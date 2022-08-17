 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers Aug. 8-11, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Off Ivey LLC, 502 Beck St LLC, 202 Young America Drive, $57,800, 08/08/22

Philip Granberry, Kenneth N. Granberry, and Nancy C. Granberry, Co-Trustees of Myras E. Granberry and E. June Granberry Irrevocable Trust, Luke B. Cooley, 1265 Guy Branch Road, Cottonwood, $550,000, 08/08/22

Laura King and Thurston Jerome Lamb, Administrator of Estate of Joan Lamb a/k/a Deborah Joan Lamb, MJM Tigard LLC, 908 Lennox Ave., $50,000, 08/08/22

Judy Matrelle Yarbrough, Shirley A. Miller, 312 Ameris Ave., $274,500, 08/08/22

Philip G. Granberry, Kenneth N. Granberry, and Nancy C. Granberry, Co-Trustees of Myras E. Granberry and E. June Granberry Irrevocable Trust, Granger Family Properties LLC, 94 Jersey Drive, Ashford, $15,000, 08/08/22

Daniel and Dale Mathis, Barton and Amanda Mathis, 1400 Carpenter Road, Newton, $110,000, 08/08/22

Philip G. Granberry, Kenneth N. Granberry, and Nancy C. Granberry, Co-Trustees of Myras E. Granberry and E. June Granberry Irrevocable Trust, Granger Family Properties LLC, 278 Jersey Drive, Ashford, $10,000, 08/08/22

Betty Marshall, Sykes Consulting Group LLC, 164 Candle Brook Drive, $137,000, 08/08/22

Jackie L. Cole, Megan Kaye Ethridge, 322 Darlington Circle, $167,836, 08/08/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 71 Popcorn Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 08/08/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 437 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 08/08/22

Matthew T. Kruger and Kristin D. Kruger, Joe W. Sloan Jr., 0 Skipper Road, $84,500, 08/08/22

Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, and Harold Greenwood, Carolyn Jones, 390 Webb Road, $800, 08/08/22

Estate of William B. Brooks, David Alan Granberry, 25 acres, Cecil Varnum Road, $75,000, 08/08/22

Jerry Brown and Mildred Brown, Eugene Anthony Vance and Brenda Vance, 2511 Stonebridge Road, $300,000, 08/08/22

Bsmah Abdalslam and Naser Benhamed, Camilla Ann Davis, 705 Prestwick Drive, $402,500, 08/08/22

Zane Holland and Elizabeth Holland, Benjamin Furr, 116 Radford Circle, $111,000, 08/08/22

Shirley Lewis, Benny Velazquez and Candelaria Lopez, 3625 Willie Varnum Road, $32,000, 08/08/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Muhammad Faraz Hasan Khan and Shazmeen Sami, 534 Ridgeland Road, $270,459.26, 08/08/22

Doug Shumate, Robert R. Weeks Jr., 209 Morgan St., $22,500, 08/09/22

Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Daisy Maldonado and Michael Gibby, 2250 S. Park Ave., $185,000, 08/09/22

The Estate of Dennis Francis Thorne, Reece Miller, 1201 Bruce St., $68,000, 08/09/22

Joseph D. Toups and Supaporn S. Toups, Trenton Dunford and Kylee Nicole Dunford, 412 Caravella Drive, $349,900, 08/09/22

Britney Demello and Joey Demello, Brooke A. Whitehead, 3633 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $165,000, 08/09/22

Robert Timothy Estes and Hollie Warren, Jacob Thomas Wood and Laura Wood, 121 Rosetta Circle, $273,000, 08/09/22

Betty C. Barham and Elizabeth B. Brown, Trustees of Betty C. Barham Living Trust, Kathryn Blake Levy, Trustee of Kathryn Blake Trust, 4 Ballestone Court, $401,000, 08/09/22

Clinton James Groom et al, Dease Investments LLC, 407 Massee Drive, $85,000, 08/09/22

Tara Hubbard Construction Inc., Hubert Monroe Wilder et al, 1659 National Road, $299,900, 08/09/22

Bertha Smith and Joe Smith, Harold Owens and Calista Owens, 2526 Kinsey Road, $67,200, 08/09/22

Brittan Campbell and Sara Campbell, Tyler Bradley Brackin and Amellia Roeser Brackin, 604 Royal Parkway, $682,500, 08/09/22

Richard A. Lucas and Ann Marie Magelky-Lucas, Isiah Cooper and Brenda Cooper, 209 Foxworth Court, $276,000, 08/09/22

7581 Properties LLC, Courtney Brue and Lisa Knight, 489 Bobby Hall Road, Ashford, $238,000, 08/09/22

Stavros A. Diavolitsis and Frances O. Pappas, John Arthur Shaw and Ann Chancey Shaw, 104 Glencoe Way, $529,000, 08/09/22

Jammie Lea Ayers, Sully Velez, 493 Paxton Loop, $349,500, 08/09/22

Timothy B. Green and Tammy Green, Annie Bea Govan, 1030 Baywood Road, $238,500, 08/09/22

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lot 40/A 621 Billings, Lot 43/A 627 Billings, Lot 51/A 608 Billings, Long 57/A 504 Billings, Lot 58/A 500 Billings, and Lot 14/A 211 Daphne, $359,550, 08/10/22

Diane Armstrong f/k/a Diane A. Snellgrove, Sierra Clark, 6735 State Line Road, Cottonwood, $50,000, 08/10/22

Steven James Smith, Brugan Hill Inc., 814 Memphis St., $32,500, 08/10/22

Brittney Rivers, Jose Juan Sierra and Cynthia Bernice Sierra, 503 Drake Drive, $290,000, 08/10/22

Fredrick McClain, G5 LLC, 325 Young America Drive, $65,000, 08/11/22

Segrid M. White, Michael K. Hughes, 3205 Clardy Road, $185,000, 08/11/22

Sterling Realty LLC, Schmitz Properties LLC, 5276 S. Park Ave., $99,000, 08/11/22

Dorothy S. Pybus Revocable Trust, Gary Randall Andrews, 94.748 acres on Willie Varnum Road, $294,000, 08/11/22

S & I LLC, AVOSS LLC, 107 and 108 Obrannan Park Drive, $280,000, 08/11/22

Christopher G. Barber and Ambria Barber, Axavia B. Weatherington and Anita Dawkins Weatherington, 212 W. Roxbury Road, $177,500, 08/11/22

James Calvin Truett and Angelena Truett, William Earl McKenzie and Susan McKenzie, Lot 4 Bill Yance Road, Webb, $12,500, 08/11/22

Donald P. Sullivan and Kellie Sullivan, Jamie Dawn Wimmer and Dennis Scott Wimmer, 708 Prestwick Drive, $439,900, 08/11/22

C.H. Espy Jr., Haisten C. Pitts, 0 Windmill Road, $4,000, 08/11/22

Samantha Lynn Dougherty, Personal Representative of Estate of Donald C. Taber Jr., DMO Properties LLC, 4820 Memphis Church Road, $140,000, 08/11/22

Highlands Cove LLC, Maxie Rose Oliver, 111 Yorkhill St., $335,000, 08/11/22

