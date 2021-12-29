Houston County real estate transfers Dec. 20-22, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
K & V Properties LLC, SouthCARE Specialty Services LLC, 5170 Murphy Mill Road, $275,000, 12/20/21
Phillip Bruce Gamble, Ina Morine Smith, 9237 E. County Road 22 and 9251 E. County Road 22, Columbia, $125,000, 12/20/21
Brooke Walker and Jacob Walker, Travis L. Plummer and Janna W. Plummer, 108 Denise St., $153,000, 12/20/21
Helen B. Newton, Wiregrass Restoration LLC, 1613 W. Burdeshaw St., $160,000, 12/20/21
William David Markham and Betty R. Markham, Thomas Briant Markham, 1105 Evergreen Ave., $99,750, 12/20/21
Bradley B. Bedwell and Jessica R. Bedwell, Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention, 721 W. Main St., $50,000, 12/20/21
L & R. Development LLC, Wiregrass Investments & Real Estate LLC, 111 Woods Drive, $36,900, 12/20/21
Delana A. Upchurch and Joel T. Upchurch, Donna Dunn Lowery, 120 Thistlewood Drive, $118,000, 12/20/21
JAK LLC, Wiregrass Investments & Real Estate LLC, 913 E. Lafayette St., $27,900, 12/20/21
Beacon Properties LLC, Martiro Holdings LLC, 506 Ranchero Circle and 1002 Crestline Drive, $133,000, 12/20/21
Arthur Hall and Anita Hall, Myra Davis, 409 Orchard Circle, $255,550, 12/20/21
Sally Farmer Creel, Adrian Creel Flowers and Jason Creel, J. Mark Dunning, 209 Beecher St., $23,000, 12/20/21
Mark Dunning, Capstone Realty Group LLC, 209 Beecher St., $56,500, 12/20/21
Kenneth L. Poitevint and Wendy P. Simpler, Sherri Doreen Copeland, 302 Sherwood Drive, $132,000, 12/20/21
Shannon Clark, Rebecca Bemis, 149 Candle Brook, $124,800, 12/20/21
Gary A. Hudgins, Tina Brown, 300 N. Herring St., $27,000, 12/20/21
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Cindy McGlown, 443 Cypress St., Webb, $135,000, 12/21/21
Dan Lee Construction Co. Inc., Stephanie M. Thomas, 1244 W. Cook Road, $254,350, 12/21/21
Jeremy L. Maddox, Ashley Brooke Maddox, 905 Main St., Ashford, $58,745, 12/21/21
Erin Frances Todd, Tyler Kirkland Meggs aka Tyler Meggs and Alyssa Nicole Freeman aka Alyssa Freeman, 106 Windy Hill Road, Taylor, $135,000, 12/21/21
Victor M. Colon Jr., CDMG LLC, 204 Morgan St., $25,000, 12/21/21
Steven L. Pickett and Joan W. Pickett, Allen Gray and Christine Gray, 1111 Deborah St., $56,160, 12/21/21
Marla Moore King and Marla Moore King as Trustee of the Fletcher Marshall Moore Jr. Trust under the Will of Fletcher Marshall Moore Sr., Marla Moore King, 600 N. Englewood Ave., $115,000, 12/21/21
Billy S. McGhee, Robyn G. Barr, 17 Twin Oaks Lane, $660,000, 12/21/21
Benjamin Jared Etress and Donna Faye Jackson, Co-Personal Representatives of The Estate of Laura Lounette Halstead a/k/a L. Lounette Halstead, Felix Hernandez and Linda Hernandez, 8104 Cottonwood Road, $147,000, 12/21/21
William Ivey Owen, Aubrie McClenney and Joseph McClenney IV, 110 Oak Grove Drive, $325,000, 12/21/21
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Aliniece Smith, 473 Cypress St., Webb, $135,000, 12/21/21
Christopher Mark Dulaney, Wiregrass Investments & Real Estate LLC, 611 Moates St., $21,000, 12/21/21
Thomas L. Williford and Lynda A. Williford, Angel Escalante and Courtney Bryant, 1104 Wimbledon Drive, $188,000, 12/21/21
Betty Salter, Personal Representative of Estate of Ruth C. Dovre, Chad Stephen Cool, 1106 Appian Way, $200,000, 12/21/21
Kenneth A. Davis, Brittney Nared, 1008 Cynthia Drive, $95,500, 12/21/21
Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, Kenneth A. Hawley and Gracinda Hawley, 337 Grace Drive, Newton, $654,680, 12/21/21
Ashley Grissette Hodgdon and Robert Earl Hodgdon II, Tammy M. Danford and David Earl Danford, 100 Meadowview Drive, Midland City, $437,650, 12/21/21
Jerry O. Morgan, Amy Pitts and Francisco Javier Pitts, 1905 Clark St., $115,000, 12/22/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Mary Beth Maddox and Robert B. Meadows, 617 Billings Trail, $415,218, 12/22/21
Malissa Ann Tew, Melanie Clegg and James Wendell Tew, 0 Bruner Road, $20,000, 12/22/21
Helen Christine Holland, Malissa Ann Tew and Sara Christine Wilson, 0 Bruner Road, $40,000, 12/22/21
Warren Reeves, Robert D. Gray and Alana A. Gray, 202 Pinetree Drive, $390,000, 12/22/21
Joyce Denise Thompson, Housing Authority of the City of Dothan, 110 Booker St., $5,500, 12/22/21
Stephen E. Peterman and Colleen W. Peterman, Kimberly Lynn Hill, 102 Lancaster Court, $180,000, 12/22/21
Blake Rosenkoetter and Hayden Rosenkoetter, Carolyn Roberts, 600 Pate St., Ashford, $132,000, 12/22/21
Johnathan M. Boring and Robin Boring f/k/a Robin L. Yawn, Danny L. Shute, 106 Wynnfield Way, $245,036, 12/22/21
Jennifer Mildenhall Skipper and Brent M. Skipper, Eric Ellis, 118 Tablerock Court, $405,000, 12/22/21
Heath and Kristine Barrett, Kenneth and Naomi McChesney, 278 Jones Road, Newton, $268,000, 12/22/21
Joseph L. Gibbons and Dawn E. Gibbons, Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 123 N. Foster St., $150,000, 12/22/21
Sue Ellen Ennis Godwin, Daniel Renfroe, 6.302 +/- acres, Johnny Murphy Road, $32,000, 12/22/21
Craig E. Hanks and Connie S. Hanks, Trustees of The Craig & Connie Hanks Revocable Trust, Gregory Donald Odom and Amy Dyson Odom, 0 Crimson Road, Cowarts, $48,000, 12/22/21
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation as Trustee for the benefit of the Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2018-1, Southern Siding LLC, 1909 Shamrock Road, $55,000, 12/22/21
Ronald Gilley and Beverlye Gilley, Makenzie E. Thomason, John C. Thomason and Cathy Thomason, 1937 National Road, $190,000, 12/22/21
Daniel Hugh Williams, Blair M. Ramsdell and Ronnie Bryant, 3484 S. State Hwy. 109, $315,000, 12/22/21
Teresa D. Dauphin and Richard B. Martin and Trustees of the Family Trust Under the Will of Oma Merlin Martin, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 135.91 acres on South Park Avenue, $1,552,500, 12/22/21