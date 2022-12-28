Houston County real estate transfers Dec. 19-Dec. 21, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
David T. Davis and Glenda Dennis, Vic Lugury Daniels II and Rebekah Christine Daniels, 503 Santolina Road, $208,000, 12/19/22
Lamar Miller and Susan V. Miller, Larry Charles Corbitt Jr., 311 Halifax Drive, $310,000, 12/19/22
Jacob Carl Hayghe and Amber Hayghe, Matthew Ray Smith and Kimberly Anne Smith, 1491 Ashford Road, Ashford, $292,000, 12/19/22
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Sarai Serrano, 116 Sandpiper Lane, $236,600, 12/19/22
Chad Dean Development LLC and JMW Properties LLC, Robert Edward Stevens and Sarah Elizabeth Stephenson, Lot 16, National Road, $77,000, 12/19/22
Sarah Anne Bass and Matthew B. Bass, Shakoor Properties LLC, 307 Roberts St., $110,000, 12/19/22
Barbara E. Witkos and Sonja W. Mixson, Major Developments LLC, 3112 Clayborne Road, $160,000, 12/19/22
Marquita Woodham, Johanna Calderon and Cody Burghoff, 841 McCallister Road, $315,000, 12/19/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Syed Soheb Fatmi and Rijn Zebra, 504 Billings Trail, $359,489, 12/19/22
S & D Development Company LLP, SHIVSAI AL LLC, 11 +/- acres at County Road 33 and Highway 84 in Ashford, $325,000, 12/19/22
William W. Hinesley, Justin Cody Cain, one-half interest, 1860 Denton Road, $67,500, 12/19/22
Cameron B. Preston, Donna E. Carr and Kayla Shea Trotter, 108 Clancy Court, $312,000, 12/19/22
TACALA LLC, CGP Dothan Oates TB LLC, 3168 S. Oates St., $2,300,000, 12/19/22
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Michael P. Gray and Anne E. Gray, 328 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 4, $225,000, 12/19/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Terry Justin Pike and Jordan Boyd Pike, 265 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $339,500, 12/20/22
Jason A. Andrews and Amy M. Andrews, Phuc Hoai Nguyen and Ngoc Yen Le, 111 Yarmouth Court, $295,000, 12/20/22
Clayton E. Hurst and Annmarie Hurst, Drew Stewart and Ashley Stewart, 305 Jerome Court, $66,500, 12/20/22
Thomas Robert Clausen Jr. and Daniel J. King, 241 December Road, Slocomb, $185,858, 12/20/22
David K. Arnold, Mohan Properties LLC, 305 S. Edgewood Drive, $125,000, 12/20/22
Robert C. Van Horne Jr., Audrey Desisto, 7860 S. Highway 109, Slocomb, $196,000, 12/20/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Zachary Durgin and Meghan Durgin, 105 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $275,900, 12/20/22
Equilla Crawford, Roberta Smith, 1001 Choctaw, $45,000, 12/20/22
C. Wayne Johnson et al, MJ Real Properties LLC, multiple properties, $870,200, 12/20/22
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Lavista LLC, 1881 Hodgesville Road, $100,001, 12/20/22
Rebecca Ann Smith, William T. Coggins Jr., 401, 407 and 415 Maxines Lane, $259,000, 12/20/22
Cynthia Irene Palmer, S & D Development LLP, 83 +/- acres on Highway 84, Gordon, $425,000, 12/20/22
Bradley J. Cumbie, Wanda Seals and Sumer Mertes, 0 Sandbed Road, Newton, $40,000, 12/20/22
Stephen C. Kelley and Wilma A. Kelley, Cruz Hernandez Austria and Trinidad Cano Cuahua, 40 Lagrand Drive, $100,000, 12/20/22
