Houston County real estate transfers April 26-28, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Linda W. Gordon, Administrator of Estate of Aaron Gordon, Sally Merle Gordon and David Aaron Gordon, 66 Wicker Road, Cowarts, $54,000, 04/26/22

Tom Munoz Inc., Veronica Gilbert and Joanna Patrice Gilbert, 578 Headland Ave., $45,000, 04/26/22

Richard M. McAdams and Karen C. McAdams, Cox Companies LLC, 102 Asphodel Drive, $529,600, 04/26/22

Tom Munoz Inc., Sarah Lynn Clark Cast and Ross Winner, 311 Knob Hill, $60,000, 04/26/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 133 Puent Drive, $58,000, 04/26/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 488 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 04/26/22

Jean Fowler Day, Steve Clifton Fowler , and Jane Fowler Fuller, Kimberly Brown, 100 Rimson Road, $108,000, 04/26/22

Gayle F. Johnson and Paul St. Amour, Terrail White, 1003 Shorewood Drive, $210,000, 04/26/22

Sanders Construction Services LLC, Laura J. Hardy, 519 Sprucepine Road, $211,576.51, 04/26/22

Chad Dean Construction Inc., Emily Bond and Matthew Bond, 270 Stone Ridge, Ashford, $419,495, 04/26/22

T. Neil Patterson, Rex B. Tipton and Kiimberly D. Tipton, 642 Skipper Road, $276,000, 04/26/22

Emory Lane Shepard and Rachel Nicole Shepard, Scott Coleson and Kaylee McLain, 3502 Huntington Place, $345,000, 04/26/22

Daniel Richard McLean and Wendy Leora McLean, Soundar Rajan and Ivy Rajan, 148 Ridgecrest Loop, $361,000, 04/26/22

Leslie Wasdin Everett, Trustee of The Dan David Wasdin Testamentary Trust Created by the Last Will and Testament of Barbara R. Wasdin, SM Capital LLC, 247 Mikado Drive, Kinsey, $134,900, 04/26/22

Helen Young Smith, Fortner Plaza LLC, 713 Florida Ave., $20,000, 04/26/22

David K. Kolar and Wanda K. Kolar, Mitchell Lee Anderson and Geneva Carol Anderson, TBD Fletcher Smith Road, Cottonwood, $25,000, 04/26/22

Elizabeth Yesbick, Randy Lee Brown and Kelly Leigh Brown, 1211 Circleview Drive, $154,000, 04/26/22

Mark Howard Coffman and Marianne Liddon Coffman, Thomas Riley Blair Jr. and Caroline Clark Blair, 208 Landsdowne Trail, $185,000, 04/26/22

Tommy D. Brooks and Tommy L. Outlaw, Kodie Wayonna Cullifer, 111 Grand Oaks Drive, $107,000, 04/26/22

Estate of James W. Ott, Ivan Jerome Ott II, 1165 E. Saunders Road, $25,000, 04/26/22

Aaron Pollard, Vlady Daniels and Joyce Daniels, 483 N. Bay Springs Road, $284,000, 04/26/22

Gregory Hatcher and Robin Hatcher, Christina Tabuchi, 561 Sherwood Trail, Newton, $262,500, 04/26/22

Cato Properties LLC, Winning Souls For The Kingdom International Ministries Inc., 1811 Crenshaw Drive, $139,000, 04/26/22

Dan Lee Construction Company Inc., Wendy L. McLean and Daniel R. McLean, 1222 W. Cook Road, $297,900, 04/26/22

Village Capital & Investment LLC, Joe Asher, 170 John David Road, Gordon, $41,008, 04/26/22

Jason Alan Dudley and Julie Ann Dudley, Kevin D. Wood and Brittiney Wood, 104 Gabriel Court, $242,000, 04/26/22

Russell Timothy Dinkins and the Estate of Alice M. Dinkins, Jacob B. Stoffer and Vivian K. Stoffer, 602 Overlook Drive, $190,500, 04/26/22

Rebecca J. Parrish, Andrew B. Leeman and Jewel Ann Leeman, 211 W. Washington St., $50,550, 04/26/22

Charles Jeremy Brannon and Amber Nicole Brannon, Eve M. Fabbrini, 217 Ontario Drive, $220,000, 04/26/22

Eddie L. Butler and Kyong S. Butler, Eureal Guilford, 102 Cricket Court, $130,585, 04/26/22

Zach Rogers and Abby Rogers, Apollo J. Vickers and Kimberly Vickers, 2757 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, $135,400, 04/27/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Charia Rose Gillen, 458 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $290,639, 04/27/22

Laura Ellen Hardy, Bruce Sherwood and Jennifer Sherwood, 260 Cobb Road, $448,630, 04/27/22

Brandon T. McNeil and Jean Nicole Nation McNeil, Brett G. Gilmore, Thomas E. Gilmore Jr., and Sophia Roy, 2803 Briarcliff Road, $245,000, 04/27/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jeannette Bruner, 542 Ridgeland Road, $224,500, 04/27/22

