Houston County real estate transfers Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Kole S. Skinner and Ashley Skinner, Robin LaBruzzo, 150 Tree Crest Road, $179,900, 08/29/22
Joshua Towns, Orienthia Lemor Butler, 171 Redwing Road, Ashford, $65,000, 08/29/22
Bennie Ray Gibbs and Nancy B. Gibbs, Felix Yamil Hernandez and Linda Hernandez, 1020 Glenwood St., $72,000, 08/29/22
MidSouth Bank, as Qualified Intermediary for Watson & Downs Investments II f/k/a WMJSHR Investments LLC, Rex Lumber LLC, 1371 Hodgesville Road and acreage on Inez Road, $4,897,000, 08/29/22
Andrew J. Ward, Endurance Capital Management LLC, 1307 Choctaw St., $106,687, 08/29/22
Christopher Ray Romine, Bacon Acres LLC, 1147 Hubbard Road, Newton, $50,000, 08/29/22
Nina H. Lisenby, Basketcase LLC, 209 W. Crawford St., $75,000, 08/29/22
Hillard Ward Brooks, Sheryl Diel, 108 Gaffney Court, $198,000, 08/29/22
Julie Torrence Shaw, Personal Representative of Estate of Quin E. Flowers Jr., Suzanne J. Hanahan, Trustee of Suzanne J. Hanahan Revocable Trust, 217 Habersham Drive, $350,000, 08/29/22
Jan Carter Dismukes and Webb M. Dismukes, Delory Ann Roberson and Mackenzie Leigh Everett, 202 Wicklow Drive, $309,000, 08/29/22
Sharon M. Olivos, William James Pfalzgraff Jr. and Rachael Bradley Pfalzgraff, 311 Courtland Drive, $261,000, 08/29/22
Cathy E. Tolar, Mark C. Boyer, 218 N. County Road 75, Ashford, $110,000, 08/29/22
Clifton L. Overstreet and Christine M. Overstreet, Justin David Birge and Anna Desiree Birge, 4081 County Road 203, $250,000, 08/29/22
US Bank Trust National Association et al, SHW LLC, 850 Branton Road, $54,000, 08/29/22
Paul M. Hughes and Deborah A. Hughes, Matthew Ronnie Kendrick and Macey Trawick Kendrick, 53.10 +/- acres, Rocky Creek Road, Cottonwood, $162,500, 08/29/22
Alyssa B. Gonzalez, Khristian McNealy and TyTianna McGriff, 910 Glenwood St., $190,100, 08/29/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Samantha Rose Rizzuto, 508 Ridgeland Road, $265,500, 08/29/22
Clarence Sons, Cheryl Post, and Jaryd Post, Eliseo Alvarez-Gomez and Sara Lee Davis, 403 Rebecca Ave., $115,270, 08/29/22
M4 Development LLC, William Shafer Jr. and Alexis Shafer, 5653 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $336,000, 08/29/22
Nicole Marie Hayes, Luis Raul Rivero and Maria Judith Rivero-Stillwell, 434 Braxton Drive, Newton, $589,000, 08/29/22
Kenneth J. Everett, Yusuf Ice Machines Inc., Denton Road and Murray Road, $259,000, 08/29/22
Darrell L. Bishop and Pamela H. Bishop, Deshawna Shante Fields, 2429 Third Ave., $185,000, 08/30/22
Edward B. Campbell and Betty Campbell, Yen Duong, 126 Sugarberry Road, $220,000, 08/30/22
Larry Matthew Kelley and Christina Lawson Kelley, Anthony L. Sneed and Samantha Sneed, 9604 S. Park Ave., $372,000, 08/30/22
Michael Hugh Bedsole, Jam Sessions Investments LLC, 115 Roberts St., $20,000, 08/30/22
Shannon L. Norton, Diann Waller, 2958 E. Cottonwood Road, $60,000, 08/30/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, The Lars H. Langlo and Marion L. Langlo Revocable Living Trust, 146 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $249,900, 08/30/22
Cotton Hill Estates LLC, Farthing Enterprises LLC, 930 Furnie-Folkes Road, Webb, $250,000, 08/30/22
Jimmy Lee Whitehead, Tonia Kirkland Williamson, and Amanda Kirkland Lee, Jason Harger and Natasha Harger, 957 E. Cottonwood Road, $55,000, 08/30/22
Jonathan R. Martin, Robert Moorefield and Janice Moorefield, 311 Pepperridge Road, $235,900, 08/30/22
Shelby John Forehand and Cristi C. Forehand, Maralind Tucker, 2101 Saddlewood Trail, $199,000, 08/30/22
Jonathan Dane Skipper and Aimee Skipper, Ralph Lamar Snell, 1.05 acres on Jewel Street, Cottonwood, $17,500, 08/30/22
Brandon D. Dempsey and Alison M. Dempsey, Patricia M. Dempsey, 104 Yaupon Court, $135,000, 08/30/22
Shannon Davis, Personal Representative of Estate of Frances Annette Fennell, Sanford E. Copeland, 815 N. Beverlye Road, $55,000, 08/30/22
Lakisha Marie Burks, Shannon Smith, 105 Belton Drive, $228,000, 08/31/22
David Knowlton, Scott Petersen and Greta Lolley, 75 Paraiso St., Cottonwood, $129,000, 08/31/22
Timothy L. Baxter, Dove Properties LLC, 206 Hidden Glen Way, $159,000, 08/31/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Alesia G. Sigmon, 552 Ridgeland Road, $227,867, 08/31/22
The William Perry Thomas Jr. Residuary Trust, Christopher Van Granger and Amanda Granger, 0 Guy Branch Road, Cottonwood, $473,742, 08/31/22
Truist Bank, Praise Him Homes LLC, 318 Kornegay St., $40,900, 08/31/22
Wesley Saunders and Tricia Saunders, Daniel Craig Seeley, 521 Edinburgh Way, $285,000, 08/31/22
Michael A. Berry, Stuart E. Smith and Isabelle M. Smith, 103 Westmont Drive, $125,000, 08/31/22
Timothy Bugg, Juan J. Valerios Avalos, 9173 S. U.S. Hwy. 231, $140,000, 08/31/22
Shawn Gillis, Brent Gillis, et al, Benjamin Zane McCardle et al, 1628 Buntin Road, Cottonwood, $71,200, 08/31/22
Helms Farms Inc., Sherly Steverson, 409 Rebecca Ave., $124,900, 08/31/22
Michael T. Lewis and Crystal M. Lewis, John H. Peacock and Erica B. Peacock, 105 Thornhill Lane, $150,000, 08/31/22
Eastern Technologies Inc., 4MJB Properties LLC, 502 W. Church St., Columbia, $256,000, 08/31/22
Melanie Barnett Investments LLC, Fortner Plaza LLC, 502 Rutgers Road, $100,000, 08/31/22
One MAH Trust, Judson Brent Poole, 5 +/- acres parcel on Ben Ivey Road, Webb, Lot 1, $69,900, 08/31/22
The Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan, Alabama, Houston County, Alabama, .20 acres on Alabama Highway 52, $2,000, 08/31/22
One MAH Trust, Chaz Ainsworth, 5 +/- acres parcel on Ben Ivey Road, Webb, Lot 3, $69,900, 08/31/22
Rhonda Hazelrigg, Leoton Pittman, 205 Candace Court, $195,000, 08/31/22
Charlotte K. Laughlin, Ernest Johnson and Krystal Johnson, 5850 S. State Highway 605, $357,000, 09/01/22
James Chance Windham and Shanna Elaine Windham, Cameron Deese, 137 Radford Circle, $146,000, 09/01/22
Laura Dora Kirkland, Roger Creed, 16470 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $20,000, 09/01/22
Zachary Reeder and Destinee Reeder, Christopher Wade Dixon and Amy Foster Dixon, 104 Eufaula Drive, $223,000, 09/01/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Gregory Garrett, 624 Ridgeland Road, $208,500, 09/01/22
Christopher Chad Brannon and Stephanie Brannon, Joyce Ann Connell and Michael Stephen Morrison, 88 McArdle Road, Kinsey, $269,900, 09/01/22
Henderson Steel Erectors Inc., Enpower Solutions LLC, Metes and bounds, $200,000, 09/01/22
The Anderson South Company LLC, David Johnston, 1017 Deborah St., $134,000, 09/01/22
Aswin Sembu, Ravindran S. Sembu, and Sakthimai R. Sembu, Roger Fowler, 503 Cotton Ridge Lane, $240,000, 09/01/22
Ryan J. Kriser, Jessica and Jose Mireles, 531 Covey Circle, $86,000, 09/01/22
Sharon Roberts Young and Jim Loftin, Trustees of Roy Wallace Watford Irrevocable Trust, George B. Dennis and Miriam J. Dennis, 117 Habersham Drive, $327,500, 09/01/22
Rebecca Sellers, Samuel T. Bagwell and Patricia S. Bagwell, 0 North Broad Street, Cowarts, $126,100, 09/01/22
Ryan Louis Kaita, Beth Helaine Rood and Curtis Carl Rood, 18211 Cottonwood Road, Gordon, $69,900, 09/01/22
The Estate of Bernice Cecilia Bradley, Francisco Guzman, 1920 Charlton Drive, $100,000, 09/01/22
David M. McGonegal and Shannon R. McGonegal, Teresa Lynn Taylor and Ryan Hayden Phillips, 502 Burbank St., $225,000, 09/01/22
R & B Assets LLC, John Skyler Webb and DeAnn Taylor Webb, 202 Crescent Drive, $219,900, 09/01/22
Christopher Hines, Richard McLean and Kyoko McLean, 31 Zachary Road, $162,500, 09/01/22
Gregory Sample, Gregory Sample LLC, 507 Santolina Road, $145,000, 09/01/22
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Kyle Simon Jonathan Scott and Samantha Aracelis Silverio, 408 Donna Drive, $47,000, 09/01/22
James Larry Britt, Colston Tavare Weatherington, 309 Atlanta St., $35,000, 09/01/22
Robert H. Grubbs and Cathy Yvonne Grubbs, Melody Peacock and Robert Wayne Peacock, 7444 County Road 33, Columbia, $185,500, 09/01/22
Amy Michelle Garrett, Demetrius Lewis, 1026 S. Bell St., $84,500, 09/01/22