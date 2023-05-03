Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Dollie Ann Thomley, C and B Edmondson Farms, 0.031 acres, more or less, off of County Road 32, $1,000, 04/25/23
Wendy D. Lewis, Chris Hood, 905 Eastwood Drive, $210,000, 04/25/23
F.J. Riley and Marcia Riley, Armando A. Hernandez, Mayra Hernandez, Ailin Hernandez, Braulio Hernandez, Armando Hernandez Jr., and Amanda Hernandez, 585 Sonny Mixon Road, Slocomb, $200,000, 04/25/23
Kristin L. Gilley, Patrick Neil Lowery, 205 Petunia Drive, Taylor, $177,000, 04/25/23
Corey W. Smith, M & D Property LLC, 1306 W. Burdeshaw St., $145,000, 04/25/23
Advanta IRA Services LLC FBO Michael Henry IRA, Willie Robinson, 202 Sherwood Drive, $134,000, 04/25/23
People are also reading…
Valarie A. O’Bannon, Susan Miles and Tom Miles, 229 Lighthouse Drive, $225,000, 04/25/23
Michael Majors Bryan, Sarah McKenna, 1606 Hayne Drive, $190,000, 04/25/23
Alpha Woodworks LLC, Larry R. Paul and Cheryl J. Paul, 929 Hadden Road, Rehobeth, $383,000, 04/25/23
James D. Welsh and Lindsay L. Welsh, Corey William Smith, 504 Rosemont Drive, $289,900, 04/25/23
Hibiscus LLC, Dionicia Roger and Rodney Roger, 203 Pearce St., $130,000, 04/25/23
Karin Beatriz Reyes and Martin Reyes Abrego, Kenneth Smith and Chelsea Smith, 52 Fleetside Court, Kinsey, $150,000, 04/25/23
Roxanne Miller, Thomas Wade Ethridge, 515 Orchard Circle, $239,000, 04/25/23
River Bottom Timber LLC, Michael Dustin Parker and Kaitlin G. Parker, acreage in Columbia, $145,250, 04/25/23
Grahm J. Neve and Bethany K. Neve, Kyle Neathery, 100 Anthem Ave., $414,000, 04/25/23
Mohammed Nasir Yousuf Shah and Mehreen Rashid, Kevin Allen and Amelia Allen, 118 Brattleboro Court, $250,000, 04/25/23
Michael Brooks, Chad L. Dykes, 232 Daphne Drive, $440,000, 04/25/23
Wendell Denham and Shirley C. Brandon and Mary M. Clark, Escalera Holdings LLC, 3021 Nottingham Way, $115,000, 04/25/23
Community Property Services LLC, Zachary Alexander Franklin and Morgan Moulton Franklin, 300 Bracewell Ave., $164,500, 04/25/23
Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, James Wright and Constance West, 121 Sandpiper Lane, $244,500, 04/25/23
SRI Operating Company, 7511 Lexington LLC, 4177 W. Main St., $2,626,263, 04/25/23
Jak LLC, CommonCap GeoEquity LLLP, 511 S. Appletree St., $13,000, 04/25/23
Gilbert Construction Company, Bruce Dwan Holt and Deborah Mason Holt, 1400 N. Pontiac Ave., $310,000, 04/26/23
Chad Dean Construction Inc., David W. Perkins Jr. and Ashley Perkins, 765 Hadden Road, $483,375, 04/26/23
Margit Ilona Majoros and Frank J. Bezdany, Ciecierski Remodeling & Construction LLC, 1182 N. Park Ave., $12,000, 04/26/23
John E. Smith, Diann Waller, 1007 Dutch St., $68,000, 04/26/23
DST Partners LLC, Christina Christo Smith, Lot 4 Liberty Road, Pansey, $49,000, 04/26/23
Danny J. Ward, Individually and as Personal Representative of Estate of Hilda K. Ward and Cordelia Leadore and Judy C. Phillips, Individuallies of Estate of Hilda K. Ward, Buntin Family Investments LLC, 2600 Wilkins St., $70,000, 04/26/23
David T. Dennis and Glenda H. Dennis, Ronnie Lee, Laura B. Lee, and Laura Janie Lee, 119 E. Selma St., $140,000, 04/26/23
Becky L. Shipes, Jesse Ray Martinez and Eisset Martinez, 114 Lakeside Drive, $284,900, 04/26/23
Estate of Deborah Salter Hutcheson, Lebnitz Charelus, 101 Belhaven Drive, $268,000, 04/26/23
Estate of John Richard Singletary Jr., Kyle Simon Jonathan Scott, 114 Saint Johns Drive, $58,000, 04/26/23
Brannon R. Lucas and Kristen K. Lucas, Mark A. Barrett, 114 Michigan Drive, $200,000, 04/26/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Tonya Cobb and Darrin Cobb, 108 Cotton Ridge Lane, $322,214.18, 04/26/23
Jerry Baker, Larry L. Wise and Joan Wise, 220 Petunia Drive, $125,000, 04/27/23
Susan D. Douglas, Paul J. Muller Sr. and Patricia A. Muller, 204 Redwood Ave, $115,000, 04/27/23
Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, Benjamin Horaitis, 574 Broad St., Kinsey, $50,000, 04/27/23
First National Bank of Hartford, Vanessa Brieanne Loftin-Barnebey, 608 Houston St., Cottonwood, $115,000, 04/27/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Malcolm Reaves, 28 Laurel Court, Newton, $431,115, 04/27/23
Stanley Whitton, Christopher Rich, 611 Linden St., $17,000, 04/27/23
Chad Dean Development LLC and JMW Properties LLC, Enrico Fitzgerald Leak and Gwendolyn Cunningham Leak, 460 Golden Oaks Circle, $79,000, 04/27/23
Ronald Best and Magally Best, Clinton Thomas Jr., 203 Cannondale Circle, Cowarts, $268,380, 04/27/23
Brian D. Boehman, Mallory Searcy and Bobby E. Searcy, 113 Tablerock Court, $379,000, 04/27/23
Gordon D. Oresti, Crystal J. Starling and Jeffrey Dean Culbreth, 1601 Adrian Road, $210,000, 04/27/23
Dennis Rickey Bowen, Donald G. Shannon, 118 Legends Court, $168,000, 04/27/23
Andrew Tim Wuska Jr., Personal Representative and as beneficiary of Estate of Nina West, John Allen Register, 643 Farrah Circle, $183,000, 04/27/23