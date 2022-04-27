 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Houston County real estate transfers April 18-21, 2022

dot generic real estate transactions 2 generic.jpg

Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Melinda L. O’Bryan, Kenneth L. Rhodes and Kimberly D. Rhodes, 280 Melrose Lane, $165,000, 04/18/22

Barton & Crutchfield LLC, Alan Jeffrey Rollins and Marguerite R. Rollins, 315 Rebecca Ave., $130,000, 04/18/22

William C. Manus and Ashley A. Manus, Tracy Bernard Ward and Misty Nicole May, 145 Gilley Mill Road, Webb, $214,000, 04/18/22

Agustin Ceron-Hernandez and Yolanda Natalie Garcia Cedillo, Earl Everett and Dustin Everett, 501 Fairway Drive, $610,000, 04/18/22

2640 Montgomery Highway LLC, Cobblestone Capital LLC, 2640 Montgomery Highway, $305,000, 04/18/22

Crimson Homes of Alabama LLC, Jimmy Earl Singleton and Remona Singleton, 1092 W. Cook Road, Taylor, $285,000, 04/18/22

Zelma O. Todd f/k/a Zelma O. Clements, Arthur J. Roberts and Roberta A. Roberts, 701 Knob Hill Circle, $85,500, 04/18/22

Michael A. Berry, Andrew Marcy Gosselin and Lavonda Lee Gosselin, 1301 W. Powell St., $27,000, 04/18/22

Bobby L. Coleman and Karen Coleman, Jeremy Alan Miller and Julia Nicole Miller, 160 Princeton Drive, $281,250, 04/18/22

Jimmy Earl Singleton and Remona Kay Singleton, Dream Flight Studios LLC, 300 Ameris Ave., $258,000, 04/18/22

Estate of Alex Darrell Wilkinson, Phillip K. Purvis and Jamie M. Purvis, 801 Highland St., $70,000, 04/18/22

Glenda F. Smith Lee and Corey F. Reynolds, Jill Peters Hare, 276 Melrose Lane, $207,500, 04/18/22

Rebecca Parrish, Ziegler Real Estate & Properties LLC, 312 E. Crawford St., $46,000, 04/18/22

Janice Patricia Cobb, GP Brannon Inc., 10005 S. Park Ave., $175,000, 04/18/22

Betty M. Oakley Revocable Trust, Argean Carroll, TBD Nuclear Plant Road, Columbia, $6,880, 04/18/22

Estate of Johnnie Faye Folkes, Blake T. Rosenkoetter and Hayden C. Rosenkoetter, 45 Ruth Circle, Cowarts, $90,000, 04/18/22

Betty M. Oakley Revocable Trust, McLaughlin Properties LLC, 78.33 acres, Nuclear Plant Road, Columbia, $250,656, 04/18/22

Villas at Honeysuckle Cove LLC, Stanfree Farms LLC, 138 Coral Lane, 147 Coral Lane, 157 Coral Lane and 159 Coral Lane, $626,240, 04/18/22

Kimberly Stanley, Personal Representative of Estate of Wayne Gilley, ALK Holdings LLC, 127 River Road, Columbia, $110,000, 04/18/22

David George Hurt and Kelly Marie Hurt, Darrell L. Lewis and Angelina Lewis, 5812 S. State Highway 605, $367,000, 04/18/22

Barbara C. Parrish, Salvatore Costello, 806 Landview Drive, Taylor, $138,000, 04/18/22

Drop Tine Investments LLC, Kenneth E. Stribling and Gretchen G. Stribling, 1473 National Road, $352,769, 04/18/22

Penny S. Graddy, Bennie Dean Dobbs and Lisa Spurlock Dobbs, approximately 1.4 acres on Peach Farm Road, Ashford, $18,000, 04/18/22

Rainier Homes & Development LLC, Matthew Cleveland, 1076 W. Cook Road, $315,000, 04/18/22

Barbara Jackson, Trustee of the James E. Howell Marital Trust, Anne Scott Shelley and Stephen Gates, 1440 Chickasaw St., $364,900, 04/18/22

James M. Harrison and Teresa G. Harrison, Deborah G. Harris and Jonathan A. Harris, 2608 Thorndale Place, $205,000, 04/18/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Brian Michael Wallace and Tabitha Lynn Wallace, 60 Laurel Court, Newton, $247,933, 04/18/22

Frances J. Bradshaw, Maria Elana Mabry and Shelby Lynn Daniels, 4231 Willie Varnum Road, $65,000, 04/19/22

Carl D. Wood, Freddy Morris Riley and Kimberly Faith Riley, 2778 Wicksburg Road, Newton, $240,000, 04/19/22

Patricia Ball, Personal Representative of Estate of Gary Manz, Patricia Roper, 132 Princeton Drive, $217,000, 04/19/22

Steve Moore and Geneva Moore, Charlie Mato-Toyela and Jessie Mato-Toyela, 118 Bobcat Lane, Cottonwood, $28,000, 04/19/22

