Fairley, 2159 E. Cottonwood Road, $185,000, 04/14/22

Arthur James Harris Sr. and Marie Harris, Racquel Hood and Albert D. Hood, 3103 N. Briarhill Road, $235,500, 04/14/22

Greg Buntin, Stanley Keith and Barbara Goodman, 132 Little Oaks Court, $92,000, 04/14/22

Taylor Family Enterprises Inc., Arthur James Harris Sr. and Marie D. Harris, 2306 Berryhill Drive, $395,000, 04/14/22

Edward R. Storti and Sharon Storti, Christopher Samuel Jones and Mimi Hayes Jones, 103 Cavel Lane, $450,000, 04/14/22

Keesha McNealy Awosanya, Margaret Richards Floyd, 204 Hardy St., $40,000, 04/14/22

Cross Creek Junction LLC, Dothan Country Fellowship, 211 Johnny Murphy Road, $171,434.28, 04/14/22

