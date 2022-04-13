Houston County real estate transfers April 4-7, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Jordan R. Johnson and Darinka Milojevic, Ruth Renee Holland, 114 Scarlet Oaks Court, $169,900, 04/04/22

Billy G. Clark and Wyndilyn W. Clark, Patrick Egan and Rebecca Egan, 573 Ashley Circle, $210,000, 04/04/22

Jerry Brown and Mildred E. Brown, Nichelle D. Hall and Markus Hall, 105 Bobby Court, Taylor, $172,000, 04/04/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 217 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 04/04/22

Frog & Nickel LLC, Matthew Walton, 959 Tate Drive, $90,000, 04/04/22

Michael T. Hester and Susan B. Hester, Rachel Grace Smith and Joshua Smith, 500 Danford Road, Ashford, $395,000, 04/04/22

Daniel A. Wilson and Alyssa McKenzie Wilson, John L. Thomas and Elizabeth Ann Thomas, 10 acres, D Hodge Road, $67,500, 04/04/22

Carolyn Gibson, Personal Representative of The Estate of Dannie E. Gibson, Leslie Shane Kelly, 7.883 acres, Littlefield Road, Taylor, $72,000, 04/04/22

James Gary Hughes and Sarah M. Hughes, Yia Yang, 444 and 450 Jernigan Road, Gordon, $855,000, 04/04/22

John H. Watson and Janice C. Killebrew, Mark E. Pugh, 523 Birchwood Lane, $20,000, 04/04/22

RCC Northside Plaza LLC, NS Retail Holdings LLC, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, $17,205,736, 04/04/22

RCC Northside Plaza LLC, NS Retail Holdings LLC, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, $1,443,861, 04/04/22

Suter Corporation, PCP Properties LLC, 307 W. Washington St., $2,500, 04/04/22

M. Brandon Harrell and Heather Harrell, Donghee Lee and Bin Choi, 203 Billings Trail, $460,000, 04/04/22

Tracy Adams, Garrick Riley and Renee Riley, 7400 County Road 81, Gordon, $110,000, 04/04/22

Kathi Lawson, Regan Lawson, 402 Dolphin St., $100,000, 04/04/22

Parks Unlimited LLC, ItRox Holdings LLC, 329 Fortson Road, $775,000, 04/04/22

Alison Marie Eckles, Ashleigh Brynn Bowen, 126 Bruner Road, $215,000, 04/04/22

Robert J. Lee and Kimberly K. Lee, Marcia Jane Kitching, 104 Hidden Creek Circle, $229,000, 04/04/22

TTS Properties-Dothan LLC, 3010 RCC LLC, 3010 Ross Clark Circle, $1,200,000, 04/04/22

Gwendolyn K. Talton, Gary Montoya, 222 Chinkapin Drive, $187,000, 04/04/22

M. Barrett Brown as Conservator for Phillip Trotter, Mark L. Carter, 34.548 acres on South County Road, 81, Gordon, $96,000, 04/04/22

Yuksel M. Fitzgerald and Kevin Fitzgerald, Larry Adams, 1107 W. Powell St., $95,000, 04/04/22

Christopher A. Durley and Paula H. Durley, Alicia Tashley Stubbs and Damian Stubbs, 212 Kilkenny Drive, $345,000, 04/04/22

William T. Clark, Dereck Hughes and KJ Properties LLC, 514 S. Pontiac Ave., $140,000, 04/05/22

Sherryl P. Baggett, James Jason Ketchum, 3246 Montgomery Highway, Unit 101, $75,000, 04/05/22

Gordon R. Holland Revocable Trust, Clay Holland and Emily Holland, 203 Bent Oak Drive, $319,500, 04/05/22

MTD Acquisitions LLC, Jessica Potter and Jermaine Potter, 107 Bethel Road, Headland, $140,000, 04/05/22

Clay Stuart Holland, Emily Susanne Holland, Craig Steven Holland and Kathy Holland, Joshua Paul Maddox and Lean Nichole Maddox, 772 and 0 Holland Road, Newton, $1,064,000, 04/05/22

Summerford Land LLC, Dixie Peanut Company Inc., 2.75 +/- acres, U.S. Highway 84 East, Ashford, $125,000, 04/05/22

Klapal Contracting Inc., The Oaks Group Inc., 114 Laney Lane, $50,000, 04/05/22

C Enterprises of Dothan Inc. and Eliu Cepero, Kenneth Earl Harden Jr. and Caitlyn Nicole Tilley, 103 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $170,000, 04/05/22

Gregory Scott Brazell and Lisa H. Brazell, Carol Cummings and Randy Cummings, 401 Gardenia Drive, $269,500, 04/05/22

Deborah Zorn Raper and Mark Richard Raper, Kyle Vincent Burgamy and Annely Elise Burgamy, 407 Craftsman Drive, $398,500, 04/05/22

Dynamic Development LLC, Town of Cowarts, 24.83 +/- acres, Jester Road, Cowarts, $194,915.50, 04/05/22

