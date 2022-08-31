 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Houston County real estate transfers Aug. 22-25, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
dot generic real estate transactions 4 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Freddie Crews, Randall G. McDonald Jr. and Nancy M. McDonald, 00 Jerusalem Road, Gordon, $105,000, 08/22/22

Nora Lynne Sprayberry, Trustee of Grace G. Howard Revocable Trust Agreement, Warren W. Hilson Sr. and Diane L. Hilson, 1414 S. Saint Andrews St., $80,000, 08/22/22

Shane Patrick Fundum and Anissa Brooks Fundum, Dumarco L. Cooley and Tina Cooley, 216 Kilkenny Drive, $402,900, 08/22/22

Georgia Ann Valenza and Briana Knight, City of Taylor, Littlefield Road, Taylor, $8,250, 08/22/22

Ashley Earl Love, Charles B. Goff III, 7647 S. County Road 33, $100,000, 08/22/22

Drew Kriser, Jose Rene Mireles Jr., 1728 Trawick Road, $45,034, 08/22/22

People are also reading…

Anthony T. Shipes, Brittany Jackson and William Henderson, 220 Lace Drive, $223,000, 08/22/22

SDP AL Dothan 1 LLC, Gulf Shore Realty Group LLC, 3477 Ross Clark Circle, $1,200,000, 08/22/22

SRS Development LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lot 12, Block A, 221 Wicklow, $40,000, 08/22/22

Sally S. Garner, by her Durable Power of Attorneys, Julie Camille Garner Schreiber and Albert Erly Garner III, The Estate of Martha Umphrey, parcels, $160,000, 08/22/22

Alyssa Godby, Ryan C. Toelle and Erica M. Lytle, 334 Powder Horn Drive, Midland City, $210,000, 08/22/22

Jackie Freeman, Charles Ricky Heard, Deborah G. Heard, and Brooke J. Heard, 110 Michigan Drive, $214,000, 08/22/22

Britton Gary Hughes and Lindsey Davenport Hughes, Ruth Myrtle Le Sieur and Mary Ann Le Sieur, 2107 Baker Trace, $245,000, 08/22/22

Clarence E. Brown and Pearl F. Brown, Ann Walden Jackson, 107 W. Roxbury Road, $150,000, 08/22/22

Sarah Katlyn Jackson and Ashley Shane Jackson, Andrew C. Rogers and Stephanie Rogers, 751 Windmill Road, Newton, $340,000, 08/22/22

Estate of Brenda Hunter, Zachary Carlon Hatcher and Shanell Hatcher, 1706 Briarwood Drive, $162,000, 08/22/22

Sidney Larue Mathis, Ramona Miley, and Regina Zoe Hersey, Charles Henson and Robert Henson, 201 Paddock Drive, $175,000, 08/22/22

Ronald Lloyd Penuel, Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $181,500, 08/22/22

Catherine E. Graham, Casey E. Andrews, R. Craig Ellis, Ronald C. Ellis, and Pamela DuRant Ellis, Ross Lee and Crystal Lee, 7 Walford Place, $221,500, 08/23/22

Applefield Six Family Limited Partnership and Denver Limited Partnership, JMC Properties LLC, 279 N. Rocky Creek Road, Ashford, $15,000, 08/23/22

Stan B. Brooks, W. Steven Brooks, and Shari Brooks Busby, John Thomas Harvey and Angelia Harvey, 0 Faulk Road, $165,000, 08/23/22

Kaye Newman Bruner, Steve Rasmussen, 12297 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $700, 08/23/22

Blake Daughtry, M&H Investments LLC, 3306 Ross Clark Circle, $299,000, 08/23/22

Mary C. Benefield, Glen C. Jones and Evelyn Jones, 312 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 2, $184,000, 08/23/22

Sharon Lewis Clayton, Tommy M. Whitaker and Sheila G. Whitaker, 124 Lakeside Drive, $362,000, 08/23/22

William and Cora Anderson and State Land Commissioner of Alabama, Keith Wilson, parcel, $5,402.45, 08/23/22

Jason W. Pike and Lauren S. Pike, Bryan Davis Dudley and Hannah Nicole Davis, 1584 Bodiford Road, Pansey, $200,000, 08/23/22

Michael J. Whaley Jr. and Jessica R. Whaley, Kevin Heiken and Madalyn Heiken, 4186 Taylor Road, Taylor, $170,000, 08/23/22

Corey Lamar Whitehurst Sr. and Denise W. Whitehurst, Trey Denzel Brown, 204 Rockdale Court, $155,000, 08/23/22

John Knopp and Jill Knopp f/k/a Jill D. Woodham, Briston Jun Kirkland, 2100 Stonewood Drive, $212,000, 08/23/22

William Seth Goree, LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, 906 Deborah St., $48,000, 08/23/22

Karma Childress, BGRS Relocation Inc., 105 Pepperridge Road, $230,000, 08/24/22

BGRS Relocation Inc., Donald P. Sandridge and Kathy C. Sandridge, 105 Pepperridge Road, $230,000, 08/24/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Joseph Sheldon Holder and Holli Holder, 330 Paxton Loop, $365,978, 08/24/22

Estate of Betty Sketo Dean, Cornelia Diacu, 505 Choc Hills Road, $145,000, 08/24/22

Tracy Adams, Skyler Curtis Deese, 7418 S. County Road 81, Gordon, $165,000, 08/24/22

Cynthia L. Crawford, Crystal Clear Property Enterprises LLC, 101 Arvie Drive, Taylor, $105,000, 08/24/22

Estate of Harry Thomas Freeman, Celvin Pinto and Juan Isidro Martinez, 2015 Roebuck St., $25,000, 08/24/22

Roger Devin Lewis and Amanda Leigh Lewis, Onia Roscell Richardson, 2902 Evans Drive, $210,000, 08/24/22

Kris Scarborough and Nadine Scarborough, Thomas K. Lang and Leigh H. Lang, 3105 Cumbie Road, Newton, $468,600, 08/24/22

Klapal Contracting Inc., The Oaks Group Inc., 109 Laney Lane, $50,000, 08/24/22

Joe Earl Rogers and Gloria S. Rogers, Sanders Construction Services LLC, 5016 W. State Highway 52, Taylor, $173,000, 08/24/22

Sidney Jerry Watford and Beverly Smith Watford, Martiro Holdings LLC, 503 Thunderbird Drive, $87,500, 08/25/22

Morgan Walden and Kelsey Sue Livingston, David Edward Ingram and Kayla Grider Ingram, 1599 Baxter Road, Ashford, $179,900, 08/25/22

Rhonda Jewell, Skipper Residential Properties LLC, 111 Pine Needles Drive, $100,000, 08/25/22

Otis S. Miles III and Summer Miles, Matthew Lambert, 392 Vining Drive, $212,000, 08/25/22

Estate of Katie Estrada, Seth Hanel and Nichole Michele Hanel, 5197 S. Park Ave., $279,900, 08/25/22

Curtis E. Hudson Jr., Timothy Bugg, State Line Road, Cottonwood, $27,500, 08/25/22

Sara Joyce Fay, Michael McNelley, 1296 S. County Road 55, Ashford, $60,000, 08/25/22

Steve C. Runkel and Teresa B. Runkel, Reggie R. Patrick and Teena M. Patrick, 97 Hidden Springs Court, $240,000, 08/25/22

Sandra C. Tew, Sweet Home Real Estate LLC, 162 Radford Circle, $51,000, 08/25/22

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe gas supplies: Russia shuts major pipeline for maintenance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert