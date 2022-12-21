Houston County real estate transfers Dec. 12-Dec. 15, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, Calandra McGhee, 0 Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $28,000, 12/12/22
Jerry Sumlar Jr., Ronnie L. Sumlar, and Tommy J. Sumlar, Co-Personal Representatives of Estate of Jerry Sumlar Sr. a/k/a Jerry Sumlar, Larry Reynolds and Cassandra Reynolds, 10267 State Highway 605, Slocomb, $68,300, 12/12/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Bill D. Singleton and Melissa Singleton, 512 Ridgeland Road, $300,473, 12/12/22
Martha L. Maddox, Justina Waters, 2709 Nottingham Way, $122,000, 12/12/22
Gary Plant and Sandy Plant, Greg Traylor and Steven West, 47 Hood St., Cottonwood, $42,472, 12/12/22
K. Berger Properties LLC, Kenneth Douglas Berger, 263 Kelley Drive, $320,000, 12/12/22
One MAH Trust, Michael E. Garner, acreage along Ben Ivey Road, Ashford, $100,000, 12/12/22
Lavonia Griggs, Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of One MAH Trust, 154 Sussie St., Webb, $52,500, 12/12/22
Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of One MAH Trust, Daniel L. Davis, 305 N. College St., $109,900, 12/12/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Reginald Dale Swain and Myetta Swain, 520 Ridgeland Road, $279,500, 12/12/22
H. Bryan Bain, Barbara M. Bain, 200 Seeba Drive, $100,000, 12/12/22
Kriser Homes South Inc., Wesley Hendry and Christina Hendry, 0 S. County Road 9, Newton, $140,000, 12/13/22
Rovonda Kirksey, Angelica Migliero, 204 Ameris Drive, $240,000, 12/13/22
David T. Dennis and Glenda H. Dennis, Helen T. Davis and Albert E. Mike, 1012 S. St. Andrews St., $80,300, 12/13/22
The Estate of William Buford Fowler, Michael Wayne Grimes and Donna Lynn Grimes, 3360 Third Ave., $50,200, 12/13/22
J.R. Wilson (one-half interest), Marthie Wilson (one-half interest), 114 Saint Regis Lane, $12,500, 12/13/22
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lot 1 of Block A and Lot 7 of Block B, Hidden Lake East First Addition Subdivision, $98,100, 12/13/22
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lots 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, and 33 of Block A, Hidden Lake East Second Addition Subdivision, $229,950, 12/13/22
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lots 2, 3, 4, 22, 24, and 27 of Block A, Brookwood Subdivision, $564,300, 12/13/22
William P. Lynch and Elizabeth A. Lynch, Susan Tokes and Angie Tokes, 503 Chandler St., $88,000, 12/13/22
Ronnie Elmer Turnham and Dava G. Turnham, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 27, Honeysuckle Road Project, $40,730, 12/13/22
Ronnie Elmer Turnham and Dava G. Turnham, City of Dothan, easement, Phase 2, Tract 27, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 12/13/22
Ronnie Elmer Turnham and Dave G. Turnham, City of Dothan, easement, Phase 2, Tract 27, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 12/13/22
Eunice Johnson, Michael Peterson, 104 7th Ave., Ashford, $4,000, 12/13/22
Buford LLC, City of Dothan, easement, 0.04 acres on 3000 S. Park Ave., Phase 2, Tract 23, Honeysuckle Road Project, $219, 12/13/22
Southern Home Builders LLC, Dennis E. Thompson and Lavonda Marie Thompson, 124 Hill Top Road, Newton, $35,000, 12/13/22
SFOSTER LLC, Woodrow H. Foster and Debbie Foster, 7399 S. Park Ave., $47,432, 12/13/22
Don E. Smith and Kathy D. Smith, Gregory Allen Carter and Diane May Carter, 798 Boys Club Road, $150,000, 12/13/22
RJ Restoration LLC, William Ramsdell and Shanna Ramsdell, 1804 Northside Drive, $213,000, 12/14/22
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Agatha Lloyd and Mandrell Lloyd, 1117 Garden Lane, $99,000, 12/14/22
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Leonard Henley, 104 Idlett Court, $72,000, 12/14/22
Jeffrey George Ward, Elizabeth Hasan, 709 Frankfort Drive, $184,900, 12/14/22
Bitty’s Girls LLC, Richard Ashmore, Lot 3 Rowland Road, $27,000, 12/14/22
Bitty’s Girls LLC, Richard Ashmore, Lot 1 Rowland Road, $27,000, 12/14/22
Brenda Joyce Thomas and Deborah Thomas, Lorenzo Suter, 2023 Glanton St., $5,000, 12/14/22
Julia Owens Gilbert, William E. Goree and William S. Goree, 501 Mohawk Ave., $60,000, 12/14/22
Charles Tyrone Parrish and William Rhone Parrish, Naomi & Olive LLC, 0.02 +/- acre parcel, West Main Street (part of Lots 4 and 5, Block “7” of Houston Heights Subdivision), $2,000, 12/14/22
Timothy D. Benton and Emma Grace Benton, Jerry Austin Carlisle and Amber Deanna Carlisle, 103 Yarmouth Court, $257,000, 12/15/22
Towd Point Mortgage Trust, Todd B. Diefenderfer, 505 Ranchero Circle, $75,000, 12/15/22
Blissett Builders Inc., Lorie Maseda and Preston Maseda, 1273 Sandbed Road, Newton, $305,000, 12/15/22
Fortner Plaza LLC, Shira Davette Ceasar and Shira L. Williams, 1003 Worthy Ave., $145,000, 12/15/22
C & K Equity Partners LLC, Thomas A. Culbreth and Brinley Crawford, 208 Hazelwood Ave., $375,000, 12/15/22
CD Properties LLC, Mark W. Hall and Ferri T. Hall, 1330 W. Selma St., $77,000, 12/15/22
Timothy R. Heegeman and Emma E. Alberts, Eyriq Pullin and Tameika R. Creswell, 118 Tablerock Court, $455,900, 12/15/22