 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Houston County real estate transfers Dec. 12-Dec. 15, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
dot generic real estate transactions 4 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, Calandra McGhee, 0 Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $28,000, 12/12/22

Jerry Sumlar Jr., Ronnie L. Sumlar, and Tommy J. Sumlar, Co-Personal Representatives of Estate of Jerry Sumlar Sr. a/k/a Jerry Sumlar, Larry Reynolds and Cassandra Reynolds, 10267 State Highway 605, Slocomb, $68,300, 12/12/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Bill D. Singleton and Melissa Singleton, 512 Ridgeland Road, $300,473, 12/12/22

Martha L. Maddox, Justina Waters, 2709 Nottingham Way, $122,000, 12/12/22

Gary Plant and Sandy Plant, Greg Traylor and Steven West, 47 Hood St., Cottonwood, $42,472, 12/12/22

K. Berger Properties LLC, Kenneth Douglas Berger, 263 Kelley Drive, $320,000, 12/12/22

People are also reading…

One MAH Trust, Michael E. Garner, acreage along Ben Ivey Road, Ashford, $100,000, 12/12/22

Lavonia Griggs, Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of One MAH Trust, 154 Sussie St., Webb, $52,500, 12/12/22

Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of One MAH Trust, Daniel L. Davis, 305 N. College St., $109,900, 12/12/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Reginald Dale Swain and Myetta Swain, 520 Ridgeland Road, $279,500, 12/12/22

H. Bryan Bain, Barbara M. Bain, 200 Seeba Drive, $100,000, 12/12/22

Kriser Homes South Inc., Wesley Hendry and Christina Hendry, 0 S. County Road 9, Newton, $140,000, 12/13/22

Rovonda Kirksey, Angelica Migliero, 204 Ameris Drive, $240,000, 12/13/22

David T. Dennis and Glenda H. Dennis, Helen T. Davis and Albert E. Mike, 1012 S. St. Andrews St., $80,300, 12/13/22

The Estate of William Buford Fowler, Michael Wayne Grimes and Donna Lynn Grimes, 3360 Third Ave., $50,200, 12/13/22

J.R. Wilson (one-half interest), Marthie Wilson (one-half interest), 114 Saint Regis Lane, $12,500, 12/13/22

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lot 1 of Block A and Lot 7 of Block B, Hidden Lake East First Addition Subdivision, $98,100, 12/13/22

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lots 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, and 33 of Block A, Hidden Lake East Second Addition Subdivision, $229,950, 12/13/22

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lots 2, 3, 4, 22, 24, and 27 of Block A, Brookwood Subdivision, $564,300, 12/13/22

William P. Lynch and Elizabeth A. Lynch, Susan Tokes and Angie Tokes, 503 Chandler St., $88,000, 12/13/22

Ronnie Elmer Turnham and Dava G. Turnham, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 27, Honeysuckle Road Project, $40,730, 12/13/22

Ronnie Elmer Turnham and Dava G. Turnham, City of Dothan, easement, Phase 2, Tract 27, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 12/13/22

Ronnie Elmer Turnham and Dave G. Turnham, City of Dothan, easement, Phase 2, Tract 27, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 12/13/22

Eunice Johnson, Michael Peterson, 104 7th Ave., Ashford, $4,000, 12/13/22

Buford LLC, City of Dothan, easement, 0.04 acres on 3000 S. Park Ave., Phase 2, Tract 23, Honeysuckle Road Project, $219, 12/13/22

Southern Home Builders LLC, Dennis E. Thompson and Lavonda Marie Thompson, 124 Hill Top Road, Newton, $35,000, 12/13/22

SFOSTER LLC, Woodrow H. Foster and Debbie Foster, 7399 S. Park Ave., $47,432, 12/13/22

Don E. Smith and Kathy D. Smith, Gregory Allen Carter and Diane May Carter, 798 Boys Club Road, $150,000, 12/13/22

RJ Restoration LLC, William Ramsdell and Shanna Ramsdell, 1804 Northside Drive, $213,000, 12/14/22

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Agatha Lloyd and Mandrell Lloyd, 1117 Garden Lane, $99,000, 12/14/22

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Leonard Henley, 104 Idlett Court, $72,000, 12/14/22

Jeffrey George Ward, Elizabeth Hasan, 709 Frankfort Drive, $184,900, 12/14/22

Bitty’s Girls LLC, Richard Ashmore, Lot 3 Rowland Road, $27,000, 12/14/22

Bitty’s Girls LLC, Richard Ashmore, Lot 1 Rowland Road, $27,000, 12/14/22

Brenda Joyce Thomas and Deborah Thomas, Lorenzo Suter, 2023 Glanton St., $5,000, 12/14/22

Julia Owens Gilbert, William E. Goree and William S. Goree, 501 Mohawk Ave., $60,000, 12/14/22

Charles Tyrone Parrish and William Rhone Parrish, Naomi & Olive LLC, 0.02 +/- acre parcel, West Main Street (part of Lots 4 and 5, Block “7” of Houston Heights Subdivision), $2,000, 12/14/22

Timothy D. Benton and Emma Grace Benton, Jerry Austin Carlisle and Amber Deanna Carlisle, 103 Yarmouth Court, $257,000, 12/15/22

Towd Point Mortgage Trust, Todd B. Diefenderfer, 505 Ranchero Circle, $75,000, 12/15/22

Blissett Builders Inc., Lorie Maseda and Preston Maseda, 1273 Sandbed Road, Newton, $305,000, 12/15/22

Fortner Plaza LLC, Shira Davette Ceasar and Shira L. Williams, 1003 Worthy Ave., $145,000, 12/15/22

C & K Equity Partners LLC, Thomas A. Culbreth and Brinley Crawford, 208 Hazelwood Ave., $375,000, 12/15/22

CD Properties LLC, Mark W. Hall and Ferri T. Hall, 1330 W. Selma St., $77,000, 12/15/22

Timothy R. Heegeman and Emma E. Alberts, Eyriq Pullin and Tameika R. Creswell, 118 Tablerock Court, $455,900, 12/15/22

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US House committee votes to release Trump tax returns to public

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert