Houston County real estate transfers Aug. 15-18, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, Robert Woodall, 1302 W. Burdeshaw St., $118,000, 08/15/22
Ranah Blair McSween, Shawn Kenney and Maryann Kenney, 3700 Pebblecreek Lane, $225,000, 08/15/22
George Lloyd Keel III, ACSS Properties LLC, 331 Ross Clark Circle, $350,000, 08/15/22
Hillary Maddox Seale and Cory Douglas Seale, Riley Davis Rains and Jordan Marie Rains, 101 Camberly Court, $266,000, 08/15/22
Matthew S. Andres and Heather M. Andres, Christopher Bean and Crystal Lee Bean, 121 Chase Ridge Drive, $250,000, 08/15/22
Madrid United Methodist Church, David Watson and Kelly Watson, 374 Broad St., Cottonwood, $50,000, 08/15/22
Julia D. Williams, Donald Blake and Johanna Blake, 1849 Ashford Road, Ashford, $144,000, 08/15/22
Betty S. Killough, Jaime L. Jack, 207 Petersburg Court, $285,000, 08/15/22
Robert and Donna Knie, Lynn Patterson, 106 Nashville Drive, $25,000, 08/15/22
Jeri McClenney, Administrator of The Estate of Geraldine McMillan Griffin, Cynthia Steeves, 3311 Candlewood Drive, $130,000, 08/15/22
Darlene Garces Awbrey and Victoria G. Awbrey, K.D. Forehand, 121 Lilac Lane, $349,500, 08/15/22
Sanders Construction Company Inc., Bernita A. Corbin, 2606 Robindale Drive, $123,750, 08/15/22
PC LLC, Vision Ministries Inc., 626 Chickasaw St., $35,000, 08/15/22
Patricia McLeod Dempsey, Leon A. Boyd V and Sabrina H. Boyd, 107 Nottoway Boulevard, $494,000, 08/15/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Brandon Michael Nelson and Alexandria Nelson, 268 Paxton Loop, $339,090, 08/16/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Gerald Dewayne Gladney Jr., 181 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $240,500, 08/16/22
Nathan Hansen Sheffield and Cortney Sheffield, Barbara D. Clark, 103 Hattiesburg Court, $330,000, 08/16/22
Stacey Nichole Washington f/k/a Stacey N. Jones, Aaron Keith Jones, 61 Granite Court, $194,940, 08/16/22
Aaron Keith Jones, Jacob T. Kemp and Jennifer C. Kemp, 62 Granite Court, $275,000, 08/16/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 628 Ridgeland Road, $52,000, 08/16/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 354 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 08/16/22
Andrew Dewitt Beckworth, FGS Construction LLC, 1057 Oppert Road, $60,000, 08/16/22
Robert Van Horne, Milton Amador, 214 Massee Drive, $50,000, 08/16/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 59 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 08/16/22
Dominic J. Musso, Tammy Elana Woodward, 173 Candle Brook Drive, $144,400, 08/16/22
Linda Fiveash and Jason Fiveash, Hunter Knight and Carrie-Grace Flatt, 306 Redwood Ave., $239,000, 08/16/22
Joseph R. Wallace and Regina L. Wallace, Cynthia Ella Joyner, 111 Hillside Park Drive, $117,500, 08/16/22
Hawker Investments LLC, Eric Minniefield and Arlissa Minniefield, 105 Hillman St., $85,000, 08/16/22
Mark W. Kurvach and Etelila Azucena Kurvach-Quijano, Larry Hite and Kristen Hite, 1902 Northside Drive, $279,900, 08/16/22
Linda H. Dupree 2016 Revocable Trust, One MAH Trust, 44.806 +/- acres on Ben Ivey Road, Ashford, $330,713, 08/16/22
Antonio V. Hill, EnLighten LLC, 912 Mercury Drive, $92,000, 08/17/22
James Richard Lynn and Mary M. Lynn, Charlotte A. Lynn, 0 Strong Road acreage (16 acres), $63,800, 08/17/22
Charlotte A. Lynn, James Richard Lynn and Mary M. Lynn, 0 Strong Road acreage, $72,000, 08/17/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 254 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 08/17/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 630 and 632 Ridgeland Road, $104,000, 08/17/22
Tara T. Ingram f/k/a Tara T. Spallino, Christopher Thomley and Alison Thomley, 528 Settlement Road, $125,000, 08/17/22
Dale E. Short, Christopher Thomley and Alison Thomley, 5343 County Road 203, $150,000, 08/17/22
Ronnie E. Beard and Brenda R. Beard, Jacqueline Rochelle Furlong, 302 Louise St., $81,900, 08/17/22
Floyd R. Turnage, Bruce Edward Miller, 148 Princeton Drive, $237,000, 08/17/22
Nicholas Goosen and Jocelyn Rose Urbanek, Melvyn L. Lyas, 213 Princeton Drive, $262,000, 08/17/22
Tara Hubbard Construction Co., Larry D. Harris, 118 Royale Orleans Court, $310,000, 08/17/22
Adam Meuli, Salt Investments LLC, 2323 W. Main St., Suites 200 and 203, $181,000, 08/17/22
Louis J. Cameron Jr., Salt Investments LLC, 2323 W. Main St, Suites 101 and 119, $139,000, 08/17/22
Westgate Partners Ltd., LifeSouth Community Blood Centers Inc., 1.70 acres, more or less, Commons Drive, $500,000, 08/17/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Ngoc T. Ho and Thi Na Dang, 195 Paxton Loop, $438,430, 08/17/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Clinton R. Hamm, 320 Paxton Loop, $338,015, 08/17/22
Jacob Kemp and Jennifer Kemp, Russell Kemp and Felicia Kemp, 3084 S. State Hwy. 123, Newton, $140,000, 08/18/22
James Clay Stewart and Audra J. Stewart, Golibsho Nasymov and Sitora Nasymov, 103 Orchard Park Drive, $239,000, 08/18/22
Ross E. Lee and Crystal D. Lee, Mitchell Kent Hodges and Sarah E. Hodges, 200 Sprucepiine Road, $203,000, 08/18/22
Lynda A. Snelling f/k/a Lynda A. McNeil and Darrell T. Snelling a/k/a Darrel T. Snelling, Teresa Ann Setzer, 208 Belton Drive, $260,000, 08/18/22
Evan Milder, MEMS Properties LLC, 542 Twitchell Road, $207,000, 08/18/22
Amy Lord Jones, Annah M. Salter, 102 Wendys Way, Midland City, $228,000, 08/18/22
Petty L. Mills and Jacqueline Mills, Dwain Scott Faulk and Erika A. Hayes Faulk, 3202 Aaron St., $25,000, 08/18/22
Tim Gillespie and Melissa Gillespie, Charles R. Ledford and Sabrina Ledford, 221 Prestwick Drive, $335,000, 08/18/22
Andrew B. Kirkland and Ashley H. Kirkland, Baxley Johnson Raines and Sarah Jane Raines, 1912 Johnny Murphy Road, $310,000, 08/18/22
M4 Development LLC, Jeffrey Harrison and Nichole Harrison, 5673 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $405,400, 08/18/22
Joe P. Brady Jr., Pamela Sue Colby and Michael Eugene Colby, 112 Boyce Road, $170,000, 08/18/22