Robert Walton Marler and Kelley Ward Marler, Zachary C. Sasser and Britany D. Sasser, 107 Mill Ridge Road, $353,500, 04/27/22

Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of One MAH Trust, James Truett and Angelena Truett, Lot 9, Lot 1, Lot 10 and Lot 2 Benton Store Road, Columbia, $150,000, 04/27/22

Ronald E. Ratcliff and Pamela R. Ratcliff, Robert Walt Marler and Kelley Ward Marler, 110 Moultrie Drive, $387,500, 04/27/22

The Silium Group LLC, Jackie M. Harris and Debra D. Harris, 3605 Pebble Creek Lane, $198,000, 04/27/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Kelly Denise Coleman, 459 Paxton Loop, $324,007, 04/27/22

Tonya Davis, Donald Whitmer and Brenda Whitmer, 201 Academy Drive, Ashford, $224,900, 04/27/22

Steven Mark White, Robert J. Morelan Jr., 400 Pinecrest Drive, $235,000, 04/27/22

Jack M. Harris and Debra D. Harris TIDYbnb LLC, 200 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $52,000, 04/27/22

Paul T. Hardy and Starla T. Hardy, Randy Jay Pauley and Maria Scherer Pauley, 3803 Heatherbrook Place, $335,000, 04/27/22

Dario Marotta and Sarah Marotta, Colby Wade Shimabukuro and Kinley Trusty, 102 Gwinnett Place, $231,000, 04/27/22

Leo P. Green and Audrey M. Green, The Tile Store Inc., Lots 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, Block A, Springview Subdivision, Joe Cook Street, Cottonwood, $31,500, 04/27/22

Willie Frank Madison and Patricia P. Madison, Timothy W. Lassiter, 206.747 acres +/- off of Saint Stephens Road, Slocomb, 04/27/22

Kelly Springs LLC, John Smith Enterprises LLC, 1519 Oak Drive, $110,000, 04/27/22

Jamar K. Davis and Tamara Davis, Eva S. Spooner and Joshua S. Spooner, 411 Redbud Circle, $371,500, 04/27/22

Jimmie D. Boin Jr. and Pamela J. Boin, WH Cash Offers AL LLC, 404 Emmons Drive, $43,000, 04/27/22

Scott Coleson, James T. Jones, 112 Lily Trace, $158,900, 04/27/22

Newton Todd, Lacey Todd, Kayla Willard f/k/a Kayla Todd, and Kelli Todd, Kurt A. Michaelis and Naomi C. Michaelis, 326 Mance Newton Road, $255,000, 04/27/22

Danny Paree and Marcia Lynn Paree, Paul Edward Nolin II and Teri Nolin, 3120 Clayborne Road, $155,000, 04/27/22

Jessica Snell f/k/a Jessica Woodall, Virginia Boutwell, 136 Flournoy Moore Road, $29,000, 04/28/22

Syvil Marie Grimes-McCarty and Steven Clinton McCarty, Mark A. Palmer and Teri Palmer, 809 Dexter St., $156,050, 04/28/22

Seth Redmond and Michele Redmond, Michael Grantham, 240 Folsom Road, $300,000, 04/28/22

David Mauldin, Lauren Anderson and Starla Anderson, 1.96 +/- acres, Eddins Road, $42,000, 04/28/22

C Enterprises of Dothan Inc., John Luther Dukes, 1120 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $174,250, 04/28/22

Deloney & Gandy Timber Inc., Brian Logan Byrd, 20 +/- acres, Webb Road, $107,000, 04/28/22

Bradley B. Bedwell and Jessica R. Bedwell, Christopher James Love and Rebecca D. McCorkel, 721 W. Main St., $155,000, 04/28/22

Kevin Watson and Misty Watson, Robert Dittmer and LeeAnna D. Dittmer, 227 Southern Oak Drive, $415,000, 04/28/22

Billy J. Brown and Katie K. Brown, Town of Taylor, 652 Littlefield Road, Taylor, $25,000, 04/28/22

PeoplesSouth Bank, Mohan Properties LLC, 2920 Ross Clark Circle, $450,000, 04/28/22

Augustus A. Coburn Jr., Hays McKay and Mara McKay, 101 Dearborn Drive, $195,500, 04/28/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Veronica Anchondo, 614 Ridgeland Road, $210,000, 04/28/22

Codisco International Inc., Darty Investments LLC, 440 Westgate Parkway, $140,000, 04/28/22

Mary Alice Thompson, Michelle Nottingham Linderman, 138 Round Circle, $167,000, 04/28/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Michael J. Benak Jr., 530 Ridgeland Road, $247,870, 04/28/22

Thomas F. Wells III and Angela H. Wells, Benjamin Scott Armstrong and Christina Jones Armstrong, 105 Chantilly Place, $565,000, 04/28/22

Chad Tyson and Mary Alice Tyson, Brittany Payne McElroy, 1209 Hillbrook Road, $319,000, 04/28/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, John Hughston Singleton, 192 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $249,644, 04/28/22

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.