Team Keen Enterprises LLC, BTG Properties LLC, 2207 Shannondoah Drive, $94,000, 04/06/22

Kenneth Wayne Moats and Sara Davis Moats, Stephan Baker and Lissette Baker, 9113 County Road 81 South, Gordon, $100,000, 04/06/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, JQua Marcellus Swanson, 170 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $249,550, 04/06/22

Julian D. Sinquefield and Shane Sinquefield, Thomas Jerry McRory and Romella McRory, 0 Broadway Ave., Ashford, $152,000, 04/06/22

Deloney & Gandy Timber Inc., James D. Nelson, 7 +/- acres, Webb Road, $35,000, 04/06/22

Frank Hayes, James Hollingsworth, 11009 E. State Highway 52, Webb, $15,000, 04/06/22

Austin D. Moore and Mallory D. Moore, Hai Quynh Anh Duong, 323 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $251,000, 04/06/22

Gregory D. Odom, Deanna Nicole Lee, 80 Windy Court, Cowarts, $80,830, 04/06/22

White Properties LLC, The Family Legacy, 605 Columbia Highway, $180,000, 04/06/22

Crain Steven Holland as Personal Representative of The Estate of Martha Diane Holland, William Joshua Swindle and Amelia K. Swindle, 1500 Holland Road, Newton, $80,000, 04/06/22

Wade Kriser, Christopher Leigh Dyer and Alyssa Daphne Dyer, 1.43 +/- acres off of Skipper Road, Rehobeth, $7,000, 04/06/22

Pat Roper, David Kirkland, 2301 Prevatt Road, $438,000, 04/06/22

M4 Development LLC, Javaughn D. Edwards and Zuleyka Pena Edwards, 5691 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $280,000, 04/06/22

Ruth M. Ford, Kevin Pippin and Samantha Pippin, 93 Edith Road, Cowarts, $25,000, 04/06/22

Belinda Adkinson, Jennifer Harrison and Adam Harrison, 242 Bougainvillea Circle, $178,000, 04/06/22

Jonathan Andrew Anderson, Coyt Rental Properties LLC, 164 Radford Circle, $119,000, 04/06/22

Carolyn Wozow, Personal Representative of Estate of James Haywood Graddy, Eliu Cepero and Arletty Castro, 855 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $27,500, 04/06/22

Chad Dean Construction Inc., Shanell Nicole Smith and Joseph Smith, 959 National Road, Rehobeth, $290,600, 04/06/22

John Lucas Inc., John Lucas Inc., 842 1st Ave., Ashford, $500, 04/07/22

John Lucas Inc., John Lucas Inc., 830 1st Ave., Ashford, $500, 04/07/22

Anne E. (Petty) Trice, Tina Trice Outlaw, 806 S. Lena St. $34,000, 04/07/22

Pam P. Busbin, Personal Representative of Estate of Clyde C. Powell, Glen Craig Powell, Glen Craig Powell, 415 Eton Drive, $259,000, 04/07/22

David W. Mauldin, Blissett Builders Inc., two lots on Sandbed Road, Newton, $55,000, 04/07/22

Robbie Darlene Hughes and Meagan Nichole Hughes, Pamela W. Smith and Barry R. Smith, 1353 Hunter Road, Columbia, $75,000, 04/07/22

Jodi M. Dalton, Mason Johnson, 107 Lockwynn Trace, $326,000, 04/07/22

Alexis Thompson, Ashley D. Nelson and Joshua Prichard, 9001 S. U.S. 231, $199,000, 04/07/22

Gerardo C. Czetyrko and Claudia Czetyrko, Michael E. Wilson, 0 Buntin Road, Cottonwood, $23,000, 04/07/22

Anthony Pierce and Linda Pierce, Ashaya Pierce, 31 Suburban Court, Kinsey, $110,000, 04/07/22

Larry Norton and Rometha Norton, T & T. Potter LLC, 211 Lincoln St., $120,000, 04/07/22

Kenneth Max Johnson, Great South Leasing LLC, U.S. 231 South, $12,000, 04/07/22

Yolanda Greenwood and Gregory Greenwood, Vicki E. Curry, 402 Mill Creek Circle, $205,000, 04/07/22

Kenneth Archie Starling, H. Bryan Bain, 113 Parish St., $20,000, 04/07/22

Bob the Builder LLC, Richard A. Hawkins and Tracy A. Hawkins, 402 Cannondale Circle, Cowarts, $267,900, 04/07/22

Charlotte A. Clark as Conservator of Mary B. Reeves, Andrew Jack Chandler, 74 Culbreth Drive, Columbia, $132,000, 04/07/22

JoAnne E. Norby, Ossama Ansari and Zubair Ahmed Ansari, 1112 Fortner St., $140,000, 04/07/22

GMA Holdings LLC, Stillward Enterprises LLC, 110 Speigner St., $250,000, 04/07/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Brian Kline, 207 Paxton Loop, $334,325, 04/07/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Lori Michelle Lee, 247 Paxton Loop, $301,490, 04/07/22

