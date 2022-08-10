Houston County real estate transfers Aug. 1-4, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

James Calvin Truett and Angelena Truett, William Earl McKenzie, Susan H. McKenzie, and Alyssa McKenzie Wilson, Lot 5 Gilley Mill Road, Webb, $25,000, 08/01/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, White Papillon LLC, 602 Ridgeland Road, $205,177, 08/01/22

Danny M. Hayes, Troy W. Dowe, 1105 Fairlane Drive, $111,000, 08/01/22

Chad Jordan and Whitney Jordan, Thanh Thai Phan, 1104 Appian Way, $220,000, 08/01/22

Walter Kinsey and Voneva Kinsey, Derrick Brown, 2101 Berryhill Drive, $360,000, 08/01/22

Carmelinda Hodges, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 328 Hidden Creek Circle, 4, $117,439.53, 08/01/22

Regions Bank, Southern Siding LLC, 1701 Jefferson Court, $85,000, 08/01/22

Tri-Whitaker Investments Inc., Barry Gibbs and Debra Gibbs, 4105 E. Cottonwood Road, $159,000, 08/01/22

Jennifer Baxter, Sharon Lewis Clayton, 234 Lace Drive, $215,000, 08/01/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Tatum Ray Fowler and DeLancey Rae Fowler, 331 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $273,300, 08/01/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Benford Mafuvadze and Tambudzayi Makoni, 344 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $339,039, 08/01/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, David A. Freeman, 206 Ridgeland Road, $300,000, 08/01/22

Leon A. Boyd V and Hope Tillery Boyd, David Charles Agan Jr. and Meredith Kay Agan, 120 Royale Orleans Court, $379,900, 08/01/22

Richard A. Hawkins and Tracy A. Hawkins, Quincy Mckay Jr., 55 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $119,900, 08/01/22

Keith M. Pruitt, James Paul Dykes, Jason Bryant Dykes, and Julie Dykes Bridges, 105 Legends Court, $166,774, 08/01/22

Rutledge Family Trust, Gene L. Keene and Joan W. Keene, 624 Wimbledon Drive, $260,000, 08/01/22

Brent Yates, Reeves & Shaw Construction LLC, 215 Lincolnshire Way, $123,000, 08/01/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Scott Thomas Nicholls, 526 Ridgeland Road, $213,150, 08/01/22

Andrew Chase Rogers and Stephanie Rogers, V.H. Holdings LLC, 111 Copper Court, Midland City, $220,000, 08/01/22

Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, and Rose Marie Peoples, Kendrick Bernard Fields, 814 N. Cherry St., $650,000, 08/01/22

Westin Leland Kriser, Thomas Nelson Thompson and Krista J. Thompson, 106 Fair Oak Drive, $329,900, 08/01/22

Cynthia L. Steeves, Robert Wayne Massingil and Kelley Massingil, 314 N. Park Ave., $204,000, 08/01/22

Brian R. David and Sara E. David, Ronald D. Wood, 2745 Memphis Church Road, $129,900, 08/01/22

Henry Quintero Real Estate LLC, Tiffany Jeanene Norris and Steven Eric Norris, 89 Olaff Road, Cowarts, $251,225, 08/01/22

Nancy D. Williams, Gregory Ernest Agnew and Sherri Ann Agnew, 1721 Haisten Drive, $260,000, 08/01/22

Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, and Deborah Ermatine Johnson, Gary Maybin Jr., 616 W. Newton St., $206.94, 08/01/22

Logan Jester and Katelyn Cheshire, Robert Beightol and Chara Beightol, 88 Laurel Court, Newton, $335,000, 08/01/22

John W. Perkins and Rachel M. Perkins, Jose Manuel Arriaga, 512 Windmill Road, Newton, $50,000, 08/01/22

Jeanna Beasley and Shannon Looper, Kylie P. Gamble, 326 Oscar Godwin Road, $35,000, 08/01/22

Steve Rasmussen, CLJ Properties LLC, 12297 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $65,000, 08/01/22

Phishing Realty LLC, JSW Investments II LLC, 2576 Ross Clark Circle, $1,100,000, 08/01/22

Joel W. Hewes, Lacey Hewes and Brian Wilson, 518 Rosemont Drive, $210,000, 08/02/22

Brenda Godby, Roy Johnson, 2283 Webb To Kinsey Road, Webb, $50,000, 08/02/22

Jonathan Grecu and Yuliya V. Grecu, Flying LLC, 106 Whaley Court, Ashford, $153,900, 08/02/22

Francis L. Martin and Gloria J. Martin, Dustin M. McKnight, 111 Sandy Springs Road, $185,000, 08/02/22

The Mary Lou McGill Revocable Living Trust, Carl Stephen Haynie III and Courtney Haynie, 302 Royal Parkway, $479,900, 08/02/22

Christopher D. McCall and Jeanice M. McCall, DeAndre Odell Beasley and Courtney Autumn Coker, 205 Academy Drive, Ashford, $176,616, 08/02/22

Thomas W. Wilder IV, Thomas W. Wilder IV, Personal Representative of Estate of Katrina Mixon Wilder, Thomas W. Wilder IV, Trustee of Katrina Mixon Wilder Family Trust f/b/o Jacquelynne Amanda Wilder, Jacquelynne Amanda Wilder, Katrina Travisa Owens, Kelly Owens Daniel, Trustee of Katrina Mixon Wilder Family Trust f/b/o Travis Alexander Wilder, and Travis Alexander Wilder, Matthew S. Martin, 0 Commerce St., Cottonwood, $102,300, 08/02/22

G G & K LLC, Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, 1401 Trawick Road, $25,000, 08/02/22