Alfonso A. Haro Jr., Jake Lee McCray and Travainta D. Rodgers, 910 Clearmont Drive, $70,000, 12/20/22
Lee Whitman and Susan Whitman, Posadas & Arco’s LLC, 101 Twilight Drive, Taylor, $161,900, 12/20/22
Brenda Joyce Thomas and Deborah Thomas, Juzang Distributing Inc., 2348 Lake St., $74,670, 12/20/22
Collier H. Espy Jr. and William Griggs Espy, Sam A. Bajalia and Carol E. Bajalia, 5.16 acres on Tracie Lane, $77,400, 12/20/22
Heather J. Bailey, Jessica Watson, 117 Patriot Place, $254,900, 12/20/22
Janet C. Egger and Rocky J. Egger, Tommie L. Miller Jr., 5743 Cottonwood Road, $159,000, 12/21/22
Steven Rudolph Lanton and Wendy Michelle Bonner, David Green Money and Mary Harrison Money, 0 Ed Tolar Road, Ashford, $130,678.40, 12/21/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Valerie Seyforth Clayton and Tullis Jeffery Skeen, 254 Paxton Loop, $350,110, 12/21/22
Cweaver LLC, Kassidy N. Hester, 507 Hill St., $117,000, 12/21/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Shantoria Jackson and Corrium Devon Burns, 511 Ridgeland Road, $254,900, 12/21/22
Elan Homes & Communities Inc., Curtis I. Noel and Virginia M. Noel, 110 Prestwick Drive, $415,000, 12/21/22
Scott Albritton and Christie Musgrove Albritton, Greg Thomas and Eugenia Stark Thomas, 111 Blumberg Drive, $630,000, 12/21/22
Gladis Deleon, Shannon Parris and Stacy Parris, 162 Candle Brook Drive, $149,000, 12/21/22
Randall Joe Tindell and Dianne Tindell, Lee Ann Singleton Catalano, 109 Woodcreek Drive, $176,500, 12/21/22
Estate of Sybil Ann Waters, Sorrells Investments LLC, 209 Foxfire Drive, $120,000, 12/21/22
Darla L. Laing, Joseph Bradley Hayes and Christina H. Hayes, 202 Marigold Lane, $450,000, 12/21/22
Lisa Welch, Christopher Gavin Hinz, 153 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $70,000, 12/21/22
Fellows Investments LLC, Express Oil Change LLC, Lot 4, Cottonwood Corners, $495,000, 12/21/22
Estate of Jennie Mae Gulledge, William T. Coggins Jr., 2356 Reeves St., $250,000, 12/21/22
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Debra E. Riley, 390 Reardon Road, $229,510, 12/21/22
WALA LLC, Derrick Donnell Lee and Charesse Megail Lee, 2103 Glasgow Drive, $119,000, 12/21/22
Mary E. Peters, Fredcus Tate and Rose Tate, 3507 Huntington Place, $350,000, 12/21/22
Sara Ashley Browning, Deborah Sue Truschka, 305 Mount Vernon Lane, $168,000, 12/21/22
Jessica Darylyn McNabb and Cameron Scott McNabb, Romualdo Borja Requijo and Rhealyn Sarita Yabillo, 118 Radford Circle, $121,500, 12/21/22
Thomas R. Dolan and Gayle D. Dolan, Steven L. Dankmer and Kelly L. Krause, 1501 Omussee Road, Cowarts, $575,000, 12/21/22
Linda Brindisi, Jerry Brown and Mildred Brown, 103 Thrush Lane, $22,000, 12/21/22
James Derrick Hinson and Kara Elizabeth Hinson, Randall Jason McDaniel and Ruth Michelle McDaniel, 105 Winterberry Road, $224,000, 12/21/22
Hayward J. Braswell and Barbara S. Braswell, Willar J. Ingram, 300 Madison Ave., $75,000, 12/21/22
4K Farms LLC, Thomas Wismer and Doris Wismer, 547 Ridgeland Road, $246,500, 12/21/22
Debbie Woodham, Steven Richard Syrowik, David Syrowik, and Ursula Syrowi,, 305 Rutgers Road, $262,400, 12/21/22