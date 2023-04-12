Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
RBI Builders LLC, Shelby Alexandria Ellenburg and Stephen Wesley Ellenburg, 2068 S. State Highway 123, Newton, $312,830, 04/03/23
Parks Unlimited LLC, Moruth Properties LLC, 22 units, Pettiway Trace Mobile Home Park, $975,000, 04/03/23
Ralph E. Owens and Dianne H. Owens, John D. Hendricks, Lot 4 Vansant Place, $20,000, 04/03/23
Dianne H. Owens and Ralph E. Owens, John D. Hendricks, Lot 1 Vansant Place, $20,000, 04/03/23
Heather Delgado, William Hart, 725 Alabama Ave., $130,000, 04/03/23
Karen Strickland, Builders Building Supply LLC, 9614 W. U.S. 84, Newton, $164,526, 04/03/23
Leon Fleyshman and Ellen Fleyshman, Benjamin Terrell Kennard, 202 Begonia Drive, Taylor, $145,000, 04/03/23
Larry Hite and Kristen Hite, Jared Skinner and Christina Skinner, 1902 Northside Drive, $288,000, 04/03/23
Norman Williamson and Theresa Williamson, SMB Land LLC, 26.41 acres, Hardy Road, Rehobeth, $660,250, 04/03/23
Ziegler Realestate & Properties LLC, Adian Vinson, 312 E. Crawford St., $58,000, 04/03/23
Maxwell H. Moss, Alice Moss, and Thomas Moss, Carl Trisch and David Holland, approximately 5.403 acres on Knowles Road, Webb, $25,000, 04/03/23
Carl E. Nicholson and Meleah Carr, David J. Harrison and Marye Bess Harrison, 207 Morning Glory Lane, $257,000, 04/03/23
Cory Chad Dean, SHW LLC, 0 and 1752 Wicksburg Road, Newton, $95,000, 04/03/23
Dewey Todd Dean, SHW LLC, 0 Wicksburg Road, Newton, $12,000, 04/03/23
Simon Phillip Smith, Modern Investments LLC, 306 Chandler St., $74,000, 04/03/23
Joseph Franklin Fridell III, Stacey M. Hamilton, 107 Valley Crest Drive, $115,000, 04/03/23
Jerry Williams and Patricia Williams, Christopher Rich, 1206 Pittman St., $9,000, 04/03/23
Betty L. Trammell, Michael W. Newton, 103 Lombardy Way, $145,000, 04/03/23
Brenda McCart Raybon, Stewart D. McCart, and Denise McCart Ridley, David Lipps and Angela Marie Lipps, 511 Highland St.,$125,000, 04/03/23
Sarah Nylen and Japhet Nylen, Yanina Rivera Cruz, 605 Lagrand Drive, $125,000, 04/03/23
Everett Construction Company Inc., Colleen Boyette, 240 Mikado Drive, Kinsey, $152,000, 04/03/23
Judith L. Bosse, Jarred Martin Hall, 407 Redbud Circle, $245,000, 04/03/23
DTS Family Limited Partnership, Southern Smiles Dental Group LLC, 2001 Alexander Drive, $325,000, 04/03/23
TIDYbnb LLC, Christopher Justice and Lace Justice, 200 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $153,750, 04/03/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Justin T. Lafountain and Raechel Lafountain, 144 Sandbed Road, Newton, $350,084, 04/03/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Michael E. Stringer, 630 Ridgeland Road, $280,299, 04/04/23
LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, Michael Singleton, 1084 Furnie Folks Road, Webb, $165,000, 04/04/23
Steven L. Hodge, John Gregory Ingram and Sharon Riddle Ingram, 201 Fox Valley Drive, $253,000, 04/04/23
Danny Lawrence and Vicki Lawrence, Margaret Saarinen, 102 Inalaura Court, $255,000, 04/04/23
Sharon J. Toole, Samuel Robert Harrison and Katherine Rebecca Mele, 321 Redbud Circle, $303,000, 04/04/23
Christopher Rich, Elizabeth Gomez Romero, 1206 Pittman St., $15,000, 04/04/23
Nicholas William Weiss and Ivey Marie Weiss, Jeremy Pritchett and Amy Pritchett, 104 Anthem Ave., $360,000, 04/04/23
David Bishop and Jennifer Bishop, Moye Properties LLC, 126 Winterberry Road, $224,900, 04/04/23
Susan Roach, Lisa Ann Woodham, 102 Orchard Park Drive, $240,000, 04/04/23
Roy Allen Redding, Bryan Richard Casdorph, 102 River Road, Columbia, $40,000, 04/04/23
Michael Gordon Breckenridge and Julie Shelley Breckenridge, Chuck B. Kelley, 118 Thistlewood Drive, $135,000, 04/04/23
Janis Cochran, Cierra Nicole Peterson and Clint Cole Putnal, 111 Campbell St., Columbia, $153,000, 04/04/23
Samuel Christopher Money and Jimmy Money, Oxford Property Management LLC, 3312 W. Main St., $120,000, 04/04/23
Terri L. Walker and Jacqueline S. Richardson, Naser Kamleh and Mahmoud Abudayyak, 594 W. Main St., $310,000, 04/04/23
Eugene Ziebach III and Linda F. Ziebach, Joeurt Puk, 1103 Scenic View Drive, $247,500, 04/04/23
Blissett Builders, Carla Brouwer, 1281 Sandbed Road, Newton, $318,000, 04/04/23
Tina Brown, Hasnain Meghani, 1034 Boys Club Road, $130,000, 04/04/23
Capstone Realty Group LLC, Hasnain Meghani, 209 Beecher St., $73,000, 04/04/23
Cameron Reid Knighton, Michael F. Crutchfield and Hollie B. Crutchfield, Lot 10 Ame Road, Rehobeth, $48,000, 04/05/23
Billy Zachariah Johnston Jr. and Tracy H. Johnston, James Richard Walden and April Larae Walden, parcels off County Road 95, Gordon, $59,500, 04/05/23
John Lemuel Johnson and Leah Perry Johnson, K and K Properties LLC, 301 Crimson Road, Cowarts, $53,000, 04/05/23
Robert Brandon Lyles and Natalie J. Lyles, Jimmy Keith Bass and Kelly Graham, 101 Gaffney Court, $260,000, 04/05/23
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Trevyn Albrecht et al, 1911 S. State Highway 605, $244,900, 04/05/23
Sharla Pflug, Martin Aranda Vega, 3312 Granberry Drive, $70,000, 04/05/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Kenneth F. Barber and Patricia A. Barber, 117 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $246,867, 04/05/23
Liliana Diaz and Ramon Diaz, Hector Diaz Valle and Iskra Regalado Rey, 745 Bud Moore Road, Cottonwood, $65,000, 04/05/23
Linda S. Depew, Herbert H. McIntosh and Kathy McIntosh, 528 Orchard Circle, $260,000, 04/05/23
Debbie Woodham Spence and Cathy Tindell, Gary Ashworth and Emily P. Ashworth, 4812 S. County Road 203, $145,000, 04/05/23
Debbie Woodham Spence and Cathy Tindell, Michael Bedsole, 4885 S. State Highway 109, Slocomb, $215,000, 04/05/23
Posadas & Arcos LLC, David Salinovich and Laura Salinovich, 1852 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, $146,000, 04/05/23
Cathryn Wright, Hayes Shepard, 110 Frankfort Drive, $210,000, 04/06/23
Michael C. Smith, Russell and Gale Smith, 0 Odom Road, Columbia, $50,000, 04/06/23
Jennifer S. Hubbard and Anthony M. Hubbard, Alexis Marie Hubbard, 109 Condon Road, $140,000, 04/06/23
Joseph Ashley Avery, Martiniano Amado Gonzalez, 211 Senn St., $3,000, 04/06/23
Anthony Wasco and Carol Wasco, Kara Wilson, 1603 Squire Court, $140,000, 04/06/23
Walter L. Henderson and Martha L. Henderson, Linda S. Depew and Gregory C. Bess, 117 Hidden Creek Circle, $245,000, 04/06/23
Walton Andrew Creamer, Ramon Diaz and Liliana Diaz, 4995 Hodgesville Road, $40,000, 04/06/23
Spencer Helms Hall III, Personal Representative of The Estate of Joan Elizabeth Hall, Luis Sanchez Chavez and Jamie Sanchez, 655 Watson Bridge Road, $160,000, 04/06/23
Robert M. Ferguson Jr. and Robin Ferguson, Karen Marie Johnson, 5535 Walden Drive, Kinsey, $129,900, 04/06/23
Zachary J. Rogers and Abby S. Rogers, Jeffrey Wilson and Jacqueline Wilson, 4443 Flowers Chapel Road, $139,500, 04/06/23
Collin A. Rodgers and Sarah J. Rodgers, Gordon W. Fuller, 2003 S. County Road 9, Newton, $305,000, 04/06/23