Rebecca Wood, Bradley King, 0 Main St., Ashford, $150,000, 04/19/22

Dolly Ann Thomley, Martin Thomley and Tammy Thomley, Metes and Bounds, .35 acres more or less, $3,500, 04/19/22

Scott Jefferey Snyder and Jennifer Elaine Snyder, The Snyder Family Trust, 2419 Stonewood Drive, $160,500, 04/19/22

Rhett A. Dean, Jeremy Maddox and Aubrey Maddox, 58 Miller St., Cowarts, $111,250, 04/19/22

Walter L. Kinsey and Voneva Kinsey f/k/a Voneva Sampson, Jerry L. Long, 1913 Shamrock Road, $150,000, 04/19/22

Jane Kriser Hall, Elan Homes & Communities Inc., 607 Littlefield Road, $25,000, 04/19/22

Ronald Wade Thomas, Ronald Wade Thomas for and during his/her natural life with remainder to Tammy Sue Everett, 2955 Decatur Road, Cottonwood, $88,200, 04/19/22

Ronald Wade Thomas, Ronald Wade Thomas for and during his/her natural life with remainder to Stephanie Kay Spalding, 2885 Decatur Road, Cottonwood, $18,500, 04/19/22

The Broadway Group LLC, MF & AR LLC, 144 W. Grey Hodges Road, $1,987,055.60, 04/19/22

Bobby Bush a/k/a Bob Bush, Susan Herrin Langley and Bryan Keith Langley a/k/a Byran Keith Langley, Benton Store Road, Columbia, $44,000, 04/19/22

Cato Properties LLC, Tao Chen, 202 Bougainvillea Circle, $136,000, 04/19/22

The Alabama-West Florida United Methodist Foundation Inc., as Trustee of The Mackey O. and Lois Beall Smart Trust Fund, Thomas Jerry McRory and Romella McRory, 345 Furnie Folks Road, Webb, $105,000, 04/20/22

N & J LLC, James Buker, 101 Plymouth Lane, $115,000, 04/20/22

Anne Scott Shelley Gates f/k/a Lizabeth Anne Scott Shelley and Stephen Tyler Gates, Gabriel Alphonse Dunmire and Connor Lynne Dunmire, 1409 Tacoma St., $220,000, 04/20/22

Danny Martha Cherokee LLC, Forrest Register and Liza Register, 112 Martha Ave., $145,000, 04/20/22

Highlands Cove LLC, Susie Patricia Howes, 103 Allander St., $308,592, 04/20/22

One MAH Trust, RJSW LLC, Lots 2 and 3 of Bruner Road Development S/D, Bruner Road, $190,000, 04/20/22

Howard Jeffrey Ross, Debra J. Wagner, 4897 E. County Road 22, Headland, $260,000, 04/21/22

Terri L. Bailey a/k/a Terry L. Bailey and Travis Noble, Sandra Jenkins and Sarah M. Wilson, 548 Ashley Circle, $205,000, 04/21/22

Daniel R. Peters and Jill P. Hare, Trustees of the Marion Dan Peters Irrevocable Trust, Gregory Clucker, Daniel Clucker and Patricia Ann Clucker, 3209 Alderbrook Road, $350,000, 04/21/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, EMCM Revocable Living Trust, 612 Ridgeland Road, $206,500, 04/21/22

William Mackert, Christopher Daniel Cannon and Ashley Cannon, 8688 S. Rocky Creek Road, Cottonwood, $20,000, 04/21/22

Thomas R. Nelson and Tina M. Nelson, Patrick G. Burdeshaw and Julie W. Burdeshaw, 104 Greenview Circle, $50,000, 04/21/22

Angelia R. Stokes, Vishal Anand and Bhvanna Anand, Lot 44 on Hampton Way, $90,000, 04/21/22

Chelsie Jordan and Jeremy Ryan Jordan, Bryce Swain and Shelby Swain, 102 Drummond Court, $336,600, 04/21/22

Tiffany Walls and Justin Walls, Pamela Andrews, 2390 Grimsley Road, Gordon, $6,800, 04/21/22

The Estate of Gregory Porter Grantham a/k/a Gregory P. Grantham, Gonzalo Calderon and Jhonatan Calderon-Velandia, 0 Olympia Drive, $23,000, 04/21/22

Lee Van Carroll and Luke B. Cooley, Learners Early LLC, 3296 W. Main St., $182,000, 04/21/22

Sandra E. Jenkins, John Derrell Hazelton and Alisha Coreen Hazelton, 114 Winterberry Road, $195,000, 04/21/22

Kimberley Pendergrass Brown, Cameron S. Jackson, 906 Main St., Ashford, $99,500, 04/21/22

Brittany Payne Mcelroy, Roger Dale Gay and Kimberly Swartz Gay, 63 Nobles Road, Cottonwood, $190,000, 04/21/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Quintaria Treshon Massey, 511 Paxton Loop, $294,399, 04/21/22

Daniel M. Pittman III and Kathryn T. Pittman, Billy D. Smith and Melanie C. Smith, 5 Danmor Place, $689,900, 04/21/22