Estate of Jesse Cleveland Mills c/o Barbara M. Shaw, James F. Weiand et al, 1619 S. Blackman Road, $170,000, 08/02/22

Smart Homes of the Wiregrass, Jessica Jaime and Lucia Herrera, 489 Joe Cook Road, Cottonwod, $152,500, 08/02/22

Smart Homes of the Wiregrass, Linda Glover, 503 Joe Cook Road, Cottonwood, $149,900, 08/02/22

Nathan Wallace, Brian Robert David and Sara E. David, 100 Cottage Court, $197,500, 08/02/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Kavan Reddy and Darshana Prakasam, 622 Ridgeland Road, $204,500, 08/02/22

Nolee M. Clark and Jackie B. Clark, Matthew James McQuaig and Terry Nicole McQuaig, 5514 E. County Road 8, Pansey, $241,500, 08/02/22

David B. Pearce and Lee N. Pearce, Brian Keith Tapley and Princess Demona Tapley, 118 Sawgrass Drive, $436,000, 08/02/22

Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, Tyler Dye and Allison Jackson Dye, 5590 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $285,475, 08/02/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Richard Thacker and Sherry Thacker, 488 Paxton Loop, $352,178, 08/03/22

Timothy Trey Fowler and Candace A. Fowler, Todd Kelly Tyson and Mary Amanda Tyson, 112 Redbud Circle, $375,000, 08/03/22

Steven L. Pickett and Joan W. Pickett, Brenda Hawkins, 301 and 303 Moates St., $15,000, 08/03/22

Debbie McCoy, Darlene Marshall, Janet Garrett Rumley, and Judith Burtram Kimbro, Billy Marshall and Teresa Marshall, 3768 S. County Road 75, Pansey, $165,000, 08/03/22

NETSTREIT Management TRS LLC, FSLRO 3051 Montgomery Dothan LLC, 3051 Ross Clark Circle, $1,685,000, 08/03/22

David Brunson and Kelli Brunson, Jackson Thomas Timmerman and Leigh Anne Timmerman, 170 Ridgecrest Loop, $375,000, 08/03/22

Mark Ashley Aman, Mark Delliinger Rooks and Donna Kay Rooks, 2422 S. County Road 33, Ashford, $116,000, 08/03/22

Amy L. Myers and Scott Myers, Barbara Respress, 529 Harrison Road, $32,000, 08/03/22

Lee M. Brennan, SmartBank, 1862 W. Main St., $350,000, 08/03/22

Beverly Bryan Allsup f/k/a Beverly Bryan, William Quattlebaum, 103 Todd Court, $86,500, 08/04/22

Marshall J. Hamilton, Gabriela E. Salmeron and Walter A. Ralph, 626 Wimbledon Drive, $213,000, 08/04/22

CWS LLC, Reeves & Shaw Construction LLC, 111 Windemere Lane, $94,050, 08/04/22

Eric P. Ribble, Calen Battles, Jessica Battles, and Robin E. Bell, 1704 Fern Drive, $180,500, 08/04/22

Billy Mark Calhoun, Personal Representative of Estate of Carolyn Calhoun, HEM Properties LLC, 105 Hughes Drive, $73,000, 08/04/22

Brett L. Andrews, Shawna L. Tolbert, 65 Hubbard Road, Newton, $135,500, 08/04/22

Lee Whitman, Darren Bush and Ashley Bush, 2008 Woodland Drive, $106,733, 08/04/22

Wanda D. Gray, A.L. Kirkland, 103 River Road, Columbia, $202,450, 08/04/22

Justin B. Woodham and Lillian G. Woodham, Matthew Eric Strickland and Jessica Baxley Strickland, 51 David Hussey Road, Newton, $242,000, 08/04/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 144 and 152 Sandbed Road, Newton, $70,000, 08/04/22

Fortner Plaza LLC, Latasha Lavelle Pope, 400 Moates St., $121,000, 08/04/22

Terry J. White and Onna C. White, Robert Earl Chambliss, 0 Billy Snell Road, $135,000, 08/04/22

Ronald D. Wood, Arlon Arnold and Heidi Arnold, 3855 Creek Church Road, Ashford, $785,000, 08/04/22

James Edward Steely et al, Simply Home Real Estate LLC, 110 Heyward Drive, $162,500, 08/04/22

Estate of Ruth Odom Fellows, Michael W. Vance and Connie N. Vance, Old U.S. Hwy. 84 aka Eton Street, Ashford, $28,000, 08/04/22

Elizabeth Whitfield, Sandra Boyle, and Gale Gray, Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., 1656 W. Selma St., $75,000, 08/04/22

Estate of Peggy Atkinson, John Dixon and Catina Dixon, 102 Yuri Drive, $145,000, 08/04/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Dylan S. Givens, 554 Ridgeland Road, $266,294, 08/04/22

Willie Peterson, George Talley and Judy Talley, 1524 S. Oates St., $54,681.83, 08/04/22

Dynamic Developments LLC, Blue Deese Construction Co. Inc., 7 Harrington Lane, $10,000, 08/04/22

Blue Deese Construction Co. Inc., Haley Ann Baucom and Manuel Nepalan Soler Johnson, 2504 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $175,000, 08/04/22

Philip G. Granberry, Kenneth N. Granberry, Nancy G. Cameron, Philip G. Granberry, Kenneth N. Granberry, and Nancy G. Cameron, Trustees of The Myras E. Granberry and E. June Granberry Irrevocable Trust, Philip G. Granberry, Kenneth N. Granberry, and Nancy G. Cameron, Beneficiaries of Supplemental Need Trust of E. June Granberry, and Philip G. Granberry, Personal Representative of The Estate of Elsie Granberry, Greg Buntin and JoAnn Buntin, Rocky Creek Road, Cottonwood, $70,000, 08/04/22