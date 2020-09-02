Houston County real estate transfers Aug. 24-27, 2020

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Adam E. Schmidt and Lisa Schmidt, Jamie Wilhelm and Joshua Wilhelm, 2415 S. County Road 9, Newton, $122,400, 08/24/20
Donald R. Wilson and Rocio Santamaria Wilson, Nellie Andrews and Judith Harney, 575 Knob Hill Circle, $60,000, 08/24/20
Danny Moat and Heather Moat, Aubrey Jordan Park and Chelsea Marie Park, 219 Belhaven Drive, $196,000, 08/24/20
Joy C. Sizemore, Tommy E. Sizemore Sr. and Carla J. Sizemore, Harper Joy Road property, $100, 08/24/20
Melanie Elmore f/k/a Melanie G. Howell and Nick Elmore, Kimberly Michelle Prevatt, 100 Middlebury Court, $185,000, 08/24/20
Kimberly Michelle Prevatt, Everett L. Mathis and Terri E. Mathis, 4653 Prevatt Road, Cowarts, $238,500, 08/24/20
Kelly Springs Development Inc., Adolph Gethers and Revonia Gethers, 100 and 200 Kilkenny Drive, $35,000, 08/24/20
Brent T. Tucker and Claudia F. Tucker, Sarah E. Temple and Samuel A. Temple, 1232 Main St., Ashford, $295,000, 08/24/20
Robert D. Cox, Elizabeth Bowen Cox and Robert D. Cox Jr., James Edward Jordan and Sara Jordan, 101 Thrush Lane, $185,000, 08/24/20
Margie C. Morphis, Donald Ray Smith, 1705 Wicksburg Road, $100, 08/24/20
Abraham Lee Swisher, Shakur Roberts, 880 McArdle Road, $25,000, 08/24/20
Estate of Margaret L. McCracken, Noopin Hongcompa Dowell, 17003 U.S. Highway 84 West, Newton, $69,000, 08/24/20
Jason Whitehead and Yuki Kamata, Justin L. McNelley and Tiffany L. McNelley, 301 Foxrun Trail, $244,000, 08/24/20
Scott L. Smith and Rhonda Rebecca Smith, Justin Mark Anderson, 961 W. Highway 92, Newton, $255,000, 08/24/20
James Edward Jordan and Sara E. Jordan, Heather Erin Easterwood, 112 Ridgecrest Loop, $218,900, 08/24/20
Cherry Properties of the South LLC, Seth Barbrow, 2514 Scott Road, $49,000, 08/24/20
Michael A. Donelli and Rachel Donelli, Dakota A. Miller and Tiffany E. Wilson, 209 Waynesboro Way, $162,500, 08/25/20
Wayne A. Decker and Paula Andrea Decker, Rashund A. Brown and Shequita Brown, 2310 Aberdeen Road, $98,000, 08/25/20
Raye Ann W. Calton and Paige Woodham Heffner, Andrew L. Franklin and Amy M. Franklin, 1527 Woodham Road additional acreage, Headland, $39,900, 08/25/20
Ray Ann W. Calton and Paige Woodham Heffner, Joseph Carlisle Morris and Monica Lisa Morris, 303 Hicks Road additional acreage, Dothan, $27,000, 08/25/20
Stan W. Lee and Kelli L. Reed, Jesse Tyler Driskell and Samantha B. Driskell, 1181 Lee Boy Road, Newton, $134,000, 08/25/20
Carolyn Maddox, Michael Cornelius, 205 Morgan St., $15,000, 08/25/20
Granger Family Properties LLC, Peggy Brannon, 202 S. Washington St., Columbia, $5,000, 08/25/20
Kenneth Gray and Jo Anne Gray, Dana Marie Register, 121 Waterford Place, $219,900, 08/25/20
Thomas R. Holer and Kathy W. Holer, James Goddard and Nancy Goddard, 106 Hidden Creek Circle, $246,000, 08/25/20
James J. Goddard and Nancy Goddard, Linda J. Danberry, 314 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 2, $188,000, 08/25/20
Jimmy Gay, Zaquera Noelle Solomon, 304 S. Ussery St., $7,500, 08/25/20
Jerry Brown, Tracy L. Sheffield and Leona Mae Sheffield, 1800 Northside Drive, $183,900, 08/25/20
Joshua Cosby and Shirley Cosby, Austin Paul Smith and Natalia Anne Smith, 2122 Cecily St., $132,500, 08/25/20
Brenda K. Curenton, Tristen King and Ashley E. King, acreage on Rex Road, $71,500, 08/26/20
Jason Daniel Overstreet, John Butts and Jodi Butts, 612 Frankfort Drive, $208,000, 08/26/20
Billy R. Barfield and Evelyn Davis, Bobby Smith, 601 Farrah Circle, $149,000, 08/26/20
Barbara Ann Harrison, Wayne Paulk, 1407 N. Cherokee Ave. #1, $102,000, 08/26/20
Christopher Dasinger, Delbert Bradley and Annie M. Bradley, 1119 Tate Drive, $69,900, 08/26/20
Gregory Free and Paula Phillips, Michael D. Nance and Pamela F. Nance, 470 Littlefield Road, $40,000, 08/26/20
The Oaks Group Inc., Kyle Bess and Mekelle Bess, 106 Whispering Oaks Trail, $80,000, 08/26/20
Elizabeth Van Doorn Grounsell, Scott A. Dyess II, 2113 Baker Trace, $133,500, 08/26/20
Thomas LeVann Clack and Marcie Johnson Clack, Brandon Michael Graves, 79 Messer Road, Cottonwood, $49,500, 08/26/20
Gwendolyn L. Barrington, Jose Luis Garcia Cardoso, 216 Lincoln St., $34,900, 08/27/20
John Farish and Joyce Farish, Catlin Marie Shepherd, 112 N. Pontiac Ave., $144,200, 08/27/20
William D. Martinson, Angelica Cruz Reyna and Pablo Guerrero Morano, 112 Jester St., Cowarts, $20,000, 08/27/20
21st Mortgage Corporation, Kathleen L. Stevens and Lindsey Townsend, 112 Little Oak Court, $64,000, 08/27/20
Richard Jameel Saliba, The Oak Apparel Company LLC, 1153, 1157, and 1161 N. Park Ave., $141,500, 08/27/20
The Estate of R.V. Seymore, deceased, Dakota Jamison Barrett and Chelsea Barrett, 117 Arapahoe Lane, Midland City, $160,000, 08/27/20
David Mauldin, Shelli R. Hall, .02 acres on Jones Road, Newton, $1.500, 08/27/20
Jay Swarbrick and Marian L. Swarbrick, Ralph Tiller, 212 Brushfire Drive, $158,900, 08/27/20
Marcus Gibbs, DeCory Bryant, 1010 Blackshear St., $9,500, 08/27/20
