Houston County real estate transfers Aug. 22-25, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Freddie Crews, Randall G. McDonald Jr. and Nancy M. McDonald, 00 Jerusalem Road, Gordon, $105,000, 08/22/22
Nora Lynne Sprayberry, Trustee of Grace G. Howard Revocable Trust Agreement, Warren W. Hilson Sr. and Diane L. Hilson, 1414 S. Saint Andrews St., $80,000, 08/22/22
Shane Patrick Fundum and Anissa Brooks Fundum, Dumarco L. Cooley and Tina Cooley, 216 Kilkenny Drive, $402,900, 08/22/22
Georgia Ann Valenza and Briana Knight, City of Taylor, Littlefield Road, Taylor, $8,250, 08/22/22
Ashley Earl Love, Charles B. Goff III, 7647 S. County Road 33, $100,000, 08/22/22
Drew Kriser, Jose Rene Mireles Jr., 1728 Trawick Road, $45,034, 08/22/22
People are also reading…
Anthony T. Shipes, Brittany Jackson and William Henderson, 220 Lace Drive, $223,000, 08/22/22
SDP AL Dothan 1 LLC, Gulf Shore Realty Group LLC, 3477 Ross Clark Circle, $1,200,000, 08/22/22
SRS Development LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lot 12, Block A, 221 Wicklow, $40,000, 08/22/22
Sally S. Garner, by her Durable Power of Attorneys, Julie Camille Garner Schreiber and Albert Erly Garner III, The Estate of Martha Umphrey, parcels, $160,000, 08/22/22
Alyssa Godby, Ryan C. Toelle and Erica M. Lytle, 334 Powder Horn Drive, Midland City, $210,000, 08/22/22
Jackie Freeman, Charles Ricky Heard, Deborah G. Heard, and Brooke J. Heard, 110 Michigan Drive, $214,000, 08/22/22
Britton Gary Hughes and Lindsey Davenport Hughes, Ruth Myrtle Le Sieur and Mary Ann Le Sieur, 2107 Baker Trace, $245,000, 08/22/22
Clarence E. Brown and Pearl F. Brown, Ann Walden Jackson, 107 W. Roxbury Road, $150,000, 08/22/22
Sarah Katlyn Jackson and Ashley Shane Jackson, Andrew C. Rogers and Stephanie Rogers, 751 Windmill Road, Newton, $340,000, 08/22/22
Estate of Brenda Hunter, Zachary Carlon Hatcher and Shanell Hatcher, 1706 Briarwood Drive, $162,000, 08/22/22
Sidney Larue Mathis, Ramona Miley, and Regina Zoe Hersey, Charles Henson and Robert Henson, 201 Paddock Drive, $175,000, 08/22/22
Ronald Lloyd Penuel, Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $181,500, 08/22/22
Catherine E. Graham, Casey E. Andrews, R. Craig Ellis, Ronald C. Ellis, and Pamela DuRant Ellis, Ross Lee and Crystal Lee, 7 Walford Place, $221,500, 08/23/22
Applefield Six Family Limited Partnership and Denver Limited Partnership, JMC Properties LLC, 279 N. Rocky Creek Road, Ashford, $15,000, 08/23/22
Stan B. Brooks, W. Steven Brooks, and Shari Brooks Busby, John Thomas Harvey and Angelia Harvey, 0 Faulk Road, $165,000, 08/23/22
Kaye Newman Bruner, Steve Rasmussen, 12297 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $700, 08/23/22
Blake Daughtry, M&H Investments LLC, 3306 Ross Clark Circle, $299,000, 08/23/22
Mary C. Benefield, Glen C. Jones and Evelyn Jones, 312 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 2, $184,000, 08/23/22
Sharon Lewis Clayton, Tommy M. Whitaker and Sheila G. Whitaker, 124 Lakeside Drive, $362,000, 08/23/22
William and Cora Anderson and State Land Commissioner of Alabama, Keith Wilson, parcel, $5,402.45, 08/23/22
Jason W. Pike and Lauren S. Pike, Bryan Davis Dudley and Hannah Nicole Davis, 1584 Bodiford Road, Pansey, $200,000, 08/23/22
Michael J. Whaley Jr. and Jessica R. Whaley, Kevin Heiken and Madalyn Heiken, 4186 Taylor Road, Taylor, $170,000, 08/23/22
Corey Lamar Whitehurst Sr. and Denise W. Whitehurst, Trey Denzel Brown, 204 Rockdale Court, $155,000, 08/23/22
John Knopp and Jill Knopp f/k/a Jill D. Woodham, Briston Jun Kirkland, 2100 Stonewood Drive, $212,000, 08/23/22
William Seth Goree, LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, 906 Deborah St., $48,000, 08/23/22
Karma Childress, BGRS Relocation Inc., 105 Pepperridge Road, $230,000, 08/24/22
BGRS Relocation Inc., Donald P. Sandridge and Kathy C. Sandridge, 105 Pepperridge Road, $230,000, 08/24/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Joseph Sheldon Holder and Holli Holder, 330 Paxton Loop, $365,978, 08/24/22
Estate of Betty Sketo Dean, Cornelia Diacu, 505 Choc Hills Road, $145,000, 08/24/22
Tracy Adams, Skyler Curtis Deese, 7418 S. County Road 81, Gordon, $165,000, 08/24/22
Cynthia L. Crawford, Crystal Clear Property Enterprises LLC, 101 Arvie Drive, Taylor, $105,000, 08/24/22
Estate of Harry Thomas Freeman, Celvin Pinto and Juan Isidro Martinez, 2015 Roebuck St., $25,000, 08/24/22
Roger Devin Lewis and Amanda Leigh Lewis, Onia Roscell Richardson, 2902 Evans Drive, $210,000, 08/24/22
Kris Scarborough and Nadine Scarborough, Thomas K. Lang and Leigh H. Lang, 3105 Cumbie Road, Newton, $468,600, 08/24/22
Klapal Contracting Inc., The Oaks Group Inc., 109 Laney Lane, $50,000, 08/24/22
Joe Earl Rogers and Gloria S. Rogers, Sanders Construction Services LLC, 5016 W. State Highway 52, Taylor, $173,000, 08/24/22
Sidney Jerry Watford and Beverly Smith Watford, Martiro Holdings LLC, 503 Thunderbird Drive, $87,500, 08/25/22
Morgan Walden and Kelsey Sue Livingston, David Edward Ingram and Kayla Grider Ingram, 1599 Baxter Road, Ashford, $179,900, 08/25/22
Rhonda Jewell, Skipper Residential Properties LLC, 111 Pine Needles Drive, $100,000, 08/25/22
Otis S. Miles III and Summer Miles, Matthew Lambert, 392 Vining Drive, $212,000, 08/25/22
Estate of Katie Estrada, Seth Hanel and Nichole Michele Hanel, 5197 S. Park Ave., $279,900, 08/25/22
Curtis E. Hudson Jr., Timothy Bugg, State Line Road, Cottonwood, $27,500, 08/25/22
Sara Joyce Fay, Michael McNelley, 1296 S. County Road 55, Ashford, $60,000, 08/25/22
Steve C. Runkel and Teresa B. Runkel, Reggie R. Patrick and Teena M. Patrick, 97 Hidden Springs Court, $240,000, 08/25/22
Sandra C. Tew, Sweet Home Real Estate LLC, 162 Radford Circle, $51,000, 08/25/22