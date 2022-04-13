 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Houston County real estate transfers April 4-7, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
dot generic real estate transactions 4 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Jordan R. Johnson and Darinka Milojevic, Ruth Renee Holland, 114 Scarlet Oaks Court, $169,900, 04/04/22

Billy G. Clark and Wyndilyn W. Clark, Patrick Egan and Rebecca Egan, 573 Ashley Circle, $210,000, 04/04/22

Jerry Brown and Mildred E. Brown, Nichelle D. Hall and Markus Hall, 105 Bobby Court, Taylor, $172,000, 04/04/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 217 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 04/04/22

Frog & Nickel LLC, Matthew Walton, 959 Tate Drive, $90,000, 04/04/22

Michael T. Hester and Susan B. Hester, Rachel Grace Smith and Joshua Smith, 500 Danford Road, Ashford, $395,000, 04/04/22

Daniel A. Wilson and Alyssa McKenzie Wilson, John L. Thomas and Elizabeth Ann Thomas, 10 acres, D Hodge Road, $67,500, 04/04/22

Carolyn Gibson, Personal Representative of The Estate of Dannie E. Gibson, Leslie Shane Kelly, 7.883 acres, Littlefield Road, Taylor, $72,000, 04/04/22

People are also reading…

James Gary Hughes and Sarah M. Hughes, Yia Yang, 444 and 450 Jernigan Road, Gordon, $855,000, 04/04/22

John H. Watson and Janice C. Killebrew, Mark E. Pugh, 523 Birchwood Lane, $20,000, 04/04/22

RCC Northside Plaza LLC, NS Retail Holdings LLC, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, $17,205,736, 04/04/22

RCC Northside Plaza LLC, NS Retail Holdings LLC, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, $1,443,861, 04/04/22

Suter Corporation, PCP Properties LLC, 307 W. Washington St., $2,500, 04/04/22

M. Brandon Harrell and Heather Harrell, Donghee Lee and Bin Choi, 203 Billings Trail, $460,000, 04/04/22

Tracy Adams, Garrick Riley and Renee Riley, 7400 County Road 81, Gordon, $110,000, 04/04/22

Kathi Lawson, Regan Lawson, 402 Dolphin St., $100,000, 04/04/22

Parks Unlimited LLC, ItRox Holdings LLC, 329 Fortson Road, $775,000, 04/04/22

Alison Marie Eckles, Ashleigh Brynn Bowen, 126 Bruner Road, $215,000, 04/04/22

Robert J. Lee and Kimberly K. Lee, Marcia Jane Kitching, 104 Hidden Creek Circle, $229,000, 04/04/22

TTS Properties-Dothan LLC, 3010 RCC LLC, 3010 Ross Clark Circle, $1,200,000, 04/04/22

Gwendolyn K. Talton, Gary Montoya, 222 Chinkapin Drive, $187,000, 04/04/22

M. Barrett Brown as Conservator for Phillip Trotter, Mark L. Carter, 34.548 acres on South County Road, 81, Gordon, $96,000, 04/04/22

Yuksel M. Fitzgerald and Kevin Fitzgerald, Larry Adams, 1107 W. Powell St., $95,000, 04/04/22

Christopher A. Durley and Paula H. Durley, Alicia Tashley Stubbs and Damian Stubbs, 212 Kilkenny Drive, $345,000, 04/04/22

William T. Clark, Dereck Hughes and KJ Properties LLC, 514 S. Pontiac Ave., $140,000, 04/05/22

Sherryl P. Baggett, James Jason Ketchum, 3246 Montgomery Highway, Unit 101, $75,000, 04/05/22

Gordon R. Holland Revocable Trust, Clay Holland and Emily Holland, 203 Bent Oak Drive, $319,500, 04/05/22

MTD Acquisitions LLC, Jessica Potter and Jermaine Potter, 107 Bethel Road, Headland, $140,000, 04/05/22

Clay Stuart Holland, Emily Susanne Holland, Craig Steven Holland and Kathy Holland, Joshua Paul Maddox and Lean Nichole Maddox, 772 and 0 Holland Road, Newton, $1,064,000, 04/05/22

Summerford Land LLC, Dixie Peanut Company Inc., 2.75 +/- acres, U.S. Highway 84 East, Ashford, $125,000, 04/05/22

Klapal Contracting Inc., The Oaks Group Inc., 114 Laney Lane, $50,000, 04/05/22

C Enterprises of Dothan Inc. and Eliu Cepero, Kenneth Earl Harden Jr. and Caitlyn Nicole Tilley, 103 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $170,000, 04/05/22

Gregory Scott Brazell and Lisa H. Brazell, Carol Cummings and Randy Cummings, 401 Gardenia Drive, $269,500, 04/05/22

Deborah Zorn Raper and Mark Richard Raper, Kyle Vincent Burgamy and Annely Elise Burgamy, 407 Craftsman Drive, $398,500, 04/05/22

Dynamic Development LLC, Town of Cowarts, 24.83 +/- acres, Jester Road, Cowarts, $194,915.50, 04/05/22

Team Keen Enterprises LLC, BTG Properties LLC, 2207 Shannondoah Drive, $94,000, 04/06/22

Kenneth Wayne Moats and Sara Davis Moats, Stephan Baker and Lissette Baker, 9113 County Road 81 South, Gordon, $100,000, 04/06/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, JQua Marcellus Swanson, 170 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $249,550, 04/06/22

Julian D. Sinquefield and Shane Sinquefield, Thomas Jerry McRory and Romella McRory, 0 Broadway Ave., Ashford, $152,000, 04/06/22

Deloney & Gandy Timber Inc., James D. Nelson, 7 +/- acres, Webb Road, $35,000, 04/06/22

Frank Hayes, James Hollingsworth, 11009 E. State Highway 52, Webb, $15,000, 04/06/22

Austin D. Moore and Mallory D. Moore, Hai Quynh Anh Duong, 323 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $251,000, 04/06/22

Gregory D. Odom, Deanna Nicole Lee, 80 Windy Court, Cowarts, $80,830, 04/06/22

White Properties LLC, The Family Legacy, 605 Columbia Highway, $180,000, 04/06/22

Crain Steven Holland as Personal Representative of The Estate of Martha Diane Holland, William Joshua Swindle and Amelia K. Swindle, 1500 Holland Road, Newton, $80,000, 04/06/22

Wade Kriser, Christopher Leigh Dyer and Alyssa Daphne Dyer, 1.43 +/- acres off of Skipper Road, Rehobeth, $7,000, 04/06/22

Pat Roper, David Kirkland, 2301 Prevatt Road, $438,000, 04/06/22

M4 Development LLC, Javaughn D. Edwards and Zuleyka Pena Edwards, 5691 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $280,000, 04/06/22

Ruth M. Ford, Kevin Pippin and Samantha Pippin, 93 Edith Road, Cowarts, $25,000, 04/06/22

Belinda Adkinson, Jennifer Harrison and Adam Harrison, 242 Bougainvillea Circle, $178,000, 04/06/22

Jonathan Andrew Anderson, Coyt Rental Properties LLC, 164 Radford Circle, $119,000, 04/06/22

Carolyn Wozow, Personal Representative of Estate of James Haywood Graddy, Eliu Cepero and Arletty Castro, 855 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $27,500, 04/06/22

Chad Dean Construction Inc., Shanell Nicole Smith and Joseph Smith, 959 National Road, Rehobeth, $290,600, 04/06/22

John Lucas Inc., John Lucas Inc., 842 1st Ave., Ashford, $500, 04/07/22

John Lucas Inc., John Lucas Inc., 830 1st Ave., Ashford, $500, 04/07/22

Anne E. (Petty) Trice, Tina Trice Outlaw, 806 S. Lena St. $34,000, 04/07/22

Pam P. Busbin, Personal Representative of Estate of Clyde C. Powell, Glen Craig Powell, Glen Craig Powell, 415 Eton Drive, $259,000, 04/07/22

David W. Mauldin, Blissett Builders Inc., two lots on Sandbed Road, Newton, $55,000, 04/07/22

Robbie Darlene Hughes and Meagan Nichole Hughes, Pamela W. Smith and Barry R. Smith, 1353 Hunter Road, Columbia, $75,000, 04/07/22

Jodi M. Dalton, Mason Johnson, 107 Lockwynn Trace, $326,000, 04/07/22

Alexis Thompson, Ashley D. Nelson and Joshua Prichard, 9001 S. U.S. 231, $199,000, 04/07/22

Gerardo C. Czetyrko and Claudia Czetyrko, Michael E. Wilson, 0 Buntin Road, Cottonwood, $23,000, 04/07/22

Anthony Pierce and Linda Pierce, Ashaya Pierce, 31 Suburban Court, Kinsey, $110,000, 04/07/22

Larry Norton and Rometha Norton, T & T. Potter LLC, 211 Lincoln St., $120,000, 04/07/22

Kenneth Max Johnson, Great South Leasing LLC, U.S. 231 South, $12,000, 04/07/22

Yolanda Greenwood and Gregory Greenwood, Vicki E. Curry, 402 Mill Creek Circle, $205,000, 04/07/22

Kenneth Archie Starling, H. Bryan Bain, 113 Parish St., $20,000, 04/07/22

Bob the Builder LLC, Richard A. Hawkins and Tracy A. Hawkins, 402 Cannondale Circle, Cowarts, $267,900, 04/07/22

Charlotte A. Clark as Conservator of Mary B. Reeves, Andrew Jack Chandler, 74 Culbreth Drive, Columbia, $132,000, 04/07/22

JoAnne E. Norby, Ossama Ansari and Zubair Ahmed Ansari, 1112 Fortner St., $140,000, 04/07/22

GMA Holdings LLC, Stillward Enterprises LLC, 110 Speigner St., $250,000, 04/07/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Brian Kline, 207 Paxton Loop, $334,325, 04/07/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Lori Michelle Lee, 247 Paxton Loop, $301,490, 04/07/22

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians return home to widespread destruction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert