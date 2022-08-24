 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Houston County real estate transfers Aug. 15-18, 2022

  • 0
dot generic real estate transactions 2 generic.jpg

Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, Robert Woodall, 1302 W. Burdeshaw St., $118,000, 08/15/22

Ranah Blair McSween, Shawn Kenney and Maryann Kenney, 3700 Pebblecreek Lane, $225,000, 08/15/22

George Lloyd Keel III, ACSS Properties LLC, 331 Ross Clark Circle, $350,000, 08/15/22

Hillary Maddox Seale and Cory Douglas Seale, Riley Davis Rains and Jordan Marie Rains, 101 Camberly Court, $266,000, 08/15/22

Matthew S. Andres and Heather M. Andres, Christopher Bean and Crystal Lee Bean, 121 Chase Ridge Drive, $250,000, 08/15/22

Madrid United Methodist Church, David Watson and Kelly Watson, 374 Broad St., Cottonwood, $50,000, 08/15/22

Julia D. Williams, Donald Blake and Johanna Blake, 1849 Ashford Road, Ashford, $144,000, 08/15/22

People are also reading…

Betty S. Killough, Jaime L. Jack, 207 Petersburg Court, $285,000, 08/15/22

Robert and Donna Knie, Lynn Patterson, 106 Nashville Drive, $25,000, 08/15/22

Jeri McClenney, Administrator of The Estate of Geraldine McMillan Griffin, Cynthia Steeves, 3311 Candlewood Drive, $130,000, 08/15/22

Darlene Garces Awbrey and Victoria G. Awbrey, K.D. Forehand, 121 Lilac Lane, $349,500, 08/15/22

Sanders Construction Company Inc., Bernita A. Corbin, 2606 Robindale Drive, $123,750, 08/15/22

PC LLC, Vision Ministries Inc., 626 Chickasaw St., $35,000, 08/15/22

Patricia McLeod Dempsey, Leon A. Boyd V and Sabrina H. Boyd, 107 Nottoway Boulevard, $494,000, 08/15/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Brandon Michael Nelson and Alexandria Nelson, 268 Paxton Loop, $339,090, 08/16/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Gerald Dewayne Gladney Jr., 181 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $240,500, 08/16/22

Nathan Hansen Sheffield and Cortney Sheffield, Barbara D. Clark, 103 Hattiesburg Court, $330,000, 08/16/22

Stacey Nichole Washington f/k/a Stacey N. Jones, Aaron Keith Jones, 61 Granite Court, $194,940, 08/16/22

Aaron Keith Jones, Jacob T. Kemp and Jennifer C. Kemp, 62 Granite Court, $275,000, 08/16/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 628 Ridgeland Road, $52,000, 08/16/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 354 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 08/16/22

Andrew Dewitt Beckworth, FGS Construction LLC, 1057 Oppert Road, $60,000, 08/16/22

Robert Van Horne, Milton Amador, 214 Massee Drive, $50,000, 08/16/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 59 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 08/16/22

Dominic J. Musso, Tammy Elana Woodward, 173 Candle Brook Drive, $144,400, 08/16/22

Linda Fiveash and Jason Fiveash, Hunter Knight and Carrie-Grace Flatt, 306 Redwood Ave., $239,000, 08/16/22

Joseph R. Wallace and Regina L. Wallace, Cynthia Ella Joyner, 111 Hillside Park Drive, $117,500, 08/16/22

Hawker Investments LLC, Eric Minniefield and Arlissa Minniefield, 105 Hillman St., $85,000, 08/16/22

Mark W. Kurvach and Etelila Azucena Kurvach-Quijano, Larry Hite and Kristen Hite, 1902 Northside Drive, $279,900, 08/16/22

Linda H. Dupree 2016 Revocable Trust, One MAH Trust, 44.806 +/- acres on Ben Ivey Road, Ashford, $330,713, 08/16/22

Antonio V. Hill, EnLighten LLC, 912 Mercury Drive, $92,000, 08/17/22

James Richard Lynn and Mary M. Lynn, Charlotte A. Lynn, 0 Strong Road acreage (16 acres), $63,800, 08/17/22

Charlotte A. Lynn, James Richard Lynn and Mary M. Lynn, 0 Strong Road acreage, $72,000, 08/17/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 254 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 08/17/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 630 and 632 Ridgeland Road, $104,000, 08/17/22

Tara T. Ingram f/k/a Tara T. Spallino, Christopher Thomley and Alison Thomley, 528 Settlement Road, $125,000, 08/17/22

Dale E. Short, Christopher Thomley and Alison Thomley, 5343 County Road 203, $150,000, 08/17/22

Ronnie E. Beard and Brenda R. Beard, Jacqueline Rochelle Furlong, 302 Louise St., $81,900, 08/17/22

Floyd R. Turnage, Bruce Edward Miller, 148 Princeton Drive, $237,000, 08/17/22

Nicholas Goosen and Jocelyn Rose Urbanek, Melvyn L. Lyas, 213 Princeton Drive, $262,000, 08/17/22

Tara Hubbard Construction Co., Larry D. Harris, 118 Royale Orleans Court, $310,000, 08/17/22

Adam Meuli, Salt Investments LLC, 2323 W. Main St., Suites 200 and 203, $181,000, 08/17/22

Louis J. Cameron Jr., Salt Investments LLC, 2323 W. Main St, Suites 101 and 119, $139,000, 08/17/22

Westgate Partners Ltd., LifeSouth Community Blood Centers Inc., 1.70 acres, more or less, Commons Drive, $500,000, 08/17/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Ngoc T. Ho and Thi Na Dang, 195 Paxton Loop, $438,430, 08/17/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Clinton R. Hamm, 320 Paxton Loop, $338,015, 08/17/22

Jacob Kemp and Jennifer Kemp, Russell Kemp and Felicia Kemp, 3084 S. State Hwy. 123, Newton, $140,000, 08/18/22

James Clay Stewart and Audra J. Stewart, Golibsho Nasymov and Sitora Nasymov, 103 Orchard Park Drive, $239,000, 08/18/22

Ross E. Lee and Crystal D. Lee, Mitchell Kent Hodges and Sarah E. Hodges, 200 Sprucepiine Road, $203,000, 08/18/22

Lynda A. Snelling f/k/a Lynda A. McNeil and Darrell T. Snelling a/k/a Darrel T. Snelling, Teresa Ann Setzer, 208 Belton Drive, $260,000, 08/18/22

Evan Milder, MEMS Properties LLC, 542 Twitchell Road, $207,000, 08/18/22

Amy Lord Jones, Annah M. Salter, 102 Wendys Way, Midland City, $228,000, 08/18/22

Petty L. Mills and Jacqueline Mills, Dwain Scott Faulk and Erika A. Hayes Faulk, 3202 Aaron St., $25,000, 08/18/22

Tim Gillespie and Melissa Gillespie, Charles R. Ledford and Sabrina Ledford, 221 Prestwick Drive, $335,000, 08/18/22

Andrew B. Kirkland and Ashley H. Kirkland, Baxley Johnson Raines and Sarah Jane Raines, 1912 Johnny Murphy Road, $310,000, 08/18/22

M4 Development LLC, Jeffrey Harrison and Nichole Harrison, 5673 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $405,400, 08/18/22

Joe P. Brady Jr., Pamela Sue Colby and Michael Eugene Colby, 112 Boyce Road, $170,000, 08/18/22

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Concerns grow over invasive species after tropical Atlas moth spotted in U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert