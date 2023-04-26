Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Mary Angelia Shepard, Christopher Martin Thomley and Alison D. Thomley, Lot 2, Box Road, $70,000, 04/17/23
Patricia Creel, Krystal S. Reid, 119 Lawrenceburg Court, $200,000, 04/17/23
Kathleen A. Schatz, Laurel Kornowski, 103 Yaupon Court, $225,000, 04/17/23
Jannifer L. Holladay, Guido Gabriele Novaco and Anne Marie Novaco, 398 Bradford Lane, $250,000, 04/17/23
Anthony R. Perry, Marion C. Jackson, 102 Tazewell Court, $175,000, 04/17/23
Ryan York and Kaylie York, Julia Skettini, 1808 National Road, Rehobeth, $432,500, 04/17/23
Heather R. Singer Lipford and Justin L. Lipford, Daniel DePina, 112 Vixen Court, $15,000, 04/17/23
James R. Stephens and Leah I. Stephens, 107 Rainbow Drive LLC, 107 Rainbow Drive, $200,000, 04/17/23
Michael McKnight and Sherry McKnight f/k/a Sherry Lynn Cole, River Rest LLC, 161 River Road, Columbia, $74,000, 04/17/23
David Michael Harrison and Alecia Ann Harrison, Alexander Clayton Martin and Amber Mary Steensma, 115 Redbud Circle, $330,000, 04/17/23
River Bottom Timber LLC, Russell Brandon Simmons, 0 County Road 33, Columbia, $50,000, 04/17/23
Fortner Plaza LLC, Kevin James Perkins, 502 Rutgers Road, $240,000, 04/17/23
Albert Christopher Smith and Beverly Alita Smith, Thomas Goodson, 206 Brushfire Drive, $190,000, 04/17/23
Kriser Land & Holdings LLC, Neal Strickland Revocable Trust et al, Metes & Bounds, Bob Hall Road, $84,323.06, 04/17/23
Kriser Land & Holdings LLC, Neal Strickland Revocable Trust et al, Metes & Bounds, Bob Hall Road, $25,663.54, 04/17/23
Ryan Kriser, Neal Strickland Revocable Trust et al, Metes & Bounds, Trawick Road, $58,659.96, 04/17/23
Kenny Lamar Saffold, Don Stoops, Houston Street, Cottonwood, $12,000, 04/17/23
John M. Young and Carol W. Young, Henry Terry Green, 318-1 Hidden Creek Circle, $215,000, 04/17/23
Brent Douglas and Candice Bianca Crenshaw, Joshua Ellison and Amanda Ellison, 1315 Summit St., $125,000, 04/17/23
Becky Jo O’Bryan, L & M Dreams LLC, 605 Wheat St., $12,000, 04/17/23
Clint Loftin and Monica Loftin, Lashanda Renaee Newman, 135 Hidden Springs Court, $282,000, 04/17/23
Susan Wizera Marise and Lester Ray Marise, Robin O’Sullivan, 2805 Evans Drive, $235,000, 04/17/23
James Moody and Mechelle Moody, Alex E. Perez, 18.92 acres on Third Avenue, $140,000, 04/17/23
Cory Kriser, Neal Strickland Revocable Trust et al, Metes & Bounds, 13+ acres in Dothan, $200,000, 04/17/23
Russell E. Chancey et al, Donald F. Meldrum et al, Metes & Bounds, Dothan, $25,000, 04/17/23
Dennis Granger Construction LLC, Malory Jo Collier et al, 1609 National Road, $299,000, 04/17/23
Linda M. Simpson and Allen D. Simpson, Byron Bonds and Ruthie Bonds, 1118 Academy St., $700, 04/17/23
Barbara J. Richardson, Thomas Shane Perry, 647 Ashley Circle, $167,000, 04/17/23
Norwood J. Lewis and Rhonda Lewis, Dylan Brown and Catrina Dutill, 48 Bump Road, $60,000, 04/18/23
Khadejah Helms, Susan A. DeHut, 1210 S. Bell St., $93,000, 04/18/23
Poland Real Estate LLC, Jose Luis Vazquez Caudillo, 103 St. John St., $12,000, 04/18/23
Ethan and Breanna Belnap, Robert G. and Shan Jones, 1005 Yorktown Road, $165,000, 04/18/23
Michael W. Shelley and Bonnie Faye Shelley, Legacy Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, 1352 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $20,000, 04/19/23
Michael W. Shelley and Bonnie Faye Shelley, Legacy Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, 1338 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $20,000, 04/19/23
Sandra G. Parrish, Gary Alan Williford and Sandra F. Williford, 794 Holland Road, Newton, $440,000, 04/19/23
Ross Pritchard and Denise Wilkins, Jerry Baker, 220 Petunia Drive, $60,000, 04/19/23
Christa J. Ward and Teresa Ward-Maupin, Trustees of Franklin C. Ward Revocable Living Trust, Shaun Lokey and Jamie Akridge, 207 Belhaven Drive, $208,000, 04/19/23
Martha S. Gilpin, Betty G. Schmidt, and Donna S. Wright, Robert D. Gray and Alana A. Gray, 104 Anna Lee Drive, $575,000, 04/19/23
Sandra Lasiter, Jeffrey Davis and Teresa Davis, Bill Yance Road, Webb, $58,500, 04/19/23
Craig A. Lobaugh and Juanita H. Lobaugh, Lance Rigby Brown and Alicia Brown, 304 Chase Ridge Drive, $231,300, 04/20/23
David and Marye Bess Harrison, Nenad Popovic and Mary R. Popovic, 205 Stonehaven Court, $445,000, 04/20/23
Betty Williams Brown and Donna Brown Oliphint, Mahjouba Robins and Fadwa Maaroufi, 400 Winding Road, $190,000, 04/20/23
Jimmy R. Henderson and Barbara C. Henderson, Larry Duke and Catrina Duke, TBD Third Avenue, $166,130, 04/20/23
Alex Patrick Clarke Revocable Trust, Candice L. Mitchell, 207 Ridgecrest Loop, $330,000, 04/20/23
Progressive Group LLC, Kenny Whatley, 0 Hartford Highway, $40,000, 04/20/23
Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Gary Lee Alexander and Margaret Mary Gabbard, 119 Sandpiper Lane, $234,500, 04/20/23
Shawn A. Nichols Sr., Castlewalk Rentals LLC, 803 E. Adams St., $225,000, 04/20/23
The Estate of Ida N. Todd, Ronnie Lee Eslinger and Jody Eslinger, 0 Granger St., Cottonwood, $60,000, 04/20/23
MAC Properties, Malik Muhammad Salman Imtiaz, 110 Ayreswood Drive, $52,500, 04/20/23
John Coleman, Kay Wayso LLC, 184 S. Oates St., $50,000, 04/20/23
Estate of Jake Hughes, Anthony Wayne Deese and Jenna Collins Deese, 77.459 acres on Kirkland Road, Cottonwood, $117,500, 04/20/23
William James Davis, Kay Wayso LLC, 202 W. Crawford St., $140,000, 04/20/23
Christopher Foley, Kay Wayso LLC, 208 W. Crawford St., $165,000, 04/20/23
Dennis Lee McCord, Hunter L. Tedder and Charlsie P. Tedder, 1.252 acres on O Fletcher Smith Road, Cottonwood, $3,500, 04/20/23
Edward L. Kimbley and Johanna Kimbley, John T. Holton and Mylinda H. Holton, 692 Waterford Way, Ashford, $369,500, 04/